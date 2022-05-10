Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Mullen Automotive, Inc. (f/k/a Net Element, Inc.) (MULN)

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mullen Automotive, Inc. (f/k/a Net Element, Inc.) (“Mullen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MULN, NETE) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Mullen stock between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu Motors; (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50 was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Mullen should contact the Firm prior to the July 5, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .