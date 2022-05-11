Remaining Semi-Final Acts Compete for a Spot in Canada’s Got Talent Live Finale, May 17 on Citytv

– From tonight’s performances, the CGT judges panel sent singer Stacey Kay (Cambridge, ON) and magician Savio Joseph (Brampton, ON) through to next week’s live two-hour finale, May 17 at 8 p.m. on Citytv –

– Starting now, Canadians have 24 hours to vote two additional acts into the finale at Citytv.com –

– Joining Kay and Joseph in the live finale are Kellie Loder (St. John’s, NFLD), Shadow Entertainment (Mississauga, ON), GRVMNT (Vancouver, BC) and Courtney Gilmour (Toronto, ON) –

– Top performances from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, now available to share and post –

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Canine Circus – Animal Act

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out Canine Circus’ Performance HERE

Esther & Ezekiel – Singers

Caledonia, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out Esther & Ezekiel’s Performance HERE

Jeanick Fournier – Singer – **Lindsay’s Golden Buzzer**

Chicoutimi, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out Jeanick Fournier’s Performance HERE

Ola Dada – Comedian

Fort McMurray, AB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out Ola Dada’s Performance HERE

Savio Joseph – Magician

Brampton, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out Savio Joseph’s Performance HERE

Stacey Kay – Singer – **Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer**

Cambridge, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out Stacey Kay’s Performance HERE

Theo & Mila – Acro Gymnastics – **Trish’s Golden Buzzer**

Oakville, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Theo & Mila’s Performance HERE

The Renegades – Dance Troupe – **Group Golden Buzzer**

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out The Renegades’ Performance HERE

Trillium Entertainment – Aerial Circus Act

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out Trillium Entertainment’s Performance HERE

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

Canada’s Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.

