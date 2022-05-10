Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Operating Results

PAOLI, Pa., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income amounted to $522,000, or $0.07 per fully diluted common share, compared with $2.2 million, or $0.30 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.18 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.73 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 1.43 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with 6.14 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

For the six months ended March 31, 2022, net income amounted to $2.5 million, or $0.34 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $4.5 million, or $0.60 per fully diluted common share, for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The annualized ROAA was 0.44 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.73 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2021, and the annualized ROAE was 3.50 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared with 6.26 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

The decrease in net income and diluted earnings per share from the second quarter of 2021 were primarily due to the recording of a $1.7 million valuation allowance adjustment on a $13.6 million commercial real estate loan classified as impaired and held for sale. The valuation allowance adjustment in the current quarter is the result of the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the loan’s value in light of indications of interest received with respect to the note. The valuation allowance adjustment consists of approximately $395,000 in reduced value and approximately $1.3 million in real estate tax payments. The Bank paid real estate taxes in arrears to improve the marketability of the note. The loan’s carrying value at March 31, 2022 is $11.9 million.

This non-accrual loan, secured by commercial real estate in New York City, was transferred to held for sale with an aggregate book balance of $13.6 million at September 30, 2021, reflecting the Bank’s intent to sell the loan. There can be no assurances that a sale can be consummated, or that a sale can be consummated at the carrying value of the loan, as market and sales prices are subject to various factors. Tax payments will continue in the approximate amount of $274,000 annually, unless and until the property is sold. If this loan is sold at an amount less than the carrying value of the loan, such sale would result in a loss and impact the Company’s operating results.

“Management has prioritized and will continue to prioritize asset quality and balance sheet strength in taking what we believe are the necessary steps to improve credit quality and strengthen our balance sheet. We are making progress with our asset quality issues and near term these actions have elevated our expenses and overshadow net earnings.” commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Statement of Income Highlights at March 31, 2022

Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 27 basis points to 2.81 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 2.54 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was driven by a reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets.





Total interest expense decreased $1.4 million, or 50.7 percent, to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which resulted primarily from the reduction of costs on interest-bearing deposits.





The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, or the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Linked Quarter Financial Ratios (unaudited) As of or for the quarter ended: 3/31/2022

12/31/2021 9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Return on average assets(1) 0.18 % 0.69 % (2.06 %) 0.53 % 0.73 % Return on average equity(1) 1.43 % 5.61 % (16.59 %) 4.35 % 6.14 % Net interest margin(1) 2.81 % 2.78 % 2.61 % 2.70 % 2.54 % Loans / deposits ratio 94.57 % 95.06 % 97.41 % 104.84 % 108.14 % Shareholders' equity / total assets 13.11 % 12.54 % 11.76 % 12.50 % 12.09 % Efficiency ratio(2) 91.1 % 66.3 % 68.7 % 73.6 % 63.5 % Book value per common share $ 18.95 18.97 $ 18.65 $ 19.44 $ 19.17 ____________ (1) Annualized

(2) 3/31/2022 Quarter includes the impact of the valuation allowance adjustment related to the above mentioned HFS commercial real estate loan.





Linked Quarter Income Statement Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the quarter ended: 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Net interest income $ 6,954 $ 7,158 $ 6,825 $ 7,129 $ 6,802 Provision for loan losses - - 10,626 - - Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 6,954 7,158 (3,801 ) 7,129 6,802 Other income 561 727 579 793 1,167 Other expense 6,845 5,228 5,084 5,832 5,063 Income before income tax expense 670 2,657 (8,306 ) 2,090 2,906 Income tax expense (benefit) 148 640 (2,116 ) 489 682 Net income (loss) $ 522 $ 2,017 $ (6,190 ) $ 1,601 $ 2,224 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic 0.07 0.27 (0.82 ) 0.21 0.30 Diluted 0.07 0.27 (0.82 ) 0.21 0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,554,955 7,551,606 7,548,958 7,545,371 7,529,408 Diluted 7,556,194 7,553,208 7,550,766 7,546,200 7,530,151

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $152,000, or 2.2 percent, from $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was driven by a decrease in interest paid on deposits and borrowings of $1.4 million, partially offset by decreased interest income of $1.2 million, primarily related to a decline in average loans. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 21 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, to 3.35 percent, when compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to the decrease in average loan balances and average yield on loans. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities fell 49 basis points to 0.59 percent compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, due to decreases in market rates of interest. Net interest margin increased to 2.81 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from 2.54 percent for the same period in 2021. The margin improvement in the current period, in large part reflected the decline in interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by the decline in yield earned on interest-earning assets.

