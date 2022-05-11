Remaining Semi-Final Acts Compete for a Spot in Canada’s Got Talent Live Finale, May 17 on Citytv

– From tonight’s performances, the CGT judges panel sent singer Stacey Kay (Cambridge, ON) and magician Savio Joseph (Brampton, ON) through to next week’s live two-hour finale, May 17 at 8 p.m. on Citytv –
– Starting now, Canadians have 24 hours to vote two additional acts into the finale at Citytv.com –
– Joining Kay and Joseph in the live finale are Kellie Loder (St. John’s, NFLD), Shadow Entertainment (Mississauga, ON), GRVMNT (Vancouver, BC) and Courtney Gilmour (Toronto, ON) –
TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Canine Circus – Animal Act
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Canine Circus’ Performance HERE
Esther & Ezekiel – Singers
Caledonia, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Esther & Ezekiel’s Performance HERE
Jeanick Fournier – Singer – **Lindsay’s Golden Buzzer**
Chicoutimi, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Jeanick Fournier’s Performance HERE
Ola Dada – Comedian
Fort McMurray, AB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Ola Dada’s Performance HERE
Savio Joseph – Magician
Brampton, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Savio Joseph’s Performance HERE
Stacey Kay – Singer – **Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer**
Cambridge, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Stacey Kay’s Performance HERE
Theo & Mila – Acro Gymnastics – **Trish’s Golden Buzzer**
Oakville, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Theo & Mila’s Performance HERE
The Renegades – Dance Troupe – **Group Golden Buzzer**
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out The Renegades’ Performance HERE
Trillium Entertainment – Aerial Circus Act
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Trillium Entertainment’s Performance HERE
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.
Canada’s Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.
