ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 10 May 2022 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll:

The following table shows the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 202199.34%0.66%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report95.78%4.22%
3To re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company98.18%1.82%
4To re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company97.95%2.05%
5To re-elect Lord O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company96.63%3.37%
6To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company96.35%3.65%
7To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company96.22%3.78%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.20%0.80%
9Authority to allot shares97.86%2.14%
10Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights93.55%6.45%
11Authority to purchase own shares98.17%1.83%

Resolution numbers 1 to 8 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 9 to 11 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.

11 May 2022

