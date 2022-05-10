Kinetik Reports Strong First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Completed the previously announced Altus Midstream Company (“ Altus ”) and BCP Raptor Holdco LP (“ BCP ”) business combination on February 22, 2022 (“ Transaction ”)

”) and BCP Raptor Holdco LP (“ ”) business combination on February 22, 2022 (“ ”) Due to attractive market fundamentals and strong commercial/operational execution, we now expect to exceed the top end of Kinetik’s previously announced 2022 Guidance range. At the high-end of Guidance, implied year on year EBITDA growth exceeds 15%. We intend to update 2022 Guidance in the second quarter

Secured two new gathering and processing agreements with large cap, investment grade counterparties for 360 MMcf/d, underpinned by minimum volume commitments

Announced Permian Highway Pipeline (“ PHP ”) expansion binding open season and anticipate a Gulf Coast Express (“ GCX ”) expansion open season will soon follow

”) expansion binding open season and anticipate a Gulf Coast Express (“ ”) expansion open season will soon follow Strong operating performance and financial discipline enhanced free cash flow, enabling the redemption of another 10% of the outstanding Series A Preferred Units

MIDLAND, Texas and HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTK) (“Kinetik” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We are pleased to report strong inaugural quarterly results as a public company,” said Jamie Welch, Kinetik’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “In the less than three months since closing the business combination, we have made significant progress in integrating assets and personnel and continued our track record of securing attractive commercial agreements, all while delivering strong financial results.”

We have presented certain financial results herein on a “pro forma basis”1 as we believe it provides more meaningful information to our investors and helps to reconcile to our 2022 full year guidance (previously provided).

For US GAAP purposes, our financial results reflect BCP from January 1, 2022 to February 22, 2022 and the combined Company, which includes Altus, from the closing date, February 22, 2022, onwards. The results for Altus are specifically excluded for the period from January 1, 2022 to February 22, 2022.”

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Kinetik processed natural gas volumes of 1.11 Bcf/d and generated Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow (“DCF”) and Free Cash Flow (“FCF”) of approximately $191 million, $145 million and $119 million, respectively1,2,3.

Kinetik reported net income including noncontrolling interest for the quarter of $21.4 million and net income attributable to Class A common shareholders (basic and diluted) of $0.21 per share.

The results were primarily driven by increased volumes across both the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments and higher commodity prices.

On February 23, 2022, Kinetik provided 2022 Guidance, including full year 2022 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA4 of $770 million to $810 million and capital expenditures of $125 million to $150 million, including $55 million related to integration. Based on our current forecast, Kinetik intends to revise upwards its overall guidance during the second quarter and will provide a market update on or before second quarter 2022 results. Kinetik also expects to undertake a comprehensive refinancing of its legacy indebtedness during the second quarter.

Kinetik intends to publish its 2021 Sustainability Report in Summer 2022. Additional information on Kinetik’s approach to sustainability can be found on its website, www.kinetik.com .

Financial

Declared dividend of $1.50 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, or $6.00 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on May 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2022. 58.4 million shares have elected to reinvest the first quarter dividend into newly issued KNTK Class A common shares, implying $11.7 million of first quarter dividends will be paid in cash.

Closed secondary offering of 4.0 million shares by Apache, with at least $100 million of proceeds to be invested in new drilling and completions activities at Alpine High.

Exited the first quarter with a leverage ratio1,2,3,5 of 4.0x.

In addition to the Series A Preferred redemption immediately prior to closing of the Transaction, Kinetik redeemed an additional 52,856 Series A Preferred Units during the first quarter of 2022, which is another 10% of the outstanding Series A Preferred Units.

Key Metrics:

Three Months Ended March 31st, 2022 (In thousands, except ratios) Net Income Including Noncontrolling Interest6 $ 21,389 Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 140,791 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA1,2,3 $ 190,817 Pro Forma DCF 1,2,3 $ 145,386 Pro Forma Dividend Coverage Ratio1,2,3,7 1.5x Pro Forma FCF 1,2,3 $ 118,982 Net Debt3 $ 2,966 Leverage Ratio1,2,3,5 4.0x

Strategic

Signed two new gathering and processing agreements with large cap, investment grade counterparties for 360 MMcf/d supported by minimum volume commitments.

