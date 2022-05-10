Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Operating Results

| Source: Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Paoli, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

PAOLI, Pa., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income amounted to $522,000, or $0.07 per fully diluted common share, compared with $2.2 million, or $0.30 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.18 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.73 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 1.43 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with 6.14 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

For the six months ended March 31, 2022, net income amounted to $2.5 million, or $0.34 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $4.5 million, or $0.60 per fully diluted common share, for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The annualized ROAA was 0.44 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.73 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2021, and the annualized ROAE was 3.50 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared with 6.26 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

The decrease in net income and diluted earnings per share from the second quarter of 2021 were primarily due to the recording of a $1.7 million valuation allowance adjustment on a $13.6 million commercial real estate loan classified as impaired and held for sale. The valuation allowance adjustment in the current quarter is the result of the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the loan’s value in light of indications of interest received with respect to the note. The valuation allowance adjustment consists of approximately $395,000 in reduced value and approximately $1.3 million in real estate tax payments. The Bank paid real estate taxes in arrears to improve the marketability of the note. The loan’s carrying value at March 31, 2022 is $11.9 million.  

This non-accrual loan, secured by commercial real estate in New York City, was transferred to held for sale with an aggregate book balance of $13.6 million at September 30, 2021, reflecting the Bank’s intent to sell the loan. There can be no assurances that a sale can be consummated, or that a sale can be consummated at the carrying value of the loan, as market and sales prices are subject to various factors. Tax payments will continue in the approximate amount of $274,000 annually, unless and until the property is sold. If this loan is sold at an amount less than the carrying value of the loan, such sale would result in a loss and impact the Company’s operating results.

“Management has prioritized and will continue to prioritize asset quality and balance sheet strength in taking what we believe are the necessary steps to improve credit quality and strengthen our balance sheet. We are making progress with our asset quality issues and near term these actions have elevated our expenses and overshadow net earnings.” commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Statement of Income Highlights at March 31, 2022

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 27 basis points to 2.81 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 2.54 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was driven by a reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets.

  • Total interest expense decreased $1.4 million, or 50.7 percent, to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which resulted primarily from the reduction of costs on interest-bearing deposits.

  • The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, or the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Linked Quarter Financial Ratios     
(unaudited)     
      
As of or for the quarter ended:3/31/2022
 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
 6/30/2021
 3/31/2021
 
Return on average assets(1) 0.18%0.69% (2.06%) 0.53% 0.73%
Return on average equity(1) 1.43%5.61% (16.59%) 4.35% 6.14%
Net interest margin(1) 2.81%2.78% 2.61% 2.70% 2.54%
Loans / deposits ratio 94.57%95.06% 97.41% 104.84% 108.14%
Shareholders' equity / total assets 13.11%12.54% 11.76% 12.50% 12.09%
Efficiency ratio(2) 91.1%66.3% 68.7% 73.6% 63.5%
Book value per common share$18.95 18.97 $18.65 $19.44 $19.17 
____________              
(1)   Annualized
(2)   3/31/2022 Quarter includes the impact of the valuation allowance adjustment related to the above mentioned HFS commercial real estate loan.


Linked Quarter Income Statement Data     
(unaudited)     
(in thousands, except share and per share data)     
      
For the quarter ended:3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021  3/31/2021 
Net interest income$6,954 $7,158 $6,825 $7,129 $6,802 
Provision for loan losses -  -  10,626  -  - 
Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 6,954  7,158  (3,801) 7,129  6,802 
Other income 561  727  579  793  1,167 
Other expense 6,845  5,228  5,084  5,832  5,063 
Income before income tax expense 670  2,657  (8,306) 2,090  2,906 
Income tax expense (benefit) 148  640  (2,116) 489  682 
Net income (loss)$522 $2,017 $(6,190)$1,601 $2,224 
Earnings (loss) per common share     
Basic 0.07  0.27  (0.82) 0.21  0.30 
Diluted 0.07  0.27  (0.82) 0.21  0.30 
Weighted average common shares outstanding     
Basic 7,554,955  7,551,606  7,548,958  7,545,371  7,529,408 
Diluted 7,556,194  7,553,208  7,550,766  7,546,200  7,530,151 
                

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $152,000, or 2.2 percent, from $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was driven by a decrease in interest paid on deposits and borrowings of $1.4 million, partially offset by decreased interest income of $1.2 million, primarily related to a decline in average loans. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 21 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, to 3.35 percent, when compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to the decrease in average loan balances and average yield on loans. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities fell 49 basis points to 0.59 percent compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, due to decreases in market rates of interest. Net interest margin increased to 2.81 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from 2.54 percent for the same period in 2021. The margin improvement in the current period, in large part reflected the decline in interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by the decline in yield earned on interest-earning assets.

