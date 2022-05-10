BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE - BHVN), Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE - TINV), Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (Nasdaq - LAAA), Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (Nasdaq – SIMO)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE - BHVN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Biohaven not already owned by Pfizer for $148.50 per share in cash. Biohaven common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven, a new publicly traded company that will retain Biohaven’s non-CGRP development stage pipeline compounds, per Biohaven common share. The investigation concerns whether the Biohaven Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Pfizer is paying too little for the Company.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE - TINV)

Under the terms of the agreement, Tiga, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Grindr, the #1 social network for the LGBTQ+ community, and result in Grindr becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Tiga shareholders will retain ownership of only 14% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Tiga Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (Nasdaq - LAAA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Lakeshore, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with ProSomnus Holdings Inc. (“ProSomnus”), a maker of patient-preferred medical devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea, and result in ProSomnus becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Lakeshore shareholders will retain ownership of only 32% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Lakeshore Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (Nasdaq – SIMO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Silicon Motion will be acquired by MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq - MXL). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each American Depositary Share (“ADS”) of Silicon Motion, which represents four ordinary shares of Silicon Motion, will receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear common stock, for total per ADS consideration of $114.34 (based on MaxLinear’s May 4, 2022 closing price). The investigation concerns whether the Silicon Motion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether MaxLinear is paying too little for the Company.

