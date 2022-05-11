The global hygroscopic building material market size is projected to grow from USD 818 million in 2022 to USD 1,120 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hygroscopic Building Material Market by Adsorption Process, End Use, Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276176/?utm_source=GNW



The inorganic minerals/clays segment dominated the overall hygroscopic building material market, with a share of 34% in terms of value, in 2021. The market size of the inorganic minerals/clays segment was USD 268.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 376.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022. The segment dominates the market due to their increasing demand for concrete as well as structural applications owing to their superior hygroscopic properties, ease of availability, and low cost.



Dewatering additives is the fastest growing construction material application of hygroscopic building material.

Dewatering is defined by the MPCA Construction Stormwater General Permit as “the removal of surface or groundwater to dry and/or solidify a construction site to enable construction activity.” Construction sites often have pits, trenches, or low-lying areas, whether from the site’s existing topography or from excavated areas that can fill with water. This water often needs to be removed and discharged from the area to allow work to continue and to prevent damage and accidents to the structural integrity of the site. Hygroscopic materials such as polymers, alumina, and clays are widely used as dewatering additives in the building & construction industry to remove excess water using chemical processes.



North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for hygroscopic building material

Europe is the second-largest market for hygroscopic building material.Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the UK, and Russia are the major countries in the European hygroscopic building material market.



The region has a strong industrial base in developed economies such as the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany. The increasing necessity of pleasant working environment in industries of these countries is driving the demand for hygroscopic building material market in Europe.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the hygroscopic building material market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 40%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: APAC – 50%, Europe – 20%, North America – 10%, the Middle East & Africa –10%, and South America- 10%



The key players in this market are Porocel Corporation (US), W.R. Grace (US), Clariant (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Honeywell International (UK), Jalon Chemicals (China), Hengye Inc. (US), Dessica Chemicals (India), and Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd. (Japan).



Research Coverage:

The report offers insights into the hygroscopic building material market in key regions.It aims at estimating the size of the hygroscopic building material market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on type, design, flow type, technology, material, application, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the hygroscopic building material market, along with company profiles, MNM view, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276176/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________