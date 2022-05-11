The industrial burner market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 5.9 billion in 2022 to USD 7.9 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Burner Market by Type, Fuel Type, End Use, Operating Temperature, Automation, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276179/?utm_source=GNW

The rising adoption of biofuels, hazardous waste, and hydrogen-based industrial burners are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the industrial burner market during the forecast period.

Monoblock: The fastest-growing segment of the industrial burner market, by automation“

The automation segment is categorized as monoblock and duo block.Monoblock burners are compact, have reduced footprint, and are specially designed to minimize NOx emissions.



The ease of installation, adjustment, and maintenance of monoblock burners is expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Chemicals segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on end-user industry

The industrial burner market has been segmented on the basis of end-user industry into food & beverages, power generation, chemicals, petrochemicals, metals & mining, automotive, and others.The others segment includes textiles, glass, paper and pulp, ceramics, and rubber.



The commercial segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the growing use of burners in ethylene cracking and other chemical processes. Emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America are expected to be the main drivers of this growth, supported by the rising income levels and a growing middle-class population.



North America is expected to account for the second-largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the second-largest and fastest-growing market due to the growing need for petrochemical-derived products and oil & natural gas resources, upgrade of aging power infrastructure, as well as the growth of the chemicals industry.Stringent emission norms, low natural gas prices, and more efficient new natural gas technology prompted plants to transition from coal to natural gas.



Thus propelling the growth of natural gas-fired burners in US.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45%



By Region: Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 33%, North America- 27%, the Middle East & Africa- 12%, and South America- 8%

Note: Others includes product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2017. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million

The industrial burner market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the industrial burner market are ANDRITZ Group (Austria), NIBE Group (Sweden), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Ariston Group N.V. (Italy), Fives (France), and Riello S. p. A. (Italy).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global industrial burner market, by fuel type, burner type, automation, operating temperature, end-user industry, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the industrial burner market.



