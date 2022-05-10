NanoXplore Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results Conference Call on Tuesday May 17, 2022, and the Nomination of its Director of Investor Relations

English French

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) (“NanoXplore”) is pleased to hold a conference call to discuss the results of its third quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Monday, May 16, 2022, after the market close.



Details of the Q3 Conference Call

When: May 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in number: 1-866-696-5894 (toll free Canada and US) or 416-340-2217 (Toronto area)

Participant code: 4177433#.

Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

There will be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 1-800-408-3053 (toll free Canada and US) or 905-694-9451 and enter the participant code 1955519#. The rebroadcast will be available until May 23, 2022.

Nomination of Martin Gagné, Director of Investor Relations

In addition, NanoXplore announced the appointment of Martin Gagné to a newly created position of Director of Investor Relations, effective May 2, 2022. In his role, Martin will oversee all aspects of investor relations activities and will report directly to the CEO and founder Soroush Nazarpour. As Director of Investor Relations, he will be responsible for the development, implementation, and management of a strategic plan for investor relations that will maximize NanoXplore’s visibility in the financial community.

Martin brings more than 15 years of experience in the investment industry and holds a CPA and CFA designations. Prior to joining NanoXplore, Martin worked as a senior analyst and Portfolio Manager for asset management firms covering multiple industries in the Canadian and US Equity markets.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal.

For further information:

Investors and media

Martin Gagné

Director of Investor Relations

martin.gagne@nanoxplore.ca

Tel: 1 438 476 1927