Ferroglobe Reports Record Financial Performance in First Quarter 2022

LONDON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced results for the first quarter 2022.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Record Q1 2022 revenue of $715.3 million, up 26% over the prior quarter
- Record Q1 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $241.1 million, up 181.7% over the prior quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of 125% to 33.7% in Q1 2022, up from 15.0% the prior quarter
- Record net profit of $150.8 million compared to $50.0 million in Q4 2021
- Record earnings per share (diluted) of $0.80, up from $0.27 per share the prior quarter
- Improved liquidity with total cash of $176.0 million in Q1, up $59.3 million from the prior quarter
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
- Record setting start to 2022 supported by robustness in pricing across all product categories
- Further upside potential for top-line growth and margin expansion in Q2
- Leveraging unique, global asset footprint to service global customers, locally
- Quick actions taken to find and secure alternative sources of raw materials previously purchased from Russia
- French Labor Administration has validated the agreement relating to the French restructuring
- Restart of the second furnace at the Selma, Alabama facility is underway and expected by end of Q2; doubles the facility’s silicon metal annual production to 22,000 tons
- Potential restart of the 55,000 ton silicon metal facility in Polokwane, South Africa currently under review
Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our strong start in 2022 is the result of the solid fundamentals across our product portfolio, resetting of silicon metal contracts, and the numerous changes we are driving within the Company to improve our overall competitiveness. Collectively, these actions are translating into top-line growth and stronger margins, despite the inflationary pressures on our key inputs, in particular energy. The stellar results are also validation of the earnings potential of this business, and we look forward to building on this positive trajectory.”
“As we look at the year ahead, we will continue executing on our value creation plan, including the restructuring process implementation in France. With a heavier weighting towards index-based pricing contracts this year, coupled with our continued cost cutting efforts, we expect this momentum in our financial performance to continue in the near-term. Furthermore, we are evaluating the restart of our silicon capacity in South Africa. Overall, our assets have experienced improved operating performance and, with the return of capex spending to historical levels, we expect to further strengthen our production capabilities,” concluded Dr. Levi.
First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|%
|%
|$,000 (unaudited)
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|Q/Q
|Y/Y
|Sales
|$
|715,265
|$
|569,771
|$
|361,390
|26
|%
|98
|%
|Raw materials and energy consumption for production
|$
|(340,555
|)
|$
|(371,519
|)
|$
|(250,165
|)
|(8
|%)
|36
|%
|Operating profit (loss)
|$
|211,130
|$
|55,885
|$
|(44,183
|)
|278
|%
|578
|%
|Operating margin
|29.5
|%
|9.8
|%
|(12.2
|%)
|Adjusted net income (loss)
attributable to the parent
|$
|165,303
|$
|37,038
|$
|(18,172
|)
|346
|%
|1,010
|%
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.18
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|241,119
|$
|85,580
|$
|22,069
|182
|%
|993
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|33.7
|%
|15.0
|%
|6.1
|%
|Operating cash flow
|$
|65,908
|$
|21,707
|$
|18,277
|204
|%
|261
|%
|Free cash flow1
|$
|56,783
|$
|14,249
|$
|9,143
|299
|%
|521
|%
|Working Capital
|$
|613,187
|$
|464,870
|$
|333,726
|32
|%
|84
|%
|Working Capital as % of Sales2
|21.4
|%
|20.4
|%
|23.1
|%
|Cash and Restricted Cash
|$
|176,022
|$
|116,663
|$
|78,298
|51
|%
|125
|%
|Adjusted Gross Debt3
|$
|518,093
|$
|513,794
|$
|418,646
|1
|%
|24
|%
|Equity
|$
|475,477
|$
|320,031
|$
|298,974
|49
|%
|59
|%
(1) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow
(2) Working capital based on annualized quarterly sales respectively
(3) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 at Mar 31, 2022; Dec. 31, 2021 & Mar 31, 2021
Sales
In the first quarter of 2022, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $715.3 million, up 26% over the prior quarter and up 98% over Q1 2021. The improvement in our first quarter results is primarily attributable to higher prices across our product portfolio, partially offset by lower volumes. The $146 million increase in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by silicon metal, which accounted for $125 million, and silicon alloys, which accounted for $46 million. The $22 million decrease in manganese alloys this quarter was expected and is attributable to lower shipments, as several factors led to unusually high shipments in Q4 2021.
