The CUI & SOI coatings market is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7%, between 2022 and 2027

The epoxy CUI & SOI coatings to lead the market during the forecast period

Epoxy-based CUI coatings are estimated to lead the market during the forecast period.Epoxy is commonly used in CUI & SOI coating because of its excellent grip, and resistance to chemical properties.



The qualities of epoxy-based coatings can be improved by the appropriate addition of additives and modifiers to meet the specifications required.They are hard and offer moisture resistance, wear and tear, water, acid, alkali, and seawater.



They possess low volatility and are water cleanable. These features make them ideal for use on metal surfaces such as cast iron and aluminum.



The CUI & SOI coatings market in the oil & gas, and petrochemical end-use industry is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

Based on the end-use industry, oil & gas, and petrochemical industry are estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period.In this industry, intense and hazardous operations are carried out.



CUI & SOI coatings are used in the oil & gas pipelines (new & repair), which include land-based & offshore activities.Such industry is growing rapidly, as many refineries worldwide are converting into integrated plants.



This has enabled the development of infrastructure, which has contributed to the growth of the CUI & SOI coatings market.



Asia Pacific CUI & SOI coatings market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is the fastest-growing CUI & SOI coatings market globally.This is mainly due to economic growth, followed by large investments across all industries such as petrochemical, oil & gas, infrastructure, power generation, and industrial.



The Asia Pacific is the more promising market and it is expected to be the same during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the CUI & SOI coatings market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C Level – 30%, D Level – 30%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 40%, and Rest of the World – 20%

The key companies profiled in this report are Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc., (US), Jotun A/S (Norway), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Hempel A/S (Denmark), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan), Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), and RPM International Inc (US).



Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the CUI & SOI coatings market based on type, end-use industry, and region.Type is divided into epoxy, acrylic, silicone, and others.



Based on the end-use industry, the market has been segmented into marine; oil & gas, and petrochemical; energy & power, and other industries. Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

