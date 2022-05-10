Crypto Real Estate - When The Time To Buy is NOW...

Playa de Las Americas, Spain, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a couple years riddled with tension brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s reaction to it, and the struggles of the global economy to get back on track, people are starting to remember what it feels like to be normal again.





The need to find strong investments for your financial well-being and the desire to have a place to ‘get away from it all’ have never been more important than they are right now.



For investors savvy enough to have gotten into the cryptocurrency market, they have remarkable value in their portfolios and are itching to translate it into equitable, tangible long-term investments. If the above describes your situation, then there’s never been a better time than now to invest in exotic vacation property such as luxury villas on the Spanish islands of Ibiza, Tenerife, and Palma de Mallorca. The COVID-19 scare has secluded locations in high demand, and Esco Crypto Estate is combining this hot investment property with the hottest financial asset in today’s markets - cryptocurrency.



What makes them unique is that they accept Bitcoin as payment for all real estate transactions and are a wire-to-wire, all-inclusive management company, superior to agencies who only handle real estate consulting or provide property listings around the world. This is not a service where you are constantly having to upload another document, make another phone call, and continually feel like you are having to do all the work. They offer a 'turnkey operation' that can handle your needs from end to end so that you only have to worry about which property to buy and what you want to do with it after you take possession.



Esco Crypto Estate's team is legally savvy and excels at accounting for the myriad of subtleties involved with the acquisition of real estate, particularly when dealing in international transactions. They know the factors many crypto holders are looking for when deciding where to invest, "Privacy and confidentiality are essential linchpins for cryptocurrency holders and we hold those two qualities in the same high regard for our customers" a company spokesperson said.



Using cryptocurrency to buy real estate can help someone avoid having to gum up their financial portfolio with unwanted paperwork and compliance protocol. Esco Crypto Estate allows someone to use their connections in the Australian and English investment management sector, turning cryptocurrency holdings into prime luxury villas and other real estate holdings in the most highly-desired locations on Earth.



For more information:

Official website: https://www.btc2property.eu/

Telegram: @EscoCryptoEstate