Net interest income was $14.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022, and a slight increase compared to the six months ended March 31, 2021. Consistent with the quarter, the slight increase was primarily driven by a reduction in interest expense as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 50 basis points compared to the six months ended March 31, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 55 basis points compared to the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Other Income

Other income decreased $606,000, or 51.9 percent, during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in other income was primarily due to a decrease in net gains on sale of investments and loans of $522000 to $11,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $533,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in earnings on bank-owned life insurance of $122,000 during quarter ended March 31, 2022.  

Similar to the quarter, other income for the six months ended March 31, 2022, decreased by $1.1 million mainly due to reductions in the net gains on sale of investments and loans of $1.2 million.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, increased $1.8 million to $6.8 million when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to a $1.7 million valuation allowance recorded on one loan held for sale, discussed above.

For the six months ended March 31, 2022, other expenses amounted to $12.1 million, an increase of $2.0 million, compared to the six months ended March 31, 2021. The primary components of the increase were the aforementioned valuation allowance and increased professional fees.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $148,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $682,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The effective tax rate for the Company for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 were 22.1 percent and 23.5 percent, respectively. The reduction in the tax rate was due to the tax free income received from the additional bank-owned life insurance.

For the six months ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded income tax expense of $788,000, compared to $1.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Statement of Condition Highlights at March 31, 2022

  • Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 0.55 percent and 0.72 percent of total assets at March 31, 2022, and September 30, 2021 respectively.
  • Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) were 0.14 percent and 0.40 percent of total loans at March 31, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
  • Total assets were $1.1 billion at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $106.9 million, or 8.9 percent, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $103.7 million decline in loans receivable driven by payoffs and pay downs during the period and a $21.3 million decrease in loans held-for-sale, mainly loans that were sold during the period.
  • Total liabilities were $1.0 billion at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $109.2 million, or 10.2 percent, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of a $30.0 million FHLB advance and a decrease of $83.7 million in total deposits.
  • Book value per common share amounted to $18.95 at March 31, 2022, compared to $18.65 at September 30, 2021.
Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data     
(in thousands, unaudited)     
At the quarter ended:3/31/202212/31/20219/30/20216/30/20213/31/2021
Cash and due from depository institutions$49,674 104,568$99,670$90,441$99,358
Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 72,349 30,336$36,920 14,513 9,556
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 54,183 41,718 40,813 34,502 28,899
Equity Securities 1,445 1,491 1,500  
Investment securities held to maturity 48,512 39,045 28,507 31,795 25,834
Restricted stock, at cost 6,462 6,294 7,776 7,896 8,891
Loans Held-for-sale 11,933 13,616 33,199  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 799,310 858,203 902,981 940,735 974,596
Other real estate owned 4,961 4,961 4,961 4,961 5,796
Accrued interest receivable 3,478 3,394 3,512 3,370 3,598
Operating lease right-of-use-assets 1,523 1,663 1,796 2,168 2,322
Property and equipment, net 5,486 5,635 5,777 5,902 6,040
Deferred income taxes, net 3,632 3,461 3,530 3,389 3,535
Bank-owned life insurance 25,896 26,224 26,056 25,889 25,725
Other assets 13,441 12,591 12,145 20,183 12,269
Total assets$1,102,285$1,153,200$1,209,143$1,185,744$1,206,419
Deposits$854,437 912,688$938,159$907,704$912,213
FHLB advances 60,000 60,000 90,000 90,000 110,000
Subordinated debt 25,000 24,974 24,934 24,895 24,855
Operating lease liabilities 1,556 1,691 1,830 2,204 2,357
Other liabilities 16,742 9,290 12,052 12,749 11,143
Shareholders’ equity 144,550 144,557 142,168 148,192 145,851
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,102,285$1,153,200$1,209,143$1,185,744$1,206,419
      


Condensed Consolidated     
Average Statement of Condition     
(in thousands, unaudited)     
      