Raw materials and energy consumption for production
Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $341 million in Q1 2022 versus $372 million in the prior quarter, a decline of 8%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 47.6% in the first quarter of 2022 versus 65.2% in the prior quarter. While we continued to face inflationary headwinds and the impact of the energy crisis, the increase in average realized prices more than offset the cost pressures. Energy in particular impacted the quarterly results by $14.5 million, of which Spain was only $4.3 million given the production curtailments.
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent
In Q1 2022, net profit attributable to the Parent was $151.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to a net profit attributable to the Parent of $51.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in Q4 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA
In Q1 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $241.1 million, or 33.7% of sales, an increase of 181.7% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $85.6 million, or 15.0% of sales in Q4 2021. The increase in the Q1 2022 Adjusted EBITDA is primarily attributable to higher average realized selling prices, particularly due to the silicon metal contracts resetting. Overall, the impact from pricing was $215.5 million, while the impact form volumes was negative $6.7 million. During the quarter, the impact of higher costs was $59.9 million, of which approximately half is attributable to higher input costs and another $14.5 million attributable to higher energy costs in France, the United States and Spain.
Total Cash
The total cash balance was $176.0 million as of March 31, 2022, up $59.3 million from $116.7 million as of December 31, 2021.
During Q1 2022, we generated positive operating cash flow of $65.9 million, had negative cash flow from investing activities of $9.1 million, and generated $2.6 million in cash flow from financing activities.
Total Working Capital
Total working capital was $613.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, increasing from $464.9 million at December 31, 2021. The $148.3 million increase in working capital was due primarily to a $118.9 million increase in accounts receivable as a result of higher sales, and a $72.5 million increase in inventory. On a relative basis, we successfully kept working capital as a percentage of sales flat during the first quarter at 21.4% in Q1 2022, compared to 20.4% during the prior quarter. This is largely attributable to the financial discipline introduced to our operations over the past year.
Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “As we continue to improve on our top-line, margins and net profitability, cash generation is expected to accelerate. We have worked relentlessly the past few years to turnaround our financial performance and are now focused on ensuring that the Company remains competitive operationally and has a strong and flexible balance sheet. Hence, our top priorities for the year are to bolster liquidity and deploy our near-term cash flows towards significant debt repayment and reinvestment in our assets.”
Product Category Highlights
Silicon Metal
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Change
|March 31, 2021
|Change
|December 31, 2021
|Shipments in metric tons:
|56,349
|63,681
|(11.5
|)%
|61,275
|(8.0
|)%
|253,991
|Average selling price ($/MT):
|5,552
|2,944
|88.6
|%
|2,285
|143.0
|%
|2,511
|Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000)
|312,850
|187,477
|66.9
|%
|140,013
|123.4
|%
|637,695
|Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000)
|151,661
|32,501
|366.6
|%
|14,762
|927.4
|%
|72,346
|Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns
|48.5
|%
|17.3
|%
|10.5
|%
|11.3
|%
Silicon metal revenue in the first quarter was $312.9 million, an increase of 66.9% over the prior quarter. Total shipments of silicon metal decreased 11.5%. While demand from the chemical end-market remained strong, higher energy costs, particularly in Europe, led some aluminum producers to temporarily curtail production. Furthermore, we experienced a delay in the restart of the first furnace at the Selma, Alabama facility, adversely impacting our quarterly shipments, and faced a transportation strike in Spain which adversely impacted some shipments. Given the resetting of the prior fixed priced contracts, the average realized prices benefited significantly in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal increased to $151.7 million during the first quarter, up 366.6% from $32.5 million the prior quarter.
