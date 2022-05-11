Enefit Green production data - April 2022

English Estonian

Enefit Green produced 108.2 GWh electricity during April 2022 or 3.3% less than in the same period last year. The result was driven by 6.3% lower wind energy production. The average recorded wind speed was 6.4 m/s and 6.8 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 6.8 m/s in both Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms in April 2021).

The growth in solar energy production volume reached 36% y-o-y in April 2022.

Heat energy production was up 9.0% y-o-y to 52.7 GWh in April 2022.

Pellet production increased by 127.2% y-o-y to 10.5 thousand tonnes in April 2022. The strong growth was caused by the planned maintenance stop of the production facilities in April partially shifting to the beginning of May.





April 2022 April 2021 Change, % Electricity production by countries, GWh Estonia 64.4 69.9 -7.8% Lithuania 38.5 37.7 2.0% Latvia 3.3 2.3 42.1% Poland 2.0 2.0 2.0% Total 108.2 111.9 -3.3% Electricity production by segment, GWh Wind 88.0 93.9 -6.3% Cogeneration 16.4 15.2 7.5% Solar 3.7 2.7 36.0% Other 0.2 0.1 99.2% Total 108.2 111.9 -3.3% Heat energy, GWh 52.7 48.3 9.0% Pellets, th t 10.5 4.6 127.2%





