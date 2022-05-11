CGG:Petrobras Extends CGG Geovation Seismic Imaging Software Licensing Agreement for Five Years  

English French

Paris, France – May 11th, 2022

CGG has announced the recent signature of an expanded five-year Geovation software licensing agreement with Petrobras. After benefitting from CGG’s best-in-class seismic imaging platform for over a decade, the new agreement will give Petrobras geoscientists access to advanced technology innovations, including full-waveform inversion, and significantly enhance their imaging capabilities.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “During our 60-year operating history in Brazil, we have developed a close technology and business partnership with Petrobras which has seen CGG recognized as a key supplier. This latest expansion of our Geovation licensing agreement reflects the strength of this relationship and the significant advantage that our state-of-the-art subsurface imaging technology provides. As the powerhouse behind the success of CGG’s own high-end seismic imaging services, it is the most efficient and reliable software platform for geophysicists working with ever growing data sets and facing increasingly complex imaging challenges, such as pre-salt illumination.”

The new agreement includes expert training from CGG’s GeoTraining team to support the significant increase in the number of Petrobras Geovation licenses, enabling new users to rapidly leverage the software’s advanced seismic imaging capabilities for their projects.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





Attachment