Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2022 Results

| Source: Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Lahaina, Hawaii, UNITED STATES

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. “MLP” (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $618,000, or $(0.03) per share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $934,000, or $(0.05) per share, for the first quarter of 2021. The Company reported total operating revenues of $2.25 million and $2.06 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the first quarters of 2022 or 2021.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2022   2021 
 (in thousands except
 per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES   
Real estate$-  $- 
Leasing 2,031   1,801 
Resort amenities and other 217   258 
Total operating revenues 2,248   2,059 
    
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES   
Real estate 90   97 
Leasing 741   840 
Resort amenities and other 510   412 
General and administrative 756   719 
Share-based compensation 379   349 
Depreciation 274   300 
Total operating costs and expenses 2,750   2,717 
    
OPERATING LOSS (502)  (658)
Other income -   13 
Pension and other post-retirement expenses (114)  (116)
Interest expense (2)  (33)
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS$(618) $(794)
Loss from discontinued operations, net -   (140)
NET LOSS$(618) $(934)
Pension, net 156   221 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS$(462) $(713)
    
LOSS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED   
Loss from Continuing Operations$(0.03) $(0.04)
Loss from Discontinued Operations$-  $(0.01)
Net Loss$(0.03) $(0.05)
    


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  March 31,   December 31, 
  2022   2021 
  (unaudited)   (audited) 
 (in thousands except share data)
ASSETS       
CURRENT ASSETS       
Cash$5,831  $5,596 
Restricted cash 2,300   - 
Accounts receivable, net 1,187   1,103 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 278   333 
Assets held for sale 3,157   3,144 
Total current assets 12,753   10,176 
        
PROPERTY & EQUIPMENT 51,235   51,235 
Accumulated depreciation (34,510)   (34,237) 
Property & equipment, net 16,725   16,998 
        
OTHER ASSETS       
Deferred development costs 9,566   9,564 
Other noncurrent assets 1,181   1,181 
Total other assets 10,747   10,745 
TOTAL ASSETS$40,225  $37,919 
        
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
CURRENT LIABILITIES       
Accounts payable$774  $580 
Payroll and employee benefits 591   949 
Accrued retirement benefits, current portion 142   142 
Deferred revenue, current portion 2,796   217 
Other current liabilities 503   509 
Total current liabilities 4,806   2,397 
        
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES       
Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion 7,862   7,937 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,600   1,633 
Deposits 2,278   2,309 
Other noncurrent liabilities 53   53 
Total long-term liabilities 11,793   11,932 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,599   14,329 
        
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES       
        
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized,       
19,430,409 and 19,383,288 shares issued and outstanding 82,876   82,378 
at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively       
Additional paid-in-capital 9,184   9,184 
Accumulated deficit (52,942)   (52,324) 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,492)   (15,648) 
Total stockholders' equity 23,626   23,590 
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$40,225  $37,919 

Contact:
Wade K. Kodama
wkodama@kapalua.com