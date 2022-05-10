Paya Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya Holdings”, “Paya” or the “Company”), a leading provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



“Paya delivered strong financial results in the quarter, led by our integrated solutions and ACH businesses, which together represented nearly 80% of our total revenue,” said Jeff Hack, Paya chief executive officer. “Our market leading solutions and superior customer service continues to differentiate Paya in the key markets and verticals we serve. While early, we are starting to see favorable results from some of the modest incremental investments we are making in 2022 to accelerate our future growth,” concluded Hack.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Payment volume was $11.7 billion, an increase of 23.5% from $9.5 billion for the first quarter of 2021.

Total revenue was $66.0 million, an increase of 19.3% from $55.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. Integrated Solutions segment revenue was $41.5 million, an increase of 26.1% from $32.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. Payment Services segment revenue was $24.5 million, an increase of 9.7% from $22.4 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit was $34.8 million, resulting in a gross profit margin of 52.7%, as compared to $29.1 million with a gross profit margin of 52.7% for the first quarter of 2021.

Net income was $2.2 million, compared to $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $16.4 million, an increase of 10.9% from $14.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted Net Income(1) was $12.0 million.

Earnings per share was $0.02.

Adjusted earnings per share(1) was $0.09.

Ended March 31, 2022 with $142.0 million of cash and $248.8 million of total debt.



(1) These financial highlights include non-GAAP measures. See below for definitions and reconciliation.

2022 Outlook

Paya provides the following revenue, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2022. This outlook assumes no further unanticipated impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

2022 in millions unless noted Total Revenue $275 - $283 Gross Margin 51.5% - 52.0% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $72 - $74

(1) Non-GAAP measures below. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for forward looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most closely comparable GAAP measure, because certain material reconciling items, such as depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and acquisition expenses, cannot be estimated due to factors outside of the Company’s control and could have a material impact on the reported results. Accordingly a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Paya

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $40 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with operations in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH, and Dallas, TX.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics



This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics including Payment volume, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted earnings per share, Segment gross profit (revenue less cost of services excluding depreciation and amortization) and Segment gross profit margin. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are contained herein. To the extent required, statements disclosing the definitions, utility and purposes of these measures are also set forth herein.

We have included Payment volume, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted earnings per share, Segment gross profit (revenue less cost of services excluding depreciation and amortization) and Segment gross profit margin, which are measurements not calculated in accordance with US GAAP, in the discussion of our financial results because they are key metrics used by management to assess financial performance.

Definitions :

Payment volume is defined as the total dollar amount of all payments processed by our customers through our services.

Gross profit represents revenue less cost of services excluding depreciation and amortization.

Segment gross profit represents segment revenue less cost of services excluding depreciation and amortization.

Segment gross profit margin represents segment gross profit as a percentage of total segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest and other expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, and further adjustments to EBITDA to exclude certain non-cash items and other non-recurring items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations to come to Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Net Income represents net income (loss) adjusted to exclude amortization and certain non-cash items and other non-recurring items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations to come to Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted earnings per share represents earnings per share adjusted for non-recurring items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations to come to Adjusted earnings per share.

Utility and Purposes :

The Company discloses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted earnings per share because these non-GAAP measures are key measures used by its management to evaluate our business, measure its operating performance and make strategic decisions. We believe EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted earnings per share are useful for investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operations results in the same manner as its management. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted earnings per share are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, income before income taxes, earnings per share, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Using these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze our business would have material limitations because the calculations are based on the subjective determination of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find significant. In addition, although other companies in our industry may report measures titled EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted earnings per share, or similar measures, such non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from how we calculate non-GAAP financial measures, which reduces their overall usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, you should consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted earnings per share alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Exhibit 1

Paya Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income and Other Comprehensive Income

($ in millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 66.0 $ 55.3 Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization (31.2 ) (26.1 ) Selling, general & administrative expenses (22.4 ) (17.0 ) Depreciation and amortization (7.8 ) (7.0 ) Income from operations 4.6 5.2 Other income (expense) Interest expense (3.0 ) (4.0 ) Other income (expense) 1.8 0.4 Total other expense (1.2 ) (3.6 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 3.3 1.6 Income tax (expense) benefit (1.1 ) (0.6 ) Net income (loss) $ 2.2 $ 1.0 Weighted average common shares - basic 132,066,631 117,808,563 Basic earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares - diluted 132,133,208 119,542,285 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.01

Exhibit 2

Paya Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

($ in millions)