For the quarter ended:3/31/202212/31/20219/30/20216/30/20213/31/2021
Investment securities$97,697$82,126$75,004$71,811$58,559
Interest-bearing cash accounts 36,452 32,775 26,339 16,914 21,506
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 846,420 899,430 933,727 955,012 977,876
All other assets 148,374 163,117 165,439 164,288 165,942
Total assets$1,128,943$1,177,448$1,200,509$1,208,025$1,223,883
Non-interest-bearing deposits$54,501 54,092 51,534 52,799 50,327
Interest-bearing deposits 829,050 876,269 869,914 868,099 866,153
FHLB advances 60,000 66,847 90,000 99,505 116,889
Other short-term borrowings - 120 - - 3,111
Subordinated debt 24,990 24,952 24,917 24,877 24,835
Other liabilities 14,250 11,408 14,907 15,399 17,751
Shareholders’ equity 146,152 143,760 149,237 147,346 144,817
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,128,943$1,177,448$1,200,509$1,208,025$1,223,883
      

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $83.7 million, or 8.9 percent, from $938.2 million at September 30, 2021 to $854.4 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits was primarily related to a reduction of $57.2 million in money market deposits and a reduction of $34.2 million in interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by increases of $7.6 million in the Savings, Time, and non-interest bearing deposit categories collectively.

The Company continues to focus on the maintenance, development, and expansion of its deposit base. Management believes that the emphasis on serving the needs of our communities will provide a long-term relationship base which in turn will allow the Company to efficiently compete for and retain deposits in its market.

The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited)     
At quarter ended:3/31/202212/31/20219/30/20216/30/20213/31/2021
Demand:     
Non-interest-bearing$54,712$60,320$53,849$53,365$54,210
Interest-bearing 302,468 335,411 336,645 329,372 313,865
Savings 54,074 56,342 50,582 51,011 49,601
Money market 328,324 346,023 385,480 359,040 338,100
Time 114,859 114,592 111,603 114,916 156,437
Total deposits$854,437$912,688$938,159$907,704$912,213
      

Loans

Total net loans amounted to $799.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $903.0 million at September 30, 2021, resulting in a net decrease of $103.7 million, or 11.5 percent, for the period and was driven primarily by higher commercial loan payoffs and paydowns during the period. Loans held-for-sale amounted to $11.9 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $33.2 million at September 30, 2021. This decline was primarily related to the sale of three commercial loans. Average gross loan balances for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, totaled $856.9 million as compared to $945.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $88.6 million, or 9.4 percent.

At March 31, 2022, gross loans, which excludes loans held-for-sale, remained weighted toward two primary components: the commercial and core residential portfolios, with commercial loans accounting for 71.9 percent and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 22.0 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. Construction and development loans amounted to 3.7 percent and consumer loans represented 2.4 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at March 31, 2022, compared to September 30, 2021, primarily reflected decreases of $48.3 million in commercial loans, $21.0 million in residential mortgage loans, and 33.5 million in construction and development loans.

The following table reflects the Company’s loan portfolio composition, excluding loans held-for-sale.

(in thousands, unaudited)     
At quarter ended:03/31/2022
 12/31/2021
 9/30/2021
 6/30/2021
 3/31/2021
 
Residential mortgage$177,669 $187,516 $198,710 $201,737 $218,165 
Construction and Development:     
Residential and commercial 25,558  56,876  61,492  61,484  76,257 
Land 4,603  2,138  2,204  2,253  3,596 
Total construction and development 30,161  59,014  63,696  63,737  79,853 
Commercial:     
Commercial real estate 400,974  416,248  426,915  478,032  482,611 
Farmland 15,624  15,582  10,297  10,335  7,344 
Multi-family 54,788  54,448  66,332  66,725  67,122 
Commercial and industrial 101,354  106,493  115,246  97,955  94,706 
Other 7,978  7,433  10,954  10,896  9,927 
Total commercial 580,718  600,204  629,744  663,943  661,710 
Consumer:     
Home equity lines of credit 12,283  13,174  13,491  12,822  15,936 
Second mortgages 4,969  5,384  5,884  7,039  8,114 
Other 2,237  2,282  2,299  2,372  2,650 
Total consumer 19,489  20,840  21,674  22,233  26,700 
Total loans 808,037  867,574  913,824  951,650  986,428 
Deferred loan costs, net 574  667  629  685  769 
Allowance for loan losses (9,301) (10,037) (11,472) (11,600) (12,601)
Loans Receivable, net 799,310 $858,204 $902,981 $940,735 $974,596 
      

At March 31, 2022, the Company had $142.3 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, totaled $1.1 million at March 31, 2022, and $3.7 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease in non-accrual loans was primarily due to partial charge downs totaling $2.2 million taken during the six month period ended March 31, 2022 related to one non-accrual commercial and industrial loan. Performing troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans were $5.8 million at March 31, 2022, and $17.6 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily related to two TDR commercial real estate loans totaling $11.4 million that were sold during the period, as part of the note sale consummated during the December 31, 2021 period end.

