Flex LNG - First Quarter 2022 Presentation



May 11, 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda

First Quarter 2022 Result Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.’s first quarter 2022 results which will be presented in a webcast and conference call at 15:00 CEST (9:00 a.m. EST) today, Wednesday May 11, 2022.

The presentation is also available on our website https://www.flexlng.com/category/presentations/

In order to attend the webcast and/or conference call you may do one of the following:

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/83zu5bq6

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 215 63 015

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 1928 338

United Kingdom (local): 0844 481 9752

United States, New York: +1 646 741 3167

United States (toll-free): +1 877 870 9135

Confirmation Code: 5170424

A Q&A session will be held after the conference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the conference/webcast can be downloaded on www.flexlng.com and replay details will also be available at this website.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com

Attachment