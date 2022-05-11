IBI Group Inc. Announces Results of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held virtually on May 6, 2022.

The following seven nominees were elected as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes "For" % For Votes "Withheld" % Withheld Scott Stewart 29,817,369 99.92% 23,207 0.08% David Thom 29,660,759 99.40% 179,811 0.60% Michael Nobrega 27,573,252 92.40% 2,267,318 7.60% John Reid 29,811,192 97.89% 629,378 2.11% Claudia Krywiak 29,367,552 98.41% 473,018 1.59% Paula Sinclair 29,207,852 97.88% 632,718 2.12% Sharon Ranson 29,088,350 97.48% 752,220 2.52%

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results were as follows:

Votes "For" % For Votes "Withheld" % Withheld Total 28,659,587 95.55% 1,334,275 4.45% 29,993,862

The Corporation's approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as described in the Corporation's Management Information Circular, was accepted. The results were as follows:

Votes "For" % For Votes "Against" % Against Total 27,732,745 92.94% 2,107,825 7.06% 29,840,570



About IBI Group Inc.



IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and nearly 3,400 professionals around the world. For almost 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Taylor, CFO

IBI Group Inc.

55 St. Clair Avenue West

Toronto, ON M5V 2Y7

Tel: 416-596-1930

www.ibigroup.com