With Kinder Morgan, announced the PHP capacity expansion, of 650 MMcf/d of incremental capacity. The binding open season ends May 13, 2022 and the targeted in-service date is October 1, 2023.

Anticipate an upcoming binding open season for the expansion of GCX with an expected targeted in service of 4Q 2023.

Operational

System integration efforts on track and on budget, with super-system interconnect set for June 2022 in-service.

Completed IT, Accounting and HR integration on May 1, 2022.

Given recent commercial successes, currently evaluating a highly capital efficient, material expansion of the processing capacity at the Diamond Cryo complex.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Kinetik plans to participate at the following upcoming conferences and events:

Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference in West Palm Beach on May 16 – 17

Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference in Austin on May 24 (Credit)

Bank of America Energy Credit Conference in New York City on June 8 – 9 (Credit)

JP Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York City on June 22 – 23 (Equity)

Investor Presentation

An updated investor presentation will be available under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kinetik.com .

Conference Call and Webcast

Kinetik will host its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 8:00 am Central Daylight Time (9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time). To access a live webcast of the conference call, please visit the Investor Relations section of Kinetik’s website at www.kinetik.com . A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website following the call.

Pro forma information has been prepared for informational purposes only. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, DCF, Dividend Coverage Ratio, FCF and Leverage Ratio are calculated as if the Transaction occurred on January 1, 2022. A non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for further details. A reconciliation of expected full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the closest U.S. GAAP financial measure, cannot be provided due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts, including changes in fair value of derivatives and the unpredictability of underlying price movements, which may be significant. Leverage Ratio is total debt less cash and cash equivalents dividend by last twelve months of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA. Net income including noncontrolling interest for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $18.136 million. Pro Forma Dividend Coverage Ratio is pro forma DCF divided by total declared dividends.

About Kinetik Holdings Inc.

Kinetik is a fully integrated, pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation operating in the Delaware Basin. Kinetik is headquartered in Midland, Texas and has a significant presence in Houston, Texas. Kinetik provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. Kinetik posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.kinetik.com .

Additional information

Additional information follows, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Pro Forma Free Cash Flow, Distributable Cash Flow, Pro Forma Distributable Cash Flow and Net Debt (non-GAAP financial measures) to the GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Kinetik’s financial information includes information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) as well as non-GAAP financial information. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of our consolidated financial information as prepared in according with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Pro Forma Free Cash Flow, Distributable Cash Flow, Pro Forma Distributable Cash Flow, Pro Forma Dividend Coverage Ratio, Net Debt and Leverage Ratio are non-GAAP measures. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Forward-looking statements

This news release includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “seeks,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “prospects,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “should,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s future plans, expectations, and objectives for the Company’s operations, including statements about strategy, synergies, and future operations, 2022 financial guidance and our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts Kinetik Media: (713) 487-4838 Jim Schwartz Kinetik Investors: (713) 487-4832 Maddie Wagner Website: www.kinetik.com

Notes Regarding Presentation of Financial Information

The following addresses the results of our operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to our results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021. As the Transaction was determined to be a reverse merger, BCP was considered the accounting acquirer and Altus was considered the legal acquirer. Therefore, BCP’s net assets, carrying at historical value, were presented as the predecessor to the Company’s historical financial statements and the comparable period presented herein reflects the results of operations of BCP for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The results of operations of Altus are reflected within the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements from the closing date through March 31, 2022.

Unless otherwise noted or the context requires otherwise, references herein to Kinetik Holdings Inc. or “the Company” with respect to time periods prior to February 22, 2022 include BCP and its consolidated subsidiaries and do not include Altus and its consolidated subsidiaries, while references herein to Kinetik Holdings Inc. with respect to time periods from and after February 22, 2022 include Altus and its consolidated subsidiaries.





RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS(1) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,(2) 2022 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Operating revenues: Service revenue $ 80,445 $ 67,662 Product revenue 174,928 79,993 Other revenue 1,876 448 Total operating revenues 257,249 148,103 Operating costs and expenses: Costs of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 120,275 37,005 Operating expenses 29,871 15,564 Ad valorem taxes 4,153 2,351 General and administrative expenses 22,752 5,626 Depreciation and amortization 61,023 55,971 Loss on disposal of assets 110 32 Total operating costs and expenses 238,184 116,549 Operating income 19,065 31,554 Other income (expense): Interest and other income 250 537 Gain on redemption of mandatorily redeemable Preferred Units 4,493 — Unrealized loss on embedded derivative (2,886 ) — Interest expense (26,774 ) (25,310 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 27,917 11,355 Total other income (expense), net 3,000 (13,418 ) Income before income taxes 22,065 18,136 Income tax expense 676 — Net income including noncontrolling interest 21,389 18,136 Net income attributable to Preferred Unit limited partners 4,993 — Net Income attributable to common shareholders 16,396 18,136 Net income attributable to Common Unit limited partners 12,531 18,136 Net income attributable to Class A Common Shareholders $ 3,865 $ — Net income attributable to Class A Common Shareholders, per share Basic $ 0.21 $ — Diluted $ 0.21 $ — Weighted average shares Basic 18,696 — Diluted 18,713 — (1) Please refer to the Kinetik Holdings Inc. Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for the accompanying notes to the financial statements. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

(2) The results of the legacy Altus business are not included in the Company’s consolidated financials prior to February 22, 2022.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended March 31,(1) 2022 2021 Net Income Including Noncontrolling Interests to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Net income including noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 21,389 $ 18,136 Add back: Interest expense 26,645 25,549 Gain on redemption of mandatorily redeemable Preferred Units (4,493 ) — Income tax expense 676 — Depreciation and amortization 61,023 55,971 Amortization of contract costs 448 448 Proportionate EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 40,741 16,256 Share-based compensation 6,132 — Loss on sale of assets 110 32 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 129 (239 ) Unrealized loss on derivatives 2,886 — Derivative loss due to Winter Storm Uri — 13,456 Integration Costs 6,151 — Transaction Costs 5,676 — Other one-time cost or amortization 1,195 328 Deduct: Interest and other income — 16 Equity income from unconsolidated affiliates 27,917 11,355 Adjusted EBITDA(2) (non-GAAP) $ 140,791 $ 118,566 Distributable Cash Flow (3) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 140,791 $ 118,566 Proportionate EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (40,741 ) (16,256 ) Cash distributions received from unconsolidated affiliates 48,073 8,203 Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized (25,801 ) (27,044 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (1,583 ) (1,919 ) Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 120,739 $ 81,550 Free Cash Flow (4) Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 120,739 $ 81,550 Growth capital expenditures (31,210 ) (18,616 ) Contributions in aid of construction 4,806 616 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 94,335 $ 63,550 (1) The results of the legacy Altus business are not included in the Company’s consolidated financials prior to February 22, 2022. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, asset write-offs, the proportionate EBITDA from our equity method investments, equity in earnings from investments recorded using the equity method, stock-based compensation expense, extraordinary losses and unusual or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income including noncontrolling interests or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. (3) Distributable cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for the proportionate EBITDA from our equity method investments, cash distributions received from our equity method investments, cash interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, and maintenance capital expenditures. Distributable cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income including noncontrolling interests or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that distributable cash flow is a useful measure to compare cash generation performance from period to period and to compare the cash generation performance for specific periods to the amount of cash dividends we make. (4) Free cash flow is defined as distributable cash flow adjusted for growth capital expenditures and contributions in aid of construction. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income including noncontrolling interests or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that free cash flow is a useful performance measure to compare cash generation performance from period to period and to compare the cash generation performance for specific periods to the amount of cash dividends that we make.





Reconciliation of Pro Forma Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 140,791 Altus EBITDA Jan 1 - Feb 22 42,632 Operational & general and administrative synergies 3,029 Ad valorem synergies 1,307 Non-cash amortizations 1,491 One-time marketing loss 1,567 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 190,817 Pro Forma Distributable Cash Flow Pro forma adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 190,817 Proportionate EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (69,667 ) Cash distributions received from unconsolidated affiliates 66,406 Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized (29,025 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (1,583 ) Distributions paid to preferred unit limited partners (11,562 ) Pro forma distributable cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 145,386 Pro Forma Free Cash Flow Pro Forma Distributable Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 145,386 Growth capital expenditures (31,210 ) Contributions in aid of construction 4,806 Pro forma free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 118,982





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures