Increasing Demand for Cryptocurrency Mining to Drive the Future of the Canadian Data Center Market. The Market to Hit $6 Billion by 2027- Arizton

Chicago, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Canada Data Center Market will grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The growing demand for smart devices, the demand for analytics, cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led several Canada-based organizations to invest in Big Data and IoT technology.



Canada is also a thriving market for cryptocurrency mining. The tremendous demand for cryptocurrency data centers has boosted the development of data centers with high-performance computing infrastructure. Cryptocurrency mining involves building data centers, collocating spaces, and increasing mining on cloud platforms.

Canada Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) $6 Billion (2027) MARKET SIZE (AREA) 0.91 Million Sq. Ft MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 165 MW (2027) COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $1.7 Billion (2027) CAGR (INVESTMENT) 8.9% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Toronto and Montreal are the primary data center hubs in Canada. Other major cities such a Calgary and Kamloops also receiving investments from eStruxture Data Centers and Equinix.

Canada has been steadily witnessing growth in adoption and penetration of cloud computing services in recent years. The revenue from public cloud is expected to reach over $15 billion by 2027. SaaS will be the leading revenue generator in 2022, and it is expected to generate around $6 billion in the upcoming years. COVID-19 pandemic has been a major contributor for cloud adoption in Canada, with both public and private enterprises adopting it.

Key Insights

Canada is one of North America's established data centre markets, owing to low electricity prices, land and renewable energy availability, and government support for data centre development, such as data protection laws and tax breaks.

In 2021, data centre operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, Cologix, and eStruxture Data Centers will invest in Canada. Many of these companies are also planning additional investments during the forecast period.

The Canadian market is also witnessing investments from new entrants, such as Enovum Data Centers, QScale, STACK Infrastructure, and Eastlink that will further expand the data center market in Canada.

CDNs and cloud companies along with the manufacturing, Government, BFSI, and healthcare sectors will continue to aid the market growth.

Canada is a treasure trove of renewable energy, with the availability of a myriad of options, including onshore and offshore wind, biomass, and solar energy to power facilities. The country also offers one of the lowest industrial power costs globally.



Rise in Adoption of Hybrid Array & All-flash

The Canada data center market will witness high adoption of hybrid storage devices that include high-capacity HDD and high-performance SSDs. For instance, in Canada most organizations are investing in the deployment of the hybrid cloud model.The adoption of NVMe Flash devices in hyperscale and cloud-based data centers is expected to have a significant market impact during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure



Electric Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Building Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure

Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV



Investment Analysis

The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping in the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

Data centre investors are adopting mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures to expand their footprint in Canada. For instance, AVAIO Digital Partners’ joint venture with Adam Real Estate, and Scalelogix with CIM Group, for hyperscale data center development in Canada.

Vendors Analysis

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Aecom

Black & Veatch

Computer Room Services Corporation (CRSC)

DPR Construction

Ehvert

EllisDon

First Gulf

Karbon Engineering

Salute Mission Critical

Turner Construction

Urbacon

WZMH Architects



Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Arctic Chiller Group

Caterpillar

Chatsworth Products

ClimateWorx

Cummins

CoolIT Systems

Dataprobe

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Johnson Control

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Toshiba

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

Digital Realty

Equinix

eStruxture Data Centers

Google

Microsoft

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

Enovum Data Centers

QScale

STACK Infrastructure

Eastlink

Intermarket Properties

Gatineau Data Hub (GDH)