Silicon-Based Alloys
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Change
|March 31, 2021
|Change
|December 31, 2021
|Shipments in metric tons:
|57,594
|60,078
|(4.1
|)%
|61,604
|(6.5
|)%
|242,766
|Average selling price ($/MT):
|3,680
|2,770
|32.9
|%
|1,665
|121.0
|%
|2,058
|Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)
|211,946
|166,439
|27.3
|%
|102,571
|106.6
|%
|499,584
|Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)
|78,411
|51,174
|53.2
|%
|10,094
|676.8
|%
|81,022
|Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns
|37.0
|%
|30.7
|%
|9.8
|%
|16.2
|%
Silicon-based alloys revenue in the first quarter was $211.9 million, an increase of 27.3% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price improve by 32.9%, benefiting from the significant increase in the index pricing during Q4 2021. Total shipments decreased 4.1%, primarily in Europe, due to lower production in Spain as a result of energy related curtailments, a production issue in South Africa which has since been addressed, and logistical issues in South Africa. The ferrosilicon market is directly impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war, and index pricing has improved during Q1 2022, which positively impacts our business in Q2 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon- based alloys portfolio increased to $78.4 million, up 53.2% from $51.2 million the prior quarter.
Manganese-Based Alloys
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Change
|March 31, 2021
|Change
|December 31, 2021
|Shipments in metric tons:
|75,082
|97,053
|(22.6
|)%
|72,609
|3.4
|%
|314,439
|Average selling price ($/MT):
|1,925
|1,720
|11.9
|%
|1,174
|64.0
|%
|1,492
|Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)
|144,533
|166,953
|(13.4
|)%
|85,243
|69.6
|%
|469,138
|Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)
|20,371
|21,360
|(4.6
|)%
|10,174
|100.2
|%
|69,690
|Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns
|14.1
|%
|12.8
|%
|11.9
|%
|14.9
|%
Manganese-based alloy revenue in the first quarter was $144.5 million, a decrease of 13.4% over the prior quarter. Total shipments were in-line with management’s expectations as the Q4 2021 volumes reflect a one-off benefit of shipments which were carried over from the prior quarter. Averaged realized selling prices were positively impacted by the increase in index pricing in Q4 2021, which continued in Q1 2022. During the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA from our manganese-based alloys portfolio was $20.4 million, down 4.6% over the prior quarter as a result of lower volumes and higher input costs. Manganese-based alloys are also directly impacted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Since the start of the war at the end of February, the index price for manganese-alloys has increased with looming uncertainty around shipments from the region.
COVID-19
COVID-19 has been and continues to be a complex and evolving situation, with governments, public institutions and other organizations imposing or recommending, and businesses and individuals implementing, at various times and to varying degrees, restrictions on various activities or other actions to combat its spread, such as restrictions and bans on travel or transportation; limitations on the size of in-person gatherings, restrictions on freight transportations, closures of, or occupancy or other operating limitations on work facilities, and quarantines and lock-downs. COVID-19 and its consequences have significantly impacted and continue to impact our business, operations, and financial results. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts our business, operations, and financial results going forward will depend on the factors described above and numerous other evolving factors that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effectiveness of vaccines or treatments; COVID-19’s impact on global and regional economies and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of its impact on unemployment rates; its short and longer-term impact on the demand for our products, group business, and levels of customer confidence; the ability of our owners to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; and how quickly economies, and demand recovers after the pandemic subsides.
COVID-19 has negatively impacted, and in the future may negatively impact to an extent we are unable to predict, our revenues. In addition, COVID-19 and its impact on global and regional economies, and the specialty chemical industry in particular, has made it difficult to obtain financing and has increased the probability that we will be unable or unwilling to service, repay or refinance existing indebtedness. If a significant number of our sales volumes are terminated as a result of bankruptcies, sales or foreclosures, our results of operations could be materially adversely affected. Also, testing our intangible assets or goodwill for impairments could result in additional charges, which could be material. For the reasons set forth above, COVID-19 has had and may in the future will have a material adverse effect on our business, operations, and financial condition.
Russia – Ukraine War
The recent outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted supply chains and caused instability in the global economy, while the United States and the European Union, among other countries, announced sanctions against Russia. The ongoing conflict could result in the imposition of further economic sanctions against Russia, and given Russia’s role as global exporter of metcoke, anthracite and electrodes, the Company’s business may be impacted. Currently, the Company’s charter contracts have not been affected by the events in Russia and Ukraine.
