Alpha Sigma Capital and EQIFi Partner to Create Structured Products

Hermosa Beach, CA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital, a pioneering digital asset fund investing in emerging cryptocurrencies and blockchain companies announced today their investment in EQIFi, the only decentralized finance platform backed by a leading digital bank. ASC is purchasing up to $3,000,000 USD of EQX tokens as part of this strategic relationship.



Alpha Sigma Capital, led by entrepreneur and leading corporate strategist, Enzo Villani has taken a keen interest in leveraging decentralized finance protocols and wrapping them in regulated environments.

The EQIFi EQX purchase is part of a strategic partnership with ASC. ASC will be providing additional support and strategic advisory including alliances, product, and corporate development.



Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Sigma Capital said, “EQIFi is delivering more products and services than any other platform and simplifying the complex world of DeFi. ASC is working with senior management at EQIFi to launch specific DeFi enhanced structured products to generate significant yields with downside protection.”



Brad Yasar, CEO of EQIFi commented, “We are excited to announce this partnership that has been long in the making. With ASC joining our strategic partner ecosystem, we expect accelerated institutional and corporate adoption of our existing DeFi products as well as the creation of new ones.”



EQIFi’s vision is expanding the options of digital asset owners, who today have limited options for secure custody and banking level access to their digital assets. EQIFi creates a next-generation high-level user experience, a secure, yet convenient, user-friendly DeFi platform. We strive to make your financial life easier.

Yield Aggregator: Earn a Variable Yield, with zero effort.

Loans: Collateralized Fixed & Variable Loans.

EQIFi Card: Crypto Debit Card accepted in millions of locations

Deposits: Earn Fixed & Variable Interest.

Interest Rate Swaps: Swap Variable Rate Deposit to a Fixed one.

Peer-to-Peer Transfers: Send or receive crypto. Zero Fees.



About EQIFi

EQIFi, the first DeFi project powered by a licensed and regulated digital bank, is setting new standards, establishing trustless transactions, and driving real-world adoption.

EQIFi’s infrastructure is optimized for real-time digital interactions. We are at the forefront of embracing today’s ever-demanding culture that wishes to embrace the evolution of digital technologies.

About Alpha Sigma Capital

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital is a pioneering digital asset fund founded by Enzo Villani, focused on the blockchain economy and the shift to a decentralized Web3 infrastructure. The Fund is also the lead investor and sponsor group for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BMAQU), a $115M SPAC focused on merging with a blockchain company. The Fund invests in companies and decentralized projects that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide demonstrable change and efficiency in financial services, artificial intelligence, supply chain, and biotechnologies. The Fund’s research team is well known for its in-depth research and distinct analysis on growing blockchain companies. Apply to receive our research newsletter at www.alphasigma.fund/research.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.