Net interest income was $14.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022, and a slight increase compared to the six months ended March 31, 2021. Consistent with the quarter, the slight increase was primarily driven by a reduction in interest expense as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 50 basis points compared to the six months ended March 31, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 55 basis points compared to the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Other Income

Other income decreased $606,000, or 51.9 percent, during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in other income was primarily due to a decrease in net gains on sale of investments and loans of $522000 to $11,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $533,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in earnings on bank-owned life insurance of $122,000 during quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Similar to the quarter, other income for the six months ended March 31, 2022, decreased by $1.1 million mainly due to reductions in the net gains on sale of investments and loans of $1.2 million.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, increased $1.8 million to $6.8 million when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to a $1.7 million valuation allowance recorded on one loan held for sale, discussed above.

For the six months ended March 31, 2022, other expenses amounted to $12.1 million, an increase of $2.0 million, compared to the six months ended March 31, 2021. The primary components of the increase were the aforementioned valuation allowance and increased professional fees.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $148,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $682,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The effective tax rate for the Company for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 were 22.1 percent and 23.5 percent, respectively. The reduction in the tax rate was due to the tax free income received from the additional bank-owned life insurance.

For the six months ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded income tax expense of $788,000, compared to $1.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Statement of Condition Highlights at March 31, 2022

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 0.55 percent and 0.72 percent of total assets at March 31, 2022, and September 30, 2021 respectively.

Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) were 0.14 percent and 0.40 percent of total loans at March 31, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Total assets were $1.1 billion at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $106.9 million, or 8.9 percent, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $103.7 million decline in loans receivable driven by payoffs and pay downs during the period and a $21.3 million decrease in loans held-for-sale, mainly loans that were sold during the period.

Total liabilities were $1.0 billion at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $109.2 million, or 10.2 percent, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of a $30.0 million FHLB advance and a decrease of $83.7 million in total deposits.

Book value per common share amounted to $18.95 at March 31, 2022, compared to $18.65 at September 30, 2021.



Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data (in thousands, unaudited) At the quarter ended: 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Cash and due from depository institutions $ 49,674 104,568 $ 99,670 $ 90,441 $ 99,358 Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 72,349 30,336 $ 36,920 14,513 9,556 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 54,183 41,718 40,813 34,502 28,899 Equity Securities 1,445 1,491 1,500 — — Investment securities held to maturity 48,512 39,045 28,507 31,795 25,834 Restricted stock, at cost 6,462 6,294 7,776 7,896 8,891 Loans Held-for-sale 11,933 13,616 33,199 — — Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 799,310 858,203 902,981 940,735 974,596 Other real estate owned 4,961 4,961 4,961 4,961 5,796 Accrued interest receivable 3,478 3,394 3,512 3,370 3,598 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 1,523 1,663 1,796 2,168 2,322 Property and equipment, net 5,486 5,635 5,777 5,902 6,040 Deferred income taxes, net 3,632 3,461 3,530 3,389 3,535 Bank-owned life insurance 25,896 26,224 26,056 25,889 25,725 Other assets 13,441 12,591 12,145 20,183 12,269 Total assets $ 1,102,285 $ 1,153,200 $ 1,209,143 $ 1,185,744 $ 1,206,419 Deposits $ 854,437 912,688 $ 938,159 $ 907,704 $ 912,213 FHLB advances 60,000 60,000 90,000 90,000 110,000 Subordinated debt 25,000 24,974 24,934 24,895 24,855 Operating lease liabilities 1,556 1,691 1,830 2,204 2,357 Other liabilities 16,742 9,290 12,052 12,749 11,143 Shareholders’ equity 144,550 144,557 142,168 148,192 145,851 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,102,285 $ 1,153,200 $ 1,209,143 $ 1,185,744 $ 1,206,419