However, it is possible that in the future third parties with whom the Company has or will have charter contracts may be impacted by such events. Russia and Ukraine are meaningful producers of silicon metal, ferroalloys and manganese-based alloys, exporting into our markets. Management continually tracks developments in the conflict in Ukraine and actively manages our response to potential disruptions to the business.
Subsequent events
Agreement with the French Works Council
On May 4, 2022, the Company received validation from the French Labor Administration relating to a process that was initiated in April 2021 when Ferroglobe engaged the French Works Councils to discuss proposals for its asset optimization program designed to safeguard its long-term future in Europe.
Collectively, this agreement results in 195 potential job terminations and 35 employee transfers to other facilities.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.
|Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2021
|Sales
|$
|715,265
|$
|569,771
|$
|361,390
|$
|1,778,908
|Raw materials and energy consumption for production
|(340,555
|)
|(371,519
|)
|(250,165
|)
|(1,184,896
|)
|Other operating income
|23,008
|39,619
|1,913
|110,085
|Staff costs
|(81,986
|)
|(72,068
|)
|(95,267
|)
|(280,917
|)
|Other operating expense(1)
|(83,176
|)
|(87,015
|)
|(36,835
|)
|(296,809
|)
|Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs
|(21,109
|)
|(24,549
|)
|(25,285
|)
|(97,328
|)
|Impairment gain
|—
|497
|—
|137
|Other gain (loss)
|(317
|)
|1,149
|66
|2,206
|Operating profit (loss)
|211,130
|55,885
|(44,183
|)
|31,386
|Net finance expense(2)
|(12,455
|)
|(18,516
|)
|(15,864
|)
|(148,936
|)
|Financial derivatives gain
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Exchange differences
|(4,393
|)
|9,876
|(9,314
|)
|(2,386
|)
|Profit (loss) before tax
|194,282
|47,245
|(69,361
|)
|(119,936
|)
|Income tax benefit (loss)
|(43,495
|)
|2,789
|844
|4,562
|Profit (loss) for the period
|150,787
|50,034
|(68,517
|)
|(115,374
|)
|Loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|376
|1,412
|1,135
|4,750
|Profit (loss) attributable to the parent
|$
|151,163
|$
|51,446
|$
|(67,382
|)
|$
|(110,624
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|232,239
|$
|80,434
|$
|(18,898
|)
|$
|128,714
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|241,119
|$
|85,580
|$
|22,069
|$
|179,330
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|187,408
|187,358
|169,291
|176,508
|Diluted
|188,583
|188,587
|169,291
|176,508
|Profit (loss) per ordinary share
|Basic
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.27
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.63
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.27
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.63
|)
(1) The earn-out provision was updated in the 20F filing. The calibration of the econometric model used to estimate the provision was adjusted by the independent expert
(2) This includes the valuation of effect consequence of classifying the entire Reindus loan as short-term. See next page for further explanations
|Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31
|2022
|2021
|2021
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|$
|29,702
|$
|29,702
|$
|29,702
|Other intangible assets
|188,407
|100,642
|25,891
|Property, plant and equipment
|548,862
|554,914
|593,355
|Other non-current financial assets
|3,977
|4,091
|4,984
|Deferred tax assets
|246
|7,010
|620
|Non-current receivables from related parties
|1,665
|1,699
|2,345
|Other non-current assets
|18,819
|18,734
|11,765
|Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents
|2,220
|2,272
|—
|Total non-current assets
|793,898
|719,064
|668,662
|Current assets
|Inventories
|362,298
|289,797
|228,145
|Trade and other receivables
|499,953
|381,073
|276,633
|Current receivables from related parties
|2,784
|2,841
|3,063
|Current income tax assets
|408
|7,660
|12,277
|Other current financial assets
|203
|104
|1,004
|Other current assets
|11,838
|8,408
|45,028
|Current restricted cash and cash equivalents
|—
|—
|6,069
|Cash and cash equivalents
|173,802
|114,391
|78,298
|Total current assets
|1,051,286
|804,274
|650,517
|Total assets
|$
|1,845,184
|$
|1,523,338
|$
|1,319,179
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Equity
|$
|475,477
|$
|320,031
|$
|298,974
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred income
|70,699
|895
|2,733
|Provisions
|57,858
|60,958
|106,220
|Bank borrowings
|3,360
|3,670
|5,042
|Lease liabilities
|10,636
|9,968
|11,942
|Debt instruments
|404,954
|404,938
|347,310
|Other financial liabilities(1)
|38,674
|4,549
|37,530
|Other Obligations(2)
|37,241
|38,082
|15,205
|Other non-current liabilities(2)
|—
|1,476
|1,522
|Deferred tax liabilities
|35,423
|25,145
|26,834
|Total non-current liabilities
|658,845
|549,681
|554,338
|Current liabilities
|Provisions
|159,386
|137,625
|97,521
|Bank borrowings
|95,359
|95,297
|73,965
|Lease liabilities
|7,869
|8,390
|7,596
|Debt instruments
|6,382
|35,359
|2,656
|Other financial liabilities(1)
|62,141
|62,464
|24,983
|Payables to related parties
|8,685
|9,545
|5,042
|Trade and other payables
|249,064
|206,000
|171,052
|Current income tax liabilities
|21,208
|1,775
|3,947
|Other Obligations(2)
|18,369
|22,843
|4,841
|Other current liabilities(2)
|82,399
|74,328
|74,264
|Total current liabilities
|710,862
|653,626
|465,867
|Total equity and liabilities
|$
|1,845,184
|$
|1,523,338
|$
|1,319,179
(1) On January 25, 2022, the Ministry opened a hearing to decide on reimbursement of the loan. The company presented its allegations on February 15, 2022. Based on those allegations, the reimbursement procedure has been suspended and a new final report is expected to be made by the Ministry by the end of 2022 ending the administrative procedure and establishing the definitive amount of the partial reimbursement to be made. However, for accounting purposes the entire loan was considered short-term
(2) In 2021 we disaggregated “Other liabilities” into an additional line to the balance sheet “Other obligations“ to separately present certain contractual obligations whose nature and function differs from other items presented in the “Other liabilities line”, so as to allow a better understanding of the Company´s financial position.
|Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Profit (loss) for the period
|$
|150,787
|$
|50,034
|$
|(68,517
|)
|$
|(115,374
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profitto net cash used by operating activities:
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|43,495
|(2,789
|)
|(844
|)
|(4,562
|)
|Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs
|21,109
|24,549
|25,285
|97,328
|Net finance expense
|12,455
|18,516
|15,864
|148,936
|Financial derivatives loss (gain)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Exchange differences
|4,393
|(9,876
|)
|9,314
|2,386
|Impairment losses
|—
|(497
|)
|—
|(137
|)
|Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset
|(6
|)
|(70
|)
|(21
|)
|(758
|)
|Gain on disposal of non-current assets
|302
|—
|(43
|)
|(1,386
|)
|Share-based compensation
|1,807
|1,464
|213
|3,627
|Other adjustments
|21
|(1,080
|)
|(2
|)
|(62
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(Increase) decrease in inventories
|(73,611
|)
|(11,137
|)
|11,446
|(60,296
|)
|(Increase) decrease in trade receivables
|(121,767
|)
|(83,434
|)
|(41,692
|)
|(161,434
|)
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|40,073
|12,908
|26,152
|64,382
|Other
|(12,463
|)
|26,037
|41,179
|29,803
|Income taxes paid
|(687
|)
|(2,918
|)
|(57
|)
|(3,794
|)
|Interest paid
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
|65,908
|21,707
|18,277
|(1,341
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Interest and finance income received
|68
|23
|35
|207
|Payments due to investments:
|Acquisition of subsidiary
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other intangible assets
|—
|—
|(3,486
|)
|—
|Property, plant and equipment
|(9,193
|)
|(10,480
|)
|(5,683
|)
|(27,597
|)
|Other
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Disposals:
|Disposal of subsidiaries
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other non-current assets
|—
|1,376
|—
|1,919
|Other
|—
|1,623
|—
|1,623
|Net cash (used) provided by investing activities
|(9,125
|)
|(7,458
|)
|(9,134
|)
|(23,848
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Dividends paid
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Payment for debt and equity issuance costs
|—
|—
|(6,598
|)
|(43,755
|)
|Proceeds from equity issuance
|—
|—
|—
|40,000
|Proceeds from debt issuance
|(4,943
|)
|—
|—
|60,000
|Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:
|Borrowings
|244,164
|221,587
|127,690
|659,083
|Payments
|(237,627
|)
|(210,902
|)
|(157,464
|)
|(671,467
|)
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Amounts paid due to leases
|(2,518
|)
|(2,617
|)
|(2,856
|)
