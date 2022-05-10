ALLBIRDS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

First Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $63 Million, Up 26% from 2021

Provides Second Quarter and Updated Full Year 2022 Outlook

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

Quarter Highlights

First quarter 2022 net revenue increased 26% to $62.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2021 and increased 49% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

First quarter 2022 gross profit increased 26% to $32.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, and first quarter 2022 gross margin was 51.9% compared to 52.0% in the first quarter of 2021.

First quarter 2022 GAAP net loss of $21.9 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share.

First quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.2 million.

First quarter 2022 net revenue in the United States increased 35% to $48.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Physical retail channel sales grew 129% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021; opened four stores during the quarter and 17 since the first quarter of 2021, ending the period with 39 locations around the world.

“We are pleased to deliver strong first quarter performance across our key financial metrics, particularly against the backdrop of a volatile operating environment,” said Joey Zwillinger, co-Founder and Co-CEO. “Tumult around the world since our last earnings report, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s COVID-19 restrictions, impacted the performance of our international business in Q1 and is expected to persist for the remainder of 2022. These factors were more than offset by excellent performance in our U.S. business, which delivered net revenue growth of 35% in the first quarter. Net revenue growth for the total business again accelerated on both a one- and two-year basis in the quarter, up 26% and 49%, respectively.”

“We believe our teams are continuing to execute well amidst the external headwinds and we remain focused on driving the topline through our core growth pillars of delivering product innovation, growing our store portfolio and expanding internationally, with those growth pillars highlighted in 2022 by what we believe is the most exciting new product roadmap in the history of the company. While we are adopting a more conservative near-term outlook in light of the transitory external headwinds affecting our international business, we expect to deliver strong full year revenue growth of 21% to 24% in 2022. Importantly, we remain confident that our digital-savvy, omni-channel operating model will support continued growth and enable us to create meaningful value for our shareholders in the years ahead.”

Q1 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

Strong Year-Over-Year Growth

First Quarter Operating Results

Net revenue in the first quarter of 2022 increased 26% to $62.8 million compared to $49.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, and increased 49% compared to the first quarter of 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to strong consumer demand in the United States, where net revenue increased 35% to $48.9 million, reflecting growth in our digital and physical retail channels, new product launches and refreshes, and improved pricing. International net revenue increased 3% to $13.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, and growth was negatively impacted by external headwinds, including COVID-19 restrictions in China, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Europe, and a strengthening U.S. dollar in some international markets.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $32.6 million compared to $25.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, and gross margin declined 10 basis points to 51.9% compared to 52.0% in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross margin primarily reflects higher distribution center and logistics costs, lower mix of international sales, and unfavorable foreign exchange rates, partially offset by favorable mix shift to physical retail and higher margin products, as well as improved pricing.

Selling, general and administrative expense in the first quarter of 2022 was $38.8 million, or 61.7% of revenue, compared to $23.5 million, or 47.4% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase is primarily attributable to expenses for the opening of four new stores during the period and operational expenses for 17 additional stores opened since the first quarter of 2021, as well as public company operating costs.

Marketing expense in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $13.8 million compared to $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and improved as a percentage of revenue to 22.0% from 25.6% a year ago. The decrease in marketing expense as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to increased marketing efficiency in our digital channels.

GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2022 was $21.9 million compared to net loss of $13.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, and net loss margin was 34.9% compared to 27.2% in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 was a loss of $12.2 million compared to a loss of $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, and adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by approximately 560 basis points to (19.5)% versus (13.8)% a year ago.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Allbirds ended the quarter with $240 million of cash and cash equivalents and $40 million available under its revolving credit agreement. Inventories totaled $118 million, an increase of 11% compared to $107 million at the end of 2021. The year-over-year increase is attributable to a combination of higher in-transit inventory as a result of extended lead times from ongoing supply chain disruptions, as well as the impact of higher inbound freight costs.

2022 Financial & Carbon Footprint Reduction Guidance Targets

Allbirds is providing the following updated guidance targets for full year 2022 to reflect our current estimate of the impact on our international business of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related restrictions in China:

Net revenue of $335 million to $345 million, representing growth in the range of 21% to 24%, including an estimated FX impact of 150-200 bps, versus fiscal 2021. Compared to fiscal 2020, this range represents growth of 53% to 57%.

Gross profit of $170.0 million to $177.5 million, which at the midpoint of our net revenue and gross profit targets represents a gross margin of 51.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of negative $25 million to negative $21 million, including an estimated $8 million of public company costs.

of negative $25 million to negative $21 million, including an estimated $8 million of public company costs. Carbon footprint reduction target of 6% for our top 10 products, aligned with our Allbirds Flight Plan to reduce by 50% by the end of 2025 and 95% by 2030.

