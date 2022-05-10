Melcor REIT announces Change of Debenture Trustee

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:MR.UN) (the “REIT”) announced today that effective immediately, Odyssey Trust Company has replaced AST Trust Company as the debenture trustee under the Trust Indenture dated December 3, 2014 pursuant to which the REIT’s 5.25% and 5.10% Extendible Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures were issued.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to debentureholder records, transfer of debentures, lost certificates or change of address should be directed to Odyssey Trust Company as follows:



Odyssey Trust Company

Trader’s Bank Building

702 67 Yonge St

Toronto, ON M5E 1J8

Phone: 1-888-290-1175

Web: https://odysseycontact.com/

