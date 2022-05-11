Reality goes beyond fiction. This cryptocurrency can change the future of businesses

London, UK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past few years, Blockchain technology has evolved significantly, and now it is time to see businesses implement it. Six ambitious entrepreneurs launched Vigor Loop with the mission to bring to the world the most innovative company introducing and implementing the Blockchain system. With them, the business of tomorrow has arrived and we may be entering a new era of commerce.



Introducing Vigor Loop and the $OVO Coin as the ideal business model of nowadays which breaks all the established standards. Vigor Loop is the first company with unlimited ownership giving investors the possibility to own and manage a part of it by purchasing $OVO Coins. Those investors would constantly receive passive income from the profits made by the company after selling its products.





Vigor Loop began its commercialisation in May, with over 20 products available including their unique Energy Drink among other clothing and GYM Accessories.

The Vigor Loop Original Energy Drink was carefully designed to improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle as it contains botanical extracts, vitamins and nootropics, while excluding the harmful ingredients found in many other beverages.

Along with this key product, the team works hard to expand and diversify their commercial branches to reach huge quantities of customers by creating new products without losing sight of their values.

As part of their ambitious roadmap, they claim and prove that they are developing other concepts for deployment in the last quarters of this year. A mobile App is under development and will bring to its users features including: free workout programs, eLearning platform and a personalized space for their investors where users will be able to control their investments, monitor finances, trade and stake the $OVO Coins. This App will be released in the summer while their first NFT collection will start minting.



By that time they will be settled for their biggest deployment of 2022, the VL Smart Recycling Box. This concept will play an important role in sustainability, as it will allow everyone to easily recycle containers of beverages while being rewarded. Through the use of the VL Smart Boxes, users will receive rewards via the mobile App and indistinguishably the material of the container recycled, they will receive $0.07/container allowing them to directly donate it or exchange it for $OVO Coins.

Being the exclusive token within the Vigor Loop ecosystem along with BNB, the $OVO Coin is built for maximum efficiency and utility. Its main purpose is to symbolize the shares of the corporation. It can also be traded like any other crypto coin, however the Vigor Loop team highly recommends every investor to stake their $OVO Coins in order to receive attractive monthly income.

One of the Vigor Loop CO-Founders, Dylan Sanz Garcia, announced that the company has been successfully settled after achieving all rights and approvals required. This led his team to publish the day of the $OVO Coin Launch on 18th of May. Furthermore, the presale and fundraising for the project will start on the 15th of May from 12:00 PM (GMT), taking place on the Pinksale platform. All kinds of traders and investors regardless their location or financial status are welcomed to partake.