Condensed Consolidated Average Statement of Condition (in thousands, unaudited) For the quarter ended: 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Investment securities $ 97,697 $ 82,126 $ 75,004 $ 71,811 $ 58,559 Interest-bearing cash accounts 36,452 32,775 26,339 16,914 21,506 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 846,420 899,430 933,727 955,012 977,876 All other assets 148,374 163,117 165,439 164,288 165,942 Total assets $ 1,128,943 $ 1,177,448 $ 1,200,509 $ 1,208,025 $ 1,223,883 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 54,501 54,092 51,534 52,799 50,327 Interest-bearing deposits 829,050 876,269 869,914 868,099 866,153 FHLB advances 60,000 66,847 90,000 99,505 116,889 Other short-term borrowings - 120 - - 3,111 Subordinated debt 24,990 24,952 24,917 24,877 24,835 Other liabilities 14,250 11,408 14,907 15,399 17,751 Shareholders’ equity 146,152 143,760 149,237 147,346 144,817 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,128,943 $ 1,177,448 $ 1,200,509 $ 1,208,025 $ 1,223,883

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $83.7 million, or 8.9 percent, from $938.2 million at September 30, 2021 to $854.4 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits was primarily related to a reduction of $57.2 million in money market deposits and a reduction of $34.2 million in interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by increases of $7.6 million in the Savings, Time, and non-interest bearing deposit categories collectively.

The Company continues to focus on the maintenance, development, and expansion of its deposit base. Management believes that the emphasis on serving the needs of our communities will provide a long-term relationship base which in turn will allow the Company to efficiently compete for and retain deposits in its market.

The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited) At quarter ended: 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Demand: Non-interest-bearing $ 54,712 $ 60,320 $ 53,849 $ 53,365 $ 54,210 Interest-bearing 302,468 335,411 336,645 329,372 313,865 Savings 54,074 56,342 50,582 51,011 49,601 Money market 328,324 346,023 385,480 359,040 338,100 Time 114,859 114,592 111,603 114,916 156,437 Total deposits $ 854,437 $ 912,688 $ 938,159 $ 907,704 $ 912,213

Loans

Total net loans amounted to $799.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $903.0 million at September 30, 2021, resulting in a net decrease of $103.7 million, or 11.5 percent, for the period and was driven primarily by higher commercial loan payoffs and paydowns during the period. Loans held-for-sale amounted to $11.9 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $33.2 million at September 30, 2021. This decline was primarily related to the sale of three commercial loans. Average gross loan balances for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, totaled $856.9 million as compared to $945.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $88.6 million, or 9.4 percent.

At March 31, 2022, gross loans, which excludes loans held-for-sale, remained weighted toward two primary components: the commercial and core residential portfolios, with commercial loans accounting for 71.9 percent and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 22.0 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. Construction and development loans amounted to 3.7 percent and consumer loans represented 2.4 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at March 31, 2022, compared to September 30, 2021, primarily reflected decreases of $48.3 million in commercial loans, $21.0 million in residential mortgage loans, and 33.5 million in construction and development loans.

The following table reflects the Company’s loan portfolio composition, excluding loans held-for-sale.

(in thousands, unaudited) At quarter ended: 03/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Residential mortgage $ 177,669 $ 187,516 $ 198,710 $ 201,737 $ 218,165 Construction and Development: Residential and commercial 25,558 56,876 61,492 61,484 76,257 Land 4,603 2,138 2,204 2,253 3,596 Total construction and development 30,161 59,014 63,696 63,737 79,853 Commercial: Commercial real estate 400,974 416,248 426,915 478,032 482,611 Farmland 15,624 15,582 10,297 10,335 7,344 Multi-family 54,788 54,448 66,332 66,725 67,122 Commercial and industrial 101,354 106,493 115,246 97,955 94,706 Other 7,978 7,433 10,954 10,896 9,927 Total commercial 580,718 600,204 629,744 663,943 661,710 Consumer: Home equity lines of credit 12,283 13,174 13,491 12,822 15,936 Second mortgages 4,969 5,384 5,884 7,039 8,114 Other 2,237 2,282 2,299 2,372 2,650 Total consumer 19,489 20,840 21,674 22,233 26,700 Total loans 808,037 867,574 913,824 951,650 986,428 Deferred loan costs, net 574 667 629 685 769 Allowance for loan losses (9,301 ) (10,037 ) (11,472 ) (11,600 ) (12,601 ) Loans Receivable, net 799,310 $ 858,204 $ 902,981 $ 940,735 $ 974,596

At March 31, 2022, the Company had $142.3 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.



Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, totaled $1.1 million at March 31, 2022, and $3.7 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease in non-accrual loans was primarily due to partial charge downs totaling $2.2 million taken during the six month period ended March 31, 2022 related to one non-accrual commercial and industrial loan. Performing troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans were $5.8 million at March 31, 2022, and $17.6 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily related to two TDR commercial real estate loans totaling $11.4 million that were sold during the period, as part of the note sale consummated during the December 31, 2021 period end.

At March 31, 2022, NPAs totaled $6.1 million, or 0.55 percent of total assets, as compared with $8.7 million, or 0.72 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2021. The decrease in NPAs is due to the decrease in non-accrual loans as described above. Other real estate owned or OREO, which is comprised of one commercial real estate property, totaled $5.0 million as of quarters ended March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:

As of or for the quarter ended: 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Non-accrual loans $ 1,101 $ 1,790 $ 3,697 $ 23,547 $ 22,281 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 3 - - 212 765 Total non-performing loans 1,104 1,790 3,697 23,759 23,046 OREO 4,961 4,961 4,961 4,961 5,796 Total NPAs $ 6,065 $ 6,751 $ 8,658 $ 28,720 $ 28,842 Performing TDR loans $ 5,787 $ 6,310 $ 17,601 $ 23,352 $ 22,697 NPAs / total assets 0.55 % 0.59 % 0.72 % 2.42 % 2.39 % Non-performing loans / total loans 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.40 % 2.50 % 2.34 % Net charge-offs 736 1,436 10,754 1,001 434 Net charge-offs /average loans(1) 0.40 % 0.63 % 4.55 % 0.41 % 0.18 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.26 % 1.22 % 1.28 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 842.5 % 560.7 % 310.3 % 48.8 % 54.7 % Total assets 1,102,285 1,153,200 1,209,143 1,185,744 1,206,419 Total gross loans 808,037 867,574 913,824 951,650 986,428 Average net loans 846,420 913,587 945,457 967,615 990,913 Allowance for loan losses 9,301 10,037 11,472 11,600 12,601 ___________________________ (1) Annualized.

The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2022 amounted to approximately $9.3 million, or 1.15 percent of total gross loans, compared to $11.5 million, or 1.26 percent of total gross loans, at September 30, 2021. The decline reflected the $2.2 million charge off described above and the overall decline in total loans at March 31, 2022 of $106.1 million compared to September 30, 2021. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $550,000 provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Capital

At March 31, 2022, the Company’s total shareholders’ equity amounted to $144.6 million, or 13.1 percent of total assets, compared to $142.2 million, or 11.8 percent of total assets at September 30, 2021, which continues to exceed all regulatory capital guidelines. At March 31, 2022, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 18.27 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 14.29 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 18.27 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 19.34 percent. At September 30, 2021, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.13 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.14 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.13 percent, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.32 percent.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association (“Malvern Bank”), an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com . For information regarding Malvern Bank, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by the company; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report Filed on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov ).

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the outbreak of its variants on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus and its variants can be controlled, the effects on general economic conditions, and when and how the economy may be fully reopened, and when and how it will remain as such. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; the economy , and particularly commercial real estate markets may be affected; there may be high levels of unemployment , loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; if the economy is unable to continue to substantially reopen and stay open, and there are high levels of unemployment for extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially commercial real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; due to fluctuation in interest rates, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.

MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION March 31, 2022 September 30, 2021 (in thousands, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from depository institutions $ 49,674 $ 99,670 Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 72,349 36,920 Total cash and cash equivalents 122,023 136,590 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $56,863 and $40,756 at

March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively) 54,183 40,813 Equity Securities (amortized cost of $1,500 at March 2022 & September 2021) 1,445 1,500 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $45,716 and $28,913 at March

31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively) 48,512 28,507 Restricted stock, at cost 6,462 7,776 Loans Held-for-sale 11,933 33,199 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 799,310 902,981 Other real estate owned 4,961 4,961 Accrued interest receivable 3,478 3,512 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 1,523 1,796 Property and equipment, net 5,486 5,777 Deferred income taxes, net 3,632 3,530 Bank-owned life insurance 25,896 26,056 Other assets 13,441 12,145 Total assets $ 1,102,285 $ 1,209,143 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 54,712 $ 53,849 Interest-bearing 799,725 884,310 Total deposits 854,437 938,159 FHLB advances 60,000 90,000 Subordinated debt 25,000 24,934 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,841 1,022 Accrued interest payable 352 572 Operating lease liabilities 1,556 1,830 Other liabilities 14,549 10,458 Total liabilities 957,735 1,066,975 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,819,627 and

