Karl Strauss Wins Bronze at World Beer Cup for Aurora Hoppyalis IPA





SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California brewery icon Karl Strauss Brewing Company is adding another medal to their collection, this time a Bronze Medal at the 2022 World Beer Cup. Aurora Hoppyalis IPA won Bronze in the American-style India Pale Ale category, the competition’s largest category with a staggering 384 entries. IPAs from all over the world were judged and ranked, and Karl’s beloved San Diego-style India Pale Ale came out on top, making it the third best American-style IPA in the world.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to snag this medal for Aurora Hoppyalis. A win at the World Beer Cup is such a prestigious honor in any category, but to win in THE India Pale Ale category? Our brewing team is so incredibly talented and hardworking, I couldn’t be more stoked that their efforts were recognized. And the best part is, this beer is widely available across California and Arizona, so fans can quite literally run down to their local watering hole or grocery store to snag some. Now someone get me an Aurora!”

– Paul Segura, Brewmaster, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

The Karl Strauss team continues to be committed to quality and consistency across their entire lineup of draft and packaged beers, as this win marks the third medal for Aurora Hoppyalis IPA and an unprecedented 123rd medal for Karl Strauss Brewing Company overall.

Aurora Hoppyalis IPA is available year-round on draft and in 6-packs (both 16oz cans and 12oz bottles). You can find this award-winning IPA pouring at all Karl Strauss brewpub locations, as well as at many craft beer establishments all across California and Arizona.

For more information about Aurora Hoppyalis IPA and Karl Strauss Brewing Company, contact Andrew Wilde at andrew.wilde@karlstrauss.com

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative and award-winning releases. They have an ongoing collaboration series with some of the nation’s most well-respected breweries and are known for launching new exciting brands like their tangerine-inspired Tangible IPA, as well as cult classics like their Red Trolley Irish Red. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