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 142.0 $ 146.8 Trade receivables, net 25.7 23.2 Other current assets 5.0 3.8 Funds held for clients 89.5 99.8 Total current assets $ 262.2 $ 273.6 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net and Other long-term assets 18.5 19.6 Goodwill and Intangibles, net 362.6 357.8 Total Assets $ 643.3 $ 651.0 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade payables 1.9 3.1 Accrued and Other current liabilities 22.6 18.5 Accrued revenue share 10.9 11.0 Client funds obligations 88.3 99.1 Total current liabilities $ 123.7 $ 131.7 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred tax liability, net and Other long-term liabilities 32.6 37.8 Long-term debt 241.4 241.9 Total liabilities $ 397.7 $ 411.4 Stockholders' Equity: Additional Paid-in-Capital 257.6 256.1 Accumulated deficit (12.0 ) (16.5 ) Total stockholders' equity 245.6 239.6 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 643.3 $ 651.0

Exhibit 3

Paya Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data

($ in millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 198.4 $ 63.4 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income, (loss) 2.2 1.0 Adjustments Depreciation & amortization expense 7.8 7.0 Deferred taxes (1.3 ) (0.2 ) Other non-cash items 1.8 1.1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6.4 ) (5.4 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 4.1 3.6 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (0.8 ) (2.3 ) Purchases of customer lists (0.4 ) (6.9 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash received (6.0 ) — NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (7.2 ) (9.2 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Other financing activities (7.9 ) 115.8 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (7.9 ) 115.8 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (11.0 ) 110.2 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 187.4 $ 173.6 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents 142.0 133.8 Restricted cash included in funds held for clients 45.4 39.8 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 187.4 $ 173.6

1The Company revised the consolidated statements of cash flows presentation to include cash and cash equivalents within funds held for clients as a component of total cash and cash equivalents. The Company revised the 2020 presentation for comparable purposes.

Exhibit 4

Paya Holdings Inc.

Segment revenue, gross profit (revenue less cost of services excluding depreciation and amortization), gross profit margin

($ in millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2022 2021 Amount % Integrated Solutions Segment revenue $ 41.5 $ 32.9 $ 8.6 26.1 % Segment gross profit $ 21.5 $ 18.2 $ 3.3 18.1 % Segment gross profit margin 51.8 % 55.3 % Payment Services Segment revenue $ 24.5 $ 22.4 $ 2.1 9.7 % Segment gross profit $ 13.3 $ 10.9 $ 2.4 21.4 % Segment gross profit margin 54.0 % 48.8 %

Exhibit 5

Paya Holdings Inc.

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

($ in millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 2.2 $ 1.0 Depreciation & amortization 7.8 7.0 Income tax expense (benefit) 1.1 0.6 Interest and other expense 1.2 3.6 EBITDA 12.3 12.2 Transaction-related expenses(a) 0.5 0.8 Stock based compensation(b) 1.5 0.7 Restructuring costs(c) 0.9 0.2 Discontinued service costs(d) 0.1 0.2 Non-recurring public company start-up costs 0.4 0.3 Contingent non-income tax liability 0.1 — Other costs(e) 0.6 0.4 Total adjustments 4.1 2.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16.4 $ 14.8

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Definitions

(a) Represents professional service fees related to mergers and acquisitions such as legal fees, consulting fees, accounting advisory fees, and other costs.

(b) Represents non-cash charges associated with stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

(c) Represents costs associated with restructuring plans designed to streamline operations and reduce costs including costs associated with the relocation of facilities, certain staff restructuring charges including severance, certain executive hires, and acquisition related restructuring charges.

(d) Represents costs incurred to retire certain tools, applications and services that are no longer in use.

(e) Represents non-operational gains or losses, non-standard project expense, and non-operational legal expense.





Exhibit 6

Paya Holdings Inc.

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income

($ in millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 2.2 $ 1.0 Amortization add back 6.6 6.0 Transaction-related expenses(a) 0.5 0.8 Stock based compensation(b) 1.5 0.7 Restructuring costs(c) 0.9 0.2 Discontinued IT service costs(d) 0.1 0.2 Non-recurring public company start-up costs 0.4 0.3 Contingent non-income tax liability 0.1 — Other costs(e) 0.6 0.4 Total adjustments 10.7 8.6 Tax effect of adjustments(f) (0.9 ) (0.4 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 12.0 $ 9.2 Weighted average common shares assuming dilution 132,133,208 119,542,285 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.08

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income Definitions

(a) Represents professional service fees related to mergers and acquisitions such as legal fees, consulting fees, accounting advisory fees, and other costs.

(b) Represents non-cash charges associated with stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

(c) Represents costs associated with restructuring plans designed to streamline operations and reduce costs including costs associated with the relocation of facilities, certain staff restructuring charges including severance, certain executive hires, and acquisition related restructuring charges.

(d) Represents costs incurred to retire certain tools, applications and services that are no longer in use.

(e) Represents non-operational gains or losses, non-standard project expense, non-operational legal expense and legal debt refinancing expense.

(f) Represents pro forma income tax adjustment effect, at the anticipated blended rate, for all items expected to have a cash tax impact (i.e. items that were not originally recorded through goodwill). Any impact to the valuation allowance assessment for these adjustments has not been considered.







Exhibit 7

Paya Holdings Inc.

Payment Volume

($ in millions)

(unaudited)