7,625,111 issued and outstanding, respectively, at March 31, 2022, and 7,816,832

and 7,622,316 issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2021 76 76 Additional paid in capital 85,678 85,524 Retained earnings 62,835 60,296 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (829 ) (901 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (347 ) 36 Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021 (2,863 ) (2,863 ) Total shareholders’ equity 144,550 142,168 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,102,285 $ 1,209,143





MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except for share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 7,628 $ 9,069 $ 15,856 $ 19,145 Investment securities, taxable 521 321 976 668 Investment securities, tax-exempt 64 23 100 47 Dividends, restricted stock 75 119 166 260 Interest-bearing cash accounts 16 7 29 15 Total Interest and Dividend Income 8,304 9,539 17,127 20,135 Interest Expense Deposits 828 1,805 1,873 4,062 Short-term borrowings - 3 - 48 Long-term borrowings 183 546 420 1,153 Subordinated debt 339 383 722 766 Total Interest Expense 1,350 2,737 3,015 6,029 Net interest income 6,954 6,802 14,112 14,106 Provision for Loan Losses - - - 550 Net Interest Income after Provision for 6,954 6,802 14,112 13,556 Loan Losses Other Income Service charges and other fees 219 419 673 666 Rental income 48 54 100 108 Net gains on sale and call of investments - 259 - 614 Net gains on sale of loans 11 274 63 678 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 283 161 452 325 Total Other Income 561 1,167 1,288 2,391 Other Expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,347 2,275 4,642 4,547 Occupancy expense 546 568 1,061 1,110 Federal deposit insurance premium 71 83 147 159 Advertising 32 32 64 64 Data processing 359 306 679 634 Professional fees 868 884 1,923 1,547 Net other real estate owned expense, net - 3 5 31 Pennsylvania shares tax 169 169 339 339 Other operating expenses 2,453 743 3,213 1,604 Total Other Expense 6,845 5,063 12,073 10,035 Income before income tax expense 670 2,906 3,327 5,912 Income tax expense 148 682 788 1,415 Net Income $ 522 $ 2,224 $ 2,539 $ 4,497 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.30 $ 0.34 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.30 $ 0.34 $ 0.60 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,554,955 7,529,408 7,553,262 7,527,588 Diluted 7,556,194 7,530,151 7,554,459 7,528,189





MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable) 3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021

(unaudited) Statements of Operations Data Interest income $ 8,304 $ 8,823 $ 9,539 Interest expense 1,350 1,665 2,737 Net interest income 6,954 7,158 6,802 Provision for loan losses - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,954 7,158 6,802 Other income 561 727 1,167 Other expense 6,845 5,228 5,063 Income before income tax expense 670 2,657 2,906 Income tax expense 148 640 682 Net income $ 522 $ 2,017 $ 2,224 Earnings (per Common Share) Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.27 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.27 $ 0.30 Statements of Condition Data (Period-End) Equity Securities $ 1,445 $ 1,491 $ 1,502 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 54,183 41,718 27,397 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $45,716, $39,316, and $26,367, respectively) 48,512 39,045 25,834 Loans Held-for-sale 11,933 13,616 - Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 799,310 858,203 974,596 Total assets 1,102,285 1,153,200 1,206,419 Deposits 854,437 912,688 912,213 FHLB advances 60,000 60,000 110,000 Subordinated debt 25,000 24,974 24,855 Shareholders' equity 144,550 144,557 145,851 Common Shares Dividend Data Cash dividends $ - $ - $ - Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,554,955 7,551,606 7,529,408 Diluted 7,556,194 7,553,208 7,530,151 Operating Ratios Return on average assets 0.18 % 0.69 % 0.73 % Return on average equity 1.43 % 5.61 % 6.14 % Average equity / average assets 12.95 % 12.21 % 11.83 % Book value per common share (period-end) $ 18.95 $ 18.97 $ 19.17 Non-Financial Information (Period-End) Common shareholders of record 373 376 381 Full-time equivalent staff 79 79 81

