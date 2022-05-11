Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 2022

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In Q1 2022 Inbank earned a net profit of 2.9 million euros. The quarterly profit grew by 15% compared to a year ago and return on equity was 14.8%.

  • Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 48% compared to Q1 2021 reaching 640 million euros. 
  • The deposit portfolio grew by 50% and reached 677 million euros by the end of Q1.
  • Total sales for Q1 was 125 million euros increasing 29% year-on-year.
  • In terms of product segments, sales finance grew 22% year-on-year to 86 million euros, amounting to 68% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 70% to 15 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 38% to 23 million euros.
  • By the end of Q1, Inbank had 804,000 active contracts and over 4,700 active merchant partners.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

‘While the first quarter of the year started strongly for Inbank, the situation changed overnight when Russia launched the war against Ukraine on 24 February.

In the first weeks of the war, consumer behaviour changed drastically, and this had an impact on Inbank’s first-quarter sales results. By the end of March, the situation stabilised and total sales for the quarter amounted to 125 million euros, which is 29% more than a year ago. 

All in all, the first quarter of 2022 was once again full of challenges, which the external environment has presented to us since the beginning of the health crisis. However, with our flexible structure and focus on partners and customers, Inbank has been able to respond promptly to all changes. As the war in Ukraine continues, it is expected that higher inflation will change the interest rate environment, to which the bank must respond. Although the payment behaviour of customers has remained sound, the effects of the war are expected to affect credit quality in the second half of the year, which is why we increased our provisions for credit risk in the first quarter. Inbank’s focus in the coming quarters will be on providing high-quality services to our partners, maintaining profitability and successfully entering the Czech market.’

Key financial indicators 31.03.2022

Total assets EUR 846 million
Loan portfolio EUR 640 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 677 million
Total equity EUR 82.1 million
Net profit EUR 2.94 million
Return on equity 14.8%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
 Q1 2022Q1 20213 months 20223 months 2021
Interest income based on EIR13 82111 11613 82111 116
Interest expense-2 947-2 143-2 947-2 143
Net interest income10 8748 97310 8748 973
     
Fee income705449705449
Fee expense-802-789-802-789
Net fee and commission income-97-340-97-340
     
Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value-1840-1840
Foreign exchange rate gains/losses-2760-2760
Net gains/losses from financial items-21160-21160
     
Other operating income5 6593 5225 6593 522
Other operating expense-3 794-2 721-3 794-2 721
Total net interest, fee and other income12 4319 49412 4319 494
     
Personnel expenses-3 289-2 751-3 289-2 751
Marketing expenses-563-543-563-543
Administrative expenses-1 851-1 114-1 851-1 114
Depreciations, amortisation-1 009-740-1 009-740
Total operating expenses-6 712-5 148-6 712-5 148
     
Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans5 7194 3465 7194 346
     
Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates-58336-58336
Impairment losses on loans and advances-2 573-1 805-2 573-1 805
Profit before income tax3 0882 8773 0882 877
     
Income tax-147-331-147-331
Profit for the period2 9412 5462 9412 546
     
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss0000
Currency translation differences96-12696-126
Total comprehensive income for the period3 0372 4203 0372 420


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)
 31.03.202231.03.2021
Assets  
Due from central banks89 70950 349
Due from credit institutions17 56519 185
Investments in debt securities8 42515 205
Loans and advances 639 653432 672
Investments in associates7164 238
Tangible assets25 9827 837
Right of use asset25 94329 809
Intangible assets23 22417 247
Other financial assets3 2071 231
Other assets4 6532 334
Deferred tax asset2 6012 250
Assets held for sale4 2030
Total assets845 881582 357
   
Liabilities  
Customer deposits676 918452 592
Other financial liabilities46 20340 816
Current tax liability1671 096
Deferred tax liability890
Other liabilities3 1733 343
Debt securities issued00
Subordinated debt securities37 04117 573
Total liabilities763 591515 420
   
Equity  
Share capital997961
Share premium30 43623 865
Statutory reserve capital10096
Other reserves1 7731 364
Retained earnings48 80037 252
Total equity82 10663 538
   
Total liabilities and equity845 697578 958


Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,700 active partners and 804,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange. 