At March 31, 2022, NPAs totaled $6.1 million, or 0.55 percent of total assets, as compared with $8.7 million, or 0.72 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2021. The decrease in NPAs is due to the decrease in non-accrual loans as described above. Other real estate owned or OREO, which is comprised of one commercial real estate property, totaled $5.0 million as of quarters ended March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:

As of or for the quarter ended:3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 
Non-accrual loans$1,101 $1,790 $3,697 $23,547 $22,281 
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 3  -  -  212  765 
Total non-performing loans 1,104  1,790  3,697  23,759  23,046 
OREO 4,961  4,961  4,961  4,961  5,796 
Total NPAs$6,065 $6,751 $8,658 $28,720 $28,842 
Performing TDR loans$5,787 $6,310 $17,601 $23,352 $22,697 
      
NPAs / total assets 0.55% 0.59% 0.72% 2.42% 2.39%
Non-performing loans / total loans 0.14% 0.21% 0.40% 2.50% 2.34%
Net charge-offs 736  1,436  10,754  1,001  434 
Net charge-offs /average loans(1) 0.40% 0.63% 4.55% 0.41% 0.18%
Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.15% 1.16% 1.26% 1.22% 1.28%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 842.5% 560.7% 310.3% 48.8% 54.7%
                
Total assets 1,102,285  1,153,200  1,209,143  1,185,744  1,206,419 
Total gross loans 808,037  867,574  913,824  951,650  986,428 
Average net loans 846,420  913,587  945,457  967,615  990,913 
Allowance for loan losses 9,301  10,037  11,472  11,600  12,601 
___________________________     
(1)   Annualized.     

The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2022 amounted to approximately $9.3 million, or 1.15 percent of total gross loans, compared to $11.5 million, or 1.26 percent of total gross loans, at September 30, 2021. The decline reflected the $2.2 million charge off described above and the overall decline in total loans at March 31, 2022 of $106.1 million compared to September 30, 2021. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $550,000 provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.  

Capital

At March 31, 2022, the Company’s total shareholders’ equity amounted to $144.6 million, or 13.1 percent of total assets, compared to $142.2 million, or 11.8 percent of total assets at September 30, 2021, which continues to exceed all regulatory capital guidelines. At March 31, 2022, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 18.27 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 14.29 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 18.27 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 19.34 percent. At September 30, 2021, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.13 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.14 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.13 percent, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.32 percent.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association (“Malvern Bank”), an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Allentown, Pennsylvania.  The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base. 

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by the company; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report Filed on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the outbreak of its variants on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus and its variants can be controlled, the effects on general economic conditions, and when and how the economy may be fully reopened, and when and how it will remain as such. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; the economy , and particularly commercial real estate markets may be affected; there may be high levels of unemployment , loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; if the economy is unable to continue to substantially reopen and stay open, and there are high levels of unemployment for extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially commercial real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; due to fluctuation in interest rates, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.

 
MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
      
 March 31, 2022 September 30, 2021
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)(unaudited)   
ASSETS     
Cash and due from depository institutions$49,674  $99,670 
Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 72,349   36,920 
Total cash and cash equivalents 122,023   136,590 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $56,863 and $40,756 at
March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively)		 54,183   40,813 
Equity Securities (amortized cost of $1,500 at March 2022 & September 2021) 1,445   1,500 
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $45,716 and $28,913 at March
31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively)		 48,512   28,507 
Restricted stock, at cost 6,462   7,776 
Loans Held-for-sale 11,933   33,199 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 799,310   902,981 
Other real estate owned 4,961   4,961 
Accrued interest receivable 3,478   3,512 
Operating lease right-of-use-assets 1,523   1,796 
Property and equipment, net 5,486   5,777 
Deferred income taxes, net 3,632   3,530 
Bank-owned life insurance 25,896   26,056 
Other assets 13,441   12,145 
Total assets$1,102,285  $1,209,143 
LIABILITIES     
Deposits:     
Non-interest bearing$54,712  $53,849 
Interest-bearing 799,725   884,310 
Total deposits 854,437   938,159 
FHLB advances 60,000   90,000 
Subordinated debt 25,000   24,934 
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,841   1,022 
Accrued interest payable 352   572 
Operating lease liabilities 1,556   1,830 
Other liabilities 14,549   10,458 
Total liabilities 957,735   1,066,975 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,819,627 and
7,625,111 issued and outstanding, respectively, at March 31, 2022, and 7,816,832
and 7,622,316 issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2021		 76   76 
Additional paid in capital 85,678   85,524 
Retained earnings 62,835   60,296 
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (829)  (901)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (347)  36 
Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021 (2,863)  (2,863)
Total shareholders’ equity 144,550   142,168 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,102,285  $1,209,143 
      


MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
             
  Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands, except for share data)  2022   2021   2022   2021 
(unaudited)            
Interest and Dividend Income            
Loans, including fees $7,628  $9,069  $15,856  $19,145 
Investment securities, taxable  521   321   976   668 
Investment securities, tax-exempt  64   23   100   47 
Dividends, restricted stock  75   119   166   260 
Interest-bearing cash accounts  16   7   29   15 
 Total Interest and Dividend Income  8,304   9,539   17,127   20,135 
Interest Expense            
Deposits  828   1,805   1,873   4,062 
Short-term borrowings  -   3   -   48 
Long-term borrowings  183   546   420   1,153 
Subordinated debt  339   383   722   766 
Total Interest Expense  1,350   2,737   3,015   6,029 
Net interest income  6,954   6,802   14,112   14,106 
Provision for Loan Losses  -   -   -   550 
Net Interest Income after Provision for  6,954   6,802   14,112   13,556 
Loan Losses
Other Income            
Service charges and other fees  219   419   673   666 
Rental income  48   54   100   108 
Net gains on sale and call of investments  -   259   -   614 
Net gains on sale of loans  11   274   63   678 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  283   161   452   325 
Total Other Income  561   1,167   1,288   2,391 
Other Expense            
Salaries and employee benefits  2,347   2,275   4,642   4,547 
Occupancy expense  546   568   1,061   1,110 
Federal deposit insurance premium  71   83   147   159 
Advertising  32   32   64   64 
Data processing  359   306   679   634 
Professional fees  868   884   1,923   1,547 
Net other real estate owned expense, net  -   3   5   31 
Pennsylvania shares tax  169   169   339   339 
Other operating expenses  2,453   743   3,213   1,604 
Total Other Expense  6,845   5,063   12,073   10,035 
Income before income tax expense  670   2,906   3,327   5,912 
Income tax expense  148   682   788   1,415 
Net Income $522  $2,224  $2,539  $4,497 
Earnings per common share            
Basic $0.07  $0.30  $0.34  $0.60 
Diluted $0.07  $0.30  $0.34  $0.60 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding            
Basic  7,554,955   7,529,408   7,553,262   7,527,588 
Diluted  7,556,194   7,530,151   7,554,459   7,528,189 


MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA
         
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable)3/31/2022
 12/31/2021
 3/31/2021
(unaudited)        
Statements of Operations Data        
Interest income$ 8,304  $ 8,823  $ 9,539 
Interest expense  1,350    1,665    2,737 
Net interest income  6,954    7,158    6,802 
Provision for loan losses  -    -    - 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  6,954    7,158    6,802 
Other income  561    727    1,167 
Other expense  6,845    5,228    5,063 
Income before income tax expense  670    2,657    2,906 
Income tax expense  148    640    682 
Net income$ 522  $ 2,017  $ 2,224 
Earnings (per Common Share)        
Basic$ 0.07  $ 0.27  $ 0.30 
Diluted$ 0.07  $ 0.27  $ 0.30 
Statements of Condition Data (Period-End)        
Equity Securities$ 1,445  $ 1,491  $ 1,502 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value  54,183    41,718    27,397 
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $45,716, $39,316, and $26,367, respectively)  48,512    39,045    25,834 
Loans Held-for-sale  11,933    13,616    - 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses  799,310    858,203    974,596 
Total assets  1,102,285    1,153,200    1,206,419 
Deposits  854,437    912,688    912,213 
FHLB advances  60,000    60,000    110,000 
Subordinated debt  25,000    24,974    24,855 
Shareholders' equity  144,550    144,557    145,851 
Common Shares Dividend Data        
Cash dividends$ -  $ -  $ - 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding        
Basic  7,554,955    7,551,606    7,529,408 
Diluted  7,556,194    7,553,208    7,530,151 
Operating Ratios        
Return on average assets  0.18%   0.69%   0.73%
Return on average equity  1.43%   5.61%   6.14%
Average equity / average assets  12.95%   12.21%   11.83%
Book value per common share (period-end) $18.95   $18.97   $19.17 
Non-Financial Information (Period-End)        
Common shareholders of record  373    376    381 
Full-time equivalent staff  79    79    81 
               

Investor Contacts:
Joseph D. Gangemi
Corporate Investor Relations
610-695-3676

Investor Relations Contact:
Nathanial Jordan
610-695-3646