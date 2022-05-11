Medical Gas Equipment Market to hit USD 4 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The medical gas equipment market value is expected to surpass USD 4 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers will stimulate the market growth.

The rising adoption of medical gas equipment is observed globally owing to the growing demand for home healthcare and point of care diagnostics. Additionally, presence of untapped opportunities in emerging economies will further accelerate the market demand. Presence of limited number of players and less competition will supplement the market expansion.

Vacuum systems segment is likely to significantly expand at a 6.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 driven by rising application of medical gases in surgeries and procedures. Medical vacuum system is fundamental for delivering vacuum pressure for aspiration. Moreover, it also ensured that both surgery rooms and patient rooms are efficient and safe. Furthermore, the vacuum created in the pump room helps to make surgery safer, cleaner, and faster, such factors will boost the medical gas equipment market statistics.

Presence of untapped opportunities in emerging economies will drive the market outlook. Benefits of medical vacuum system is anticipated to foster the market expansion, Rapidly upgrading healthcare infrastructures in the countries of Asia Pacific region will create lucrative opportunities in the market

The ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for over 37.8% market share in 2021. The ambulatory surgical centers offer patient the convenience to undergo surgeries and procedures safely outside the hospital settings. Moreover, rising number of surgeries that require medical gases will further propel the business landscape. Furthermore, increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers is predicted to spur the medical gas equipment market forecasts.

Asia Pacific medical gas equipment market accounted for USD 574.2 million in 2021.due to rising patient awareness regarding various chronic diseases will further accelerate the regional market trends. Additionally, growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) owing to the exposure of large population to a numerous risk factor such as indoor and outdoor air pollutant, tobacco smoking, and poorly treated chronic severe asthma. COPD require oxygen therapy, thus, with increasing number of COPD cases in the region, the demand for medical gases is anticipated to escalate the market growth.

A few notable companies operating in the medical gas equipment industry include Air Liquide S.A., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Atlas Copco Group, Colfax Corporation (GCE Group AB), GENTEC (Shanghai) Corporation, Linde plc, Ohio Medical, Rotarex S.A., Silbermann Medical Gas Systems, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

