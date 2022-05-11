IBI Group Inc. Announces Results of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held virtually on May 6, 2022.
The following seven nominees were elected as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes "For"
|% For
|Votes "Withheld"
|% Withheld
|Scott Stewart
|29,817,369
|99.92%
|23,207
|0.08%
|David Thom
|29,660,759
|99.40%
|179,811
|0.60%
|Michael Nobrega
|27,573,252
|92.40%
|2,267,318
|7.60%
|John Reid
|29,811,192
|97.89%
|629,378
|2.11%
|Claudia Krywiak
|29,367,552
|98.41%
|473,018
|1.59%
|Paula Sinclair
|29,207,852
|97.88%
|632,718
|2.12%
|Sharon Ranson
|29,088,350
|97.48%
|752,220
|2.52%
KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results were as follows:
|Votes "For"
|% For
|Votes "Withheld"
|% Withheld
|Total
|28,659,587
|95.55%
|1,334,275
|4.45%
|29,993,862
The Corporation's approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as described in the Corporation's Management Information Circular, was accepted. The results were as follows:
|Votes "For"
|% For
|Votes "Against"
|% Against
|Total
|27,732,745
|92.94%
|2,107,825
|7.06%
|29,840,570
