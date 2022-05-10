Update: CryptoConcerts Inc. Creates Crypto-Ready Event Ticketing & NFTs

Los Angeles, CA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profitable Developments Inc. (OTCMKTS: PRDL) announced the formation of CryptoConcerts Inc., a crypto-optimized event solution for ticketing, NFT integrations, and more for both in-person and virtual events in the metaverse. The announcement was made by Founder David Howard Weaver and Co-Founder Joe Wallace.

CryptoConcerts is expected to launch later in 2022 with a ticketing platform capable of handling both crypto and traditional payments. It will also provide services for NFTs linked to tickets and events, and other streaming and distribution support for XR / Metaverse events. In 2023, CryptoConcerts will launch an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) with its own token called CC Coin, and a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) to incentivize ticket buyers to engage with the new coin. CryptoConcerts will also provide streaming and ticketing services for the coming hybrid in-person & metaverse events industry.

The founders have extensive experience with both live events and emerging technologies. Weaver has worked with both live music and sports with projects involving NASCAR, Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, USA Ski and NCAA Football. Wallace is an angel investor and entrepreneur who is also the CEO of both Illusion Entertainment Group and Drinq Budz and played a role in the successful global launch of Proto hologram which has worked with all he major league sports leagues, and celebrities like Sean “Diddy” Combs and Migos.

About CryptoConcerts Inc.

CryptoConcerts Inc., a subsidiary of Profitable Developments Inc. (OTCMKTS: PRDL), was founded in 2022 by David Howard Weaver and Joe Wallace. The company will lead the live event and XR industries in optimizing crypto payments, NFT integration and streaming of hybrid metaverse events – creating improved entertainment options for consumers, new categories of sponsorship opportunities for brands, and new revenue streams for artists, teams, and event stakeholders of all kinds. More info at CryptoConcerts.com.