|(11,232
|)
|Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities
|38,298
|—
|—
|—
|Payments to acquire or redeem own shares
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Interest paid
|(34,799
|)
|(704
|)
|(17,015
|)
|(22,177
|)
|Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
|2,575
|7,364
|(56,243
|)
|10,452
|Total net cash flows for the period
|59,358
|21,613
|(47,100
|)
|(14,737
|)
|Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents
|116,663
|95,043
|131,557
|131,557
|Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies
|1
|7
|(90
|)
|(157
|)
|Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents
|$
|176,022
|$
|116,663
|$
|84,367
|$
|116,663
|Cash from continuing operations
|173,802
|114,391
|78,298
|114,391
|Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents
|2,220
|2,272
|6,069
|2,272
|Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position
|$
|176,022
|$
|116,663
|$
|84,367
|$
|116,663
|Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2021
|Profit (loss) attributable to the parent
|$
|151,163
|$
|51,446
|$
|(67,382
|)
|$
|(110,624
|)
|Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|(376
|)
|(1,412
|)
|(1,135
|)
|(4,750
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|43,495
|(2,789
|)
|(844
|)
|(4,562
|)
|Net finance expense
|12,455
|18,516
|15,864
|148,936
|Financial derivatives loss (gain)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Exchange differences
|4,393
|(9,876
|)
|9,314
|2,386
|Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs
|21,109
|24,549
|25,285
|97,328
|EBITDA
|232,239
|80,434
|(18,898
|)
|128,714
|Impairment
|—
|(497
|)
|—
|(137
|)
|Restructuring and termination costs
|5,909
|455
|36,588
|27,368
|New strategy implementation
|2,971
|5,188
|4,379
|22,700
|Energy: France
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Staff Costs: South Africa
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other Idling Costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Pension Plan buyout
|—
|—
|—
|685
|Provision Ithaka
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|241,119
|$
|85,580
|$
|22,069
|$
|179,330
|Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2021
|Profit (loss) attributable to the parent
|$
|151,163
|$
|51,446
|$
|(67,382
|)
|$
|(110,624
|)
|Tax rate adjustment
|6,931
|(17,907
|)
|21,352
|33,818
|Impairment
|—
|(338
|)
|—
|(93
|)
|Restructuring and termination costs
|4,797
|309
|24,880
|18,610
|New strategy implementation
|2,412
|3,528
|2,978
|15,436
|Energy: France
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Energy: South Africa
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Staff Costs: South Africa
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other Idling Costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Tolling agreement
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Bargain purchase gain
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Gain on sale of hydro plant assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Share-based compensation
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Pension Plan buyout
|—
|—
|466
|Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to the parent
|$
|165,303
|$
|37,038
|$
|(18,172
|)
|$
|(42,387
|)
|Adjusted diluted profit per share:
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2021
|Diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.27
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.63
|)
|Tax rate adjustment
|0.04
|(0.11
|)
|0.13
|0.20
|Impairment
|—
|(0.00
|)
|—
|(0.00
|)
|Restructuring and termination costs
|0.03
|0.00
|0.15
|0.11
|New strategy implementation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|0.09
|Energy: France
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Staff Costs: South Africa
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other Idling Costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Restructuring and termination costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Tolling agreement
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Bargain purchase gain
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Gain on sale of hydro plant assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Share-based compensation
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Pension Plan buyout
|—
|—
|—
|0.00
|Adjusted diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.18
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)