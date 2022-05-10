Increasing Demand for Cryptocurrency Mining to Drive the Future of the Canadian Data Center Market. The Market to Hit $6 Billion by 2027- Arizton

Chicago, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Canada Data Center Market will grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The growing demand for smart devices, the demand for analytics, cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led several Canada-based organizations to invest in Big Data and IoT technology.
Canada is also a thriving market for cryptocurrency mining. The tremendous demand for cryptocurrency data centers has boosted the development of data centers with high-performance computing infrastructure. Cryptocurrency mining involves building data centers, collocating spaces, and increasing mining on cloud platforms.
Canada Data Center Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT)
|$6 Billion (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (AREA)
|0.91 Million Sq. Ft
|MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
|165 MW (2027)
|COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
|$1.7 Billion (2027)
|CAGR (INVESTMENT)
|8.9%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Toronto and Montreal are the primary data center hubs in Canada. Other major cities such a Calgary and Kamloops also receiving investments from eStruxture Data Centers and Equinix.
Canada has been steadily witnessing growth in adoption and penetration of cloud computing services in recent years. The revenue from public cloud is expected to reach over $15 billion by 2027. SaaS will be the leading revenue generator in 2022, and it is expected to generate around $6 billion in the upcoming years. COVID-19 pandemic has been a major contributor for cloud adoption in Canada, with both public and private enterprises adopting it.
Key Insights
- Canada is one of North America's established data centre markets, owing to low electricity prices, land and renewable energy availability, and government support for data centre development, such as data protection laws and tax breaks.
- In 2021, data centre operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, Cologix, and eStruxture Data Centers will invest in Canada. Many of these companies are also planning additional investments during the forecast period.
- The Canadian market is also witnessing investments from new entrants, such as Enovum Data Centers, QScale, STACK Infrastructure, and Eastlink that will further expand the data center market in Canada.
- CDNs and cloud companies along with the manufacturing, Government, BFSI, and healthcare sectors will continue to aid the market growth.
- Canada is a treasure trove of renewable energy, with the availability of a myriad of options, including onshore and offshore wind, biomass, and solar energy to power facilities. The country also offers one of the lowest industrial power costs globally.
Rise in Adoption of Hybrid Array & All-flash
The Canada data center market will witness high adoption of hybrid storage devices that include high-capacity HDD and high-performance SSDs. For instance, in Canada most organizations are investing in the deployment of the hybrid cloud model.The adoption of NVMe Flash devices in hyperscale and cloud-based data centers is expected to have a significant market impact during the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electric Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure
Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Investment Analysis
- The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping in the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.
- Data centre investors are adopting mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures to expand their footprint in Canada. For instance, AVAIO Digital Partners’ joint venture with Adam Real Estate, and Scalelogix with CIM Group, for hyperscale data center development in Canada.
Vendors Analysis
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Arup
- Aecom
- Black & Veatch
- Computer Room Services Corporation (CRSC)
- DPR Construction
- Ehvert
- EllisDon
- First Gulf
- Karbon Engineering
- Salute Mission Critical
- Turner Construction
- Urbacon
- WZMH Architects
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Arctic Chiller Group
- Caterpillar
- Chatsworth Products
- ClimateWorx
- Cummins
- CoolIT Systems
- Dataprobe
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Generac Power Systems
- Johnson Control
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Toshiba
- Trane
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- eStruxture Data Centers
- Microsoft
- Urbacon Data Centre Solutions
- Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
- Enovum Data Centers
- QScale
- STACK Infrastructure
- Eastlink
- Intermarket Properties
- Gatineau Data Hub (GDH)
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- U.S. Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027
- Colombia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027
- Mexico Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707