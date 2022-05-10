Giggster Announces the Acquisition of Event Birdie

Los Angeles, CA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giggster, a US-based marketplace for production and event rental spaces, has finalized the acquisition and integration of Australia-based Event Birdie.

The acquisition gives Giggster a head start in its Australian market, adding over 100 premium venues to its offerings. Along with the platform itself, the deal also brings along an established library of event-planning resources, bolstering the Giggster blog with over 300 in-depth posts.

Event Birdie launched in 2013 as a B2B marketplace for event planners to find venues and connect with local service providers. The platform grew to become an authority on event planning, with a steady stream of resources on its blog and a healthy social media following.

Tyler Quiel, CEO, is pleased to take this significant step in Giggster’s growth. “We’re thrilled to bring Event Birdie into the Giggster family. We can confidently take the next step in the Australian market with established supply and demand. We’re excited to deliver a best-in-class experience, with broader resources and support, to customers on all sides.”

Visitors and members of the Event Birdie platform will be redirected to giggster.com and will have immediate access to the rental listings and resources of both companies, expanding rental options for event professionals and providing broader exposure for property hosts to advertise their locations.

About Giggster

Founded in 2017, Giggster is an online platform for people to list, discover, and book locations for creative projects and events. Giggster’s marketplace connects property hosts with guests and creators who are looking for the perfect space for their next event, meeting, or production project — from mansions, office buildings, and studios to ranches, stadiums, and private zoos. Giggster’s team and marketplace are distributed across the US, Canada and Europe, with operations centered in Los Angeles, CA.

For more information, visit: https://giggster.com/.

For additional details, contact Tyler Quiel at: tyler@giggster.com.

Media Contact:

Company: Giggster

Contact Person: Tyler Quiel

Email: tyler@giggster.com

Website: https://giggster.com/

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.