Tricida Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) announced today financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and provided an update on key initiatives.



Business Update

Tricida continued to execute on the conduct of the VALOR-CKD renal outcomes clinical trial. Enrollment of patients in the VALOR-CKD trial was completed at the end of 2021 with 1,480 subjects randomized. As of May 9, 2022, randomized subjects had an average treatment duration of approximately 25 months, and the trial had accrued 233 subjects with positively adjudicated primary endpoint events, defined as renal death, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), or greater than or equal to 40% reduction in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR).



Upcoming Milestone

Tricida previously reported that based on its financial runway it intends to stop the VALOR-CKD trial early for administrative reasons in the second quarter of 2022, with continued accrual of primary endpoint events into the third quarter of 2022. Based on the current event rate trend, Tricida anticipates there will be 250 to 270 subjects with positively adjudicated primary endpoint events in the final analysis. The reporting of top-line results from the VALOR-CKD trial is anticipated to occur early in the fourth quarter of 2022, which would allow for approximately six months of financial runway following the announcement.



“We have seen a steady increase in primary endpoint events in the VALOR-CKD trial and continue to believe that we will obtain interpretable data to evaluate how treatment with veverimer impacts slowing of CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD,” said Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., Tricida’s Chief Executive Officer and President.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Research and development expense was $18.5 million and $32.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in research and development expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the prior year was primarily due to decreased activities in connection with our veverimer clinical development program related to the manufacturing of drug substance and other clinical development costs.

General and administrative expense was $9.2 million and $9.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in general and administrative expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the prior year was primarily due to lower legal and consulting fees.

Net loss was $29.6 million (non-GAAP net loss of $22.9 million) and $53.4 million (non-GAAP net loss of $38.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.51 and $1.06 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

As of March 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $123.7 million.

Financial Guidance

Tricida currently has the financial resources to fund its planned operations into early in the second quarter of 2023, which is anticipated to be approximately six months from the announcement of its top-line results for the VALOR-CKD trial.

Tricida Conference Call Information

Tricida will host its First Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and webcast today at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. The webcast or conference call may be accessed as follows:

Tricida First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

4:30 pm Eastern Time

Webcast: IR.Tricida.com Dial-in: (877) 377-5478 International: (629) 228-0740 Conference ID: 1650033

A replay of the webcast will be available on Tricida’s website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to slow CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis associated with CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately 4.3 million patients with CKD in the United States. There are currently no therapies approved by the FDA to slow progression of kidney disease by correcting chronic metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD.

For more information about Tricida, please visit Tricida.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words such as “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all of the statements under the heading “Upcoming Milestone” and other statements, including the Company’s plans and expectations for the VALOR-CKD trial, including early termination of the trial, event accrual rates for the trial and the estimated timing for receipt of top-line data, and its expectations regarding financial runway. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s plans and expectations with regard to its interactions with the FDA, including the potential resubmission of an NDA for veverimer; the timing of the FDA’s approval of veverimer, if at all; the Company’s plans and expectations for its VALOR-CKD trial and future clinical and product development milestones; the Company’s contractual and financial obligations to our key suppliers and vendors; the Company’s financial projections and cost estimates; the Company’s ability to raise additional funds; risks associated with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine; and risks associated with the Company’s business prospects, financial results and business operations.

These and other factors that may affect the Company’s future business prospects, results and operations are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K and the subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

(Financial Tables to Follow)

Tricida, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,712 $ 21,113 Short-term investments 106,014 119,419 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,269 5,004 Total current assets 127,995 145,536 Long-term investments — 10,043 Property and equipment, net 688 769 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,731 12,158 Total assets $ 140,414 $ 168,506 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,535 $ 10,023 Current operating lease liabilities 2,756 2,736 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,703 16,721 Total current liabilities 24,994 29,480 Convertible Senior Notes, net 194,894 127,512 Non-current operating lease liabilities 10,826 11,296 Total liabilities 230,714 168,288 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock — — Common stock 55 55 Additional paid-in capital 737,685 810,618 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (377 ) (91 ) Accumulated deficit (827,663 ) (810,364 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (90,300 ) 218 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 140,414 $ 168,506

Tricida, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 18,504 $ 32,175 General and administrative 9,170 9,895 Total operating expenses 27,674 42,070 Loss from operations (27,674 ) (42,070 ) Other income (expense), net 8 445 Interest expense (1,973 ) (5,613 ) Loss on early extinguishment of Term Loan — (6,124 ) Net loss (29,639 ) (53,362 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments, net of tax (286 ) (105 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (29,925 ) $ (53,467 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (1.06 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 57,718,979 50,247,698

Tricida, Inc.

GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

A reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP net loss, as reported $ (29,639 ) $ (53,362 ) Adjustments: Non-cash operating lease costs (24 ) 248 Accretion of Term Loan and Convertible Senior Notes 223 2,628 Loss on early extinguishment of Term Loan — 6,124 Stock-based compensation 6,524 6,042 Changes in compound derivative liability — (202 ) Restructuring costs — 220 Total adjustments 6,723 15,060 Non-GAAP net loss $ (22,916 ) $ (38,302 )

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement our financial statements presented on a GAAP basis by providing additional measures which may be considered “non-GAAP” financial measures under applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. We believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures provides our investors with additional information that reflects the amounts and financial basis upon which our management assesses and operates our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for reported, or GAAP, net loss and diluted earnings per share, and are not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance performed in conformity with GAAP.

“Non-GAAP net loss” is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and represents GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude (1) non-cash operating lease costs, (2) accretion of Term Loan and Convertible Senior Notes, (3) loss on early extinguishment of Term Loan, (4) stock-based compensation, (5) changes in compound derivative liability and (6) restructuring costs, in reconciling of our GAAP to Non-GAAP net loss. Non-GAAP financial measures used by Tricida may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Contact:

Jackie Cossmon, IRC

Tricida, Inc.

Senior Vice President of

Investor Relations and Communications

IR@Tricida.com