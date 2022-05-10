Chiron Financial’s Melissa Hopper Wins US Top Women Dealmakers Award

Houston, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiron Financial LLC (“Chiron”) is pleased to announce that its director, Melissa Hopper, has won Global M&A Network’s Top Women Dealmakers award. Published annually, the recognition honors the most accomplished women dealmakers from the US transactional communities.

“Melissa’s expertise and industry knowledge stands on its own and has helped Chiron close some of our most significant deals in the past two years,” said Jay Krasoff, founder, Chiron. “She’s made a name for herself not only in the Houston business community but also nationally, and I have no doubt that her financial knowhow will continue to bring maximum value for our clients.”

Ms. Hopper has served as CFO at multiple companies and has experience in equity and debt recapitalizations, mergers and acquisitions and restructuring. She was considered for the award specifically for her work related to Chiron’s OSFi and Iluminar deals, with values of $100M and $60M, respectively. She coordinated efforts on the sell side for Iluminar, which had an extremely short deal cycle, and was intricately involved with the restructuring and refinancing plans for the OSFi deal.

