CSX Declares Quarterly Dividend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $0.10 per share quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.



CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

