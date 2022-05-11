Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 4 May 2022 to 10 May 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|185,500
|179.70
|33,333,761.00
|4 May 2022
|4,700
|170.13
|799,611.00
|5 May 2022
|4,500
|170.53
|767,385.00
|6 May 2022
|4,600
|165.70
|762,220.00
|9 May 2022
|4,600
|158.54
|729,284.00
|10 May 2022
|5,000
|158.91
|794,550.00
|Total
|23,400
|164.66
|3,853,050.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|208,900
|178.01
|37,186,811.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 800,896 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.58 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