Allbirds is providing the following financial guidance targets for the second quarter of 2022, which reflects our expectation that the majority of the estimated impact noted above will occur during this quarter:

Net revenue of $75 million to $79 million, representing growth in the range of 10% to 16% versus the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and 48% to 56% versus the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of negative $14 million to negative $11 million, including an estimated $2 million of public company costs.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

Updates Guidance Targets to Reflect External Headwinds in International Markets

Mike Bufano, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We delivered strong first quarter performance with net revenue growth of 26% exceeding our guidance targets, gross profit increasing 26% year-over-year despite higher supply chain costs, and adjusted EBITDA coming in within our guidance target range. Looking at the second quarter and remainder of 2022, we anticipate that external headwinds will continue to impact our international business and as such, we are reflecting a more cautious outlook in our updated 2022 guidance targets. Our expectation that these external headwinds are transitory, coupled with the underlying strength of our model and strong execution by our teams, makes us confident in our ability to achieve our medium-term financial targets, including 20% to 30% net revenue growth, gross margin of 60%+ and mid- to high-teens adjusted EBITDA margin.”

Allbirds, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share, per share amounts, and percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 62,763 $ 49,637 Cost of revenue 30,160 23,811 Gross profit 32,603 25,826 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative expense 38,755 23,536 Marketing expense 13,827 12,718 Total operating expense 52,582 36,254 Loss from operations (19,979 ) (10,428 ) Interest expense (37 ) (51 ) Other expense (100 ) (2,691 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (20,116 ) (13,170 ) Income tax provision (1,762 ) (352 ) Net loss $ (21,878 ) $ (13,522 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation loss (674 ) (1,931 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (22,552 ) $ (15,453 ) Per share data: Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 147,530,203 53,895,736 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Statements of Operations Data, as a Percentage of Net Revenue: Net revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of revenue 48.1 % 48.0 % Gross profit 51.9 % 52.0 % Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative expense 61.7 % 47.4 % Marketing expense 22.0 % 25.6 % Total operating expense 83.8 % 73.0 % Loss from operations (31.8 )% (21.0 )% Interest expense (0.1 )% (0.1 )% Other expense (0.2 )% (5.4 )% Loss before provision for income taxes (32.1 )% (26.5 )% Income tax provision (2.8 )% (0.7 )% Net loss (34.9 )% (27.2 )% Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation loss (1.1 )% (3.9 )% Total comprehensive loss (35.9 )% (31.1 )%





Allbirds, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts)

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 239,715 $ 288,576 Accounts receivable 4,192 10,978 Inventory 118,470 106,876 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,977 37,938 Total current assets 402,354 444,368 Property and equipment—net 42,936 37,955 Other assets 6,092 6,106 Total assets $ 451,382 $ 488,429 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,061 $ 30,726 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,949 46,243 Deferred revenue 3,587 4,187 Total current liabilities 58,597 81,156 Noncurrent liabilities: Other long-term liabilities 12,465 10,269 Total noncurrent liabilities 12,465 10,269 Total liabilities 71,062 91,425 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 92,264,946 and 49,016,511 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 9 5 Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 56,155,776 and 98,036,009 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 6 10 Additional paid-in capital 539,578 533,709 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (8 ) 666 Accumulated deficit (159,265 ) (137,386 ) Total stockholders’ equity 380,320 397,004 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 451,382 $ 488,429





Allbirds, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (21,878 ) $ (13,522 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,448 1,767 Amortization of debt issuance costs 12 12 Stock-based compensation 4,415 1,684 Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability — 2,430 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,740 -23 Inventory (12,138 ) (9,889 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,974 ) 1,122 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (20,736 ) (8,045 ) Other long-term liabilities 2,232 200 Deferred revenue (592 ) 278 Net cash used in operating activities (40,471 ) (23,986 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (8,355 ) (3,727 ) Changes in security deposits 5 (287 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,350 ) (4,014 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,454 587 Payments of deferred offering costs (744 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 710 587 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (120 ) (476 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (48,231 ) (27,889 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 288,576 127,251 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 240,345 $ 99,362 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 20 $ 39 Cash paid for taxes $ 14 $ 29 Noncash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 463 $ 1,008 Non-cash exercise of common stock warrants $ 28 $ — Stock-based compensation included in capitalized internal-use software $ 261 $ — Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 239,715 $ 99,362 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 630 $ — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 240,345 $ 99,362





Allbirds, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, net loss, and presentation of net loss margin and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss $ (21,878 ) $ (13,522 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense, including common stock warrant expense 4,307 1,757 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,459 1,806 Other expense 100 2,691 Interest expense 37 51 Income tax provision 1,762 352 Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,213 ) $ (6,865 ) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 62,763 $ 49,637 Net loss $ (21,878 ) $ (13,522 ) Net loss margin (34.9 )% (27.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,213 ) $ (6,865 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin (19.5 )% (13.8 )%





Allbirds, Inc.

Net Revenue and Store Count by Primary Geographical Market

(in thousands, except for store count)

(unaudited)

Net Revenue by Primary Geographical Market Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 United States $ 48,944 $ 36,258 International 13,819 13,379 $ 62,763 $ 49,637







Store Count by Primary Geographical Market March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30

2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 United States 9 10 11 12 12 15 19 23 27 International 9 10 10 10 10 12 12 12 12 Total 18 20 21 22 22 27 31 35 39









____________________________

1 A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to a corresponding GAAP measure is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain expense items that are excluded in calculating adjusted EBITDA. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our first quarter 2022 and 2021 results included in this press release.