Proactive news headlines including Dundas Minerals,Clean TeQ Water, Critical Resources and Eastern Metals

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has intersected broad zones of nickel mineralisation during reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Jumbuck Prospect in the highly prospective Albany-Fraser Orogen in Western Australia. Click here

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (ASX:CNQ) has been awarded a material contract with Power Water Corporation to supply a treatment plant to remove pollutants from the bore water in Laramba to meet Australian Drinking Water Guidelines. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has encountered visual spodumene in another four step-out drill holes at its 100%-owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project, in Ontario, Canada. Click here

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) has executed an asset sale agreement to acquire Bowgan Minerals Ltd’s Neutral Junction Project in the Arunta pegmatite province in Northern Territory, which is prospective for base metals, lithium, rare earth elements (REEs) and gold. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has skyrocketed to a new record high on delineating a wide platinum group elements-rich sulphide zone at Callisto discovery of the Norseman Project in WA, intercepting 33 metres at 2.00 g/t 3E (platinum, palladium and gold combined) in a discovery drill hole. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR)’s exploration in West Africa is bearing fruit, with assays from drilling at Kada Gold Project in Guinea revealing “significant” zones of shallow oxide gold mineralisation. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has signed an option agreement with Mining Green Metals Limited that will see MGM take a 100% stake in AVL’s non-core Coates Project and Nowthanna Hill Project tenements in Western Australia, application and associated mining information. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) and research partner The University of New South Wales (UNSW) have made a breakthrough in the generation of electricity from moisture with shares trading higher. Click here

Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO) has updated the copper resource estimate for Kavanagh deposit of the Kanmantoo Underground Mine in South Australia, increasing it by 13% to 61,000 tonnes at 1.10% copper. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has expanded its lithium holdings in Brazil to more than 5,350 hectares after exercising its option to acquire tenement 830.691/2017 in the highly prospective Bananal Valley district, creating a lithium corridor that includes the existing Salinas Lithium Project. Click here

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) is strengthening its management team with the appointment of leading AI and data analytics specialist Dr Roberto Mariani as chief technology officer (CTO). Click here

Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF, OTC:SFIIF) has teamed up with a quick service restaurant (QSR) in South Africa to deploy its data collection and analytics solutions. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has begun its maiden drilling campaign at King Solomon prospect, part of the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in northwest Queensland. Click here

Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) has recorded “exceptional” preliminary test-work results on material from its Munda gold deposit near Kalgoorlie in WA. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) continues to progress well permitting at its Pegasus and Galactica prospects in Las Animas County, Colorado, as the company looks to find and develop new supplies of low-cost, high-grade helium in North America. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has set the drills spinning at the Central Sandstone Project in Western Australia, hunting gold mineralisation at the Two Mile Hill Tonalite and Shillington banded iron formation (BIF) deposits. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has partnered with OliveX Holdings Ltd (NSX:OLX) on an allowlist campaign for OliveX’s signature move-to-earn game, Dustland Runner. Click here

