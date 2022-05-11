Monthly Volume Report: Freight Up 5%, Continued Passenger Recovery

English Danish

INVESTOR NEWS no. 16 - 11 May 2022

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in April 2022 were 5.4% above 2021 driven by higher volumes in the Mediterranean and Channel business units.



Volumes in the Mediterranean network continued to grow supported by higher capacity. Channel’s volumes were well above last year due to a positive impact from a competitor’s suspension of sailings through most of the month.

North Sea volumes were slightly below 2021 primarily due to dockings that reduced capacity between the Netherlands and the UK. The war in Ukraine lowered Baltic Sea volumes considerably compared to 2021, mainly between Germany and Lithuania.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total transported freight lane metres increased 2.6% to 43.4m from 42.2m in 2021-20.

Ferry – passenger: The recovery in passenger numbers continued in April with a tenfold increase to 337k equal to 70% of volumes in April 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. Volumes increased in all regions, including a positive impact from a competitor’s suspension of sailings on the English Channel.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total number of passengers was 1.4m compared to 1.0m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2019, the latter being the latest pre-Covid-19 year.

DFDS ferry volumes

April LTM* Freight 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Lane metres, '000 2,395 3,589 3,784 5.4% 40,085 42,247 43,357 2.6% Passenger 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Passengers, '000 29 29 337 1066.8% 4,510 1,002 1,379 37.6% *Last twelve months





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.

DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The May 2022 volume report is expected to be published on 13 June 2022 at around 10.00am CET.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46

