CoinLoan Offers Lavish APY rates to Mark Introduction of Solana

Tallinn, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Amid robust consumer demand, CoinLoan has extended its offering with Solana (SOL), one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. This blockchain is developing fast, with SOL being widely used as a staking tool and a transaction fee. To mark the new offering, CoinLoan, a crypto lending platform licensed in the EU and best known for its unique service of providing fiat-to-crypto loans, is running an appealing introductory offer during the first month of use.

Users who keep Interest Accounts with SOL deposits can benefit from a 2% increase in APY for the first month. Moreover, current holders of CLT, a CoinLoan native token, will enjoy a 9.2% rise in the annual percentage yield.

Solana is now available in all main products of CoinLoan:

SOL can be used as collateral in Instant Loans in USDT, USDC, BUSD, TUSD, PAX, EUR, GBP, BTC, and WBTC;

SOL can be converted to crypto or fiat on Crypto Exchange;

SOL can be kept on Interest Account with up to 12.3% APY.

Commenting on the introduction of Solana, CoinLoan CEO Alex Faliushin said the company always listens to both private and corporate clients and aims to expand its offering with new digital assets. He explained CoinLoan’s vision of cryptocurrencies as a widely traded, easy-to-use investment asset, and this vision is being achieved through three main products and non-stop innovation. Alex expressed great pleasure with the introduction of SOL, naming it one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap that can provide clients with more options and benefits.

SOL is a native coin of Solana, a blockchain that supports smart contracts and powers fast and low-cost transactions. It employs the upgraded Proof-of-History (PoH) algorithm, taking the conventional PoS to a new level.

Currently, there are over 25 digital assets, both cryptocurrencies and fiat, on offer at CoinLoan, and this range is constantly being extended to the benefit of users. CoinLoan has been created by crypto enthusiasts who aim to be an integral part of the modern crypto ecosystem and want to share this desire with similar-minded people. It is arguably an ideal platform for both new and existing users. The continuous improvement of services and products, from the addition of new coins to the introduction of unique features such as crypto-to-fiat loans, paves the way toward a bright future for both the company and its clients.

About CoinLoan

Launched in 2017, CoinLoan is a crypto project licensed in the European Union. The platform provides Instant Loans with crypto assets as collateral, Interest Account in crypto, and Crypto Exchange transactions. Both individuals and corporate clients have access to the full range of services, except for cases restricted by applicable laws. Ensuring bank-grade security is the top priority of CoinLoan, so both corporate and private customers can enjoy the highest protection level.

Loyalty and satisfaction of clients are achieved through beneficial loan and APY rates, transparent pricing, and the 24/7 dedicated support service. Users of CoinLoan can swap and manage a wide range of assets, including the platform’s native token and fiat currencies, with more to be added soon.

CoinLoan places a high emphasis on non-stop innovation while employing state-of-the-art technology and developing partnerships. This way, the company introduces steady improvements and offers its clients ample opportunities within the crypto realm.

More information is available at https://coinloan.io/, and you may also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Reddit.











