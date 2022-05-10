Rapid internet growth, at around 15% Y-O-Y to drive data center development in Vietnam. Vietnam Data Center Market Size to Reach $751 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

Chicago, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According the Arizton’s latest research report, the Vietnam data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2027. In terms of general construction, core & shell contributes to around 50% of the cost, followed by installation, design & engineering, project management, and commissioning contributing to around 30%-35%.
Vietnam Data Center Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$751 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$511 Billion
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|6.6%
|MARKET SIZE (AREA)
|145.5 thousand sq. Feet (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
|29.2 MW (2027)
|COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
|$240 Million (2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
Key Highlights
- Vietnam has witnessed more than a 20% increase in investments in 2021 compared to 2020 due to investments from colocation providers such as CMC Telecom, NTT Global Data Centers, HTC Telecom International, Edge Centres, and Data Center First, among others.
- Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are the primary data center hubs in Vietnam. With 12 third-party data center facilities, Hanoi contributed to around 40% of the overall existing capacity in the Vietnam market.
- The introduction of the data localization law, which comes under the cybersecurity law and mandates that operators must establish a local data center in Vietnam, has been a major driving factor for the Vietnamese data center market.
- As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Government transformed the country digitally with various initiatives, including the National Public Services Portal, National Digital Transformation Roadmap 2025, and National e-document Exchange.
- FPT Telecom, CMC Telecommunication Infrastructure Corporation (CMC Telecom), Viettel, NTT Global Data Centers, VNTT, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), Telehouse Vietnam, and HTC Telecom International (ECODC) are some significant data center operators in the country.
- Vietnam aims to generate around 30% of its electricity via renewable sources and reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 8% by 2030. By 2045, renewable energy is expected to contribute to over 50% of the overall capacity.
Segmentation Analysis
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM))
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Vietnam colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Vietnam by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Datacenter investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Vietnam data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Vietnam data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Vietnam
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 23
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03
- Coverage: 4 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Vietnam
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- The Vietnam data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with size and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- Juniper Networks
- NEC Vietnam (NEC)
- NetApp
- Oracle
Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors
- Aurecon
- Archetype Group
- AWP Architects
- Apave
- Delta Group
- GreenViet
- Sato Kogyo
- USDC Technology
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Cummins
- Caterpillar
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Trane Technologies
- Vertiv Group
New Entrants
- Data Center First
- Edge data Centres
