Dividend payment ex-date of AS Harju Elekter

English Estonian

AS Harju Elekter (HAE1T, ISIN EE3100004250) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 17 May 2022 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system.



Proceeding from the above, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (the ex-date) is 16 May 2022. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2021.

AS Harju Elekter will pay dividend 0.14 euros per share on 24 May 2022.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board /CEO

+372 674 7400

Prepared by:

Ursula Joon

Lawyer

+372 674 7413