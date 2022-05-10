BROAD HOLON Home Garden Wins First Prize in the Modular Building Institute’s “Awards of Distinction”

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BROAD Group won First Prize in the Modular Building Institute’s annual “Awards of Distinction “in the Multifamily 25,000+ sq. ft. category. The Awards of Distinction were awarded at the Modular Building Institute’s “World of Modular” annual convention and tradeshow in San Antonio. There were 141 entries for the various categories in the Awards of Distinction, which is one of the highest honors awarded in the modular construction industry.



The Awards of Distinction winners were chosen by a panel of judges and voting by attendees at the World of Modular expo on the basis of architectural excellence, technological innovation, sustainability, and time to completion. The BROAD project that won the award is the BROAD Holon Home Garden A1, an 11 story multifamily building built with stainless steel, including all load bearing members of the building.

The Holon Home Garden is a 100% factory made Near zero energy consumption building, incorporating B-CORE slab, BROAD’s innovating sandwich structure stainless steel material. The onsite construction time was just 29 hours. “We are honored to receive this prestigious award, and the recognition of our B-CORE stainless steel technology and Holon Building. The modular construction industry has a critical role to play in helping to alleviate the acute housing shortage, and we look forward to working with our developer partners in delivering quality, energy efficient buildings across the country,” remarked Sunny Wang, General Manager of BROAD U.S.A.

Website:

http://www.broadusa.com/

https://broadusa.com/broad/5d/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5db8adf-3c62-44e3-a460-10b20ed1f3d9