Global Operational Technology Markets, 2022-2027 with ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, Emerson Electric, IBM, and General Electric Dominating

The global operational technology market was valued at USD 149.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 216.3 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027.

The major drivers of the market include the surging adoption of Industry 4.0, rising emphasis on industrial automation in manufacturing processes, increasing government involvement in supporting industrial automation, growing emphasis on regulatory compliances, increasing complexities in the supply chain, and surging demand for software systems that reduce time and cost.

The operational technology market has been segmented by component, networking technology, industry, and geography.



Market for industrial sensors expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The industrial sensors segment of the operational technology market for field instruments is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2027, reaching USD 34,751 million by 2027 from USD 66,386 million in 2021.

The growth of the industrial sensors segment is driven by the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and the expansion of the wireless sensors market. Predictive maintenance is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the players operating in the industrial sensors market in the coming years.

Predictive maintenance is enabled by 3 major solution enhancements over traditional maintenance: capturing sensor data, facilitating data communications, and making predictions. As the sensor is an important part of predictive maintenance solutions, the demand for industrial sensors is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.



Dcs segment to hold largest share throughout forecast period



The market for DCS is expected to hold the largest share throughout the forecast period among operational technology control systems, reaching USD 24,507 million by 2027 from USD 17,454 million in 2021.

However, the market for WMS is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2027, reaching USD 4,502 million by 2027 from USD 1,815 million in 2021.

A significant shift in consumer purchasing behavior has resulted in the increased implementation of real-time WMS software solutions for efficient order processing, picking, packaging, shipment tracking, and route planning. WMS helps companies quickly adapt to the changing customer requirements in the e-commerce and online shopping space.

Furthermore, the implementation of WMS helps manage warehouses at an optimum level, with increased productivity and efficiency of warehouse operations and reduced product delivery time.



Market for energy & power industry to grow at highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027



The process industry segment includes oil & gas, chemicals, energy & power, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, mining & metals, and others. Among these, the energy & power industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The demand for energy is growing continuously; however, the problems of environmental impact and scarcity associated with conventional sources might lead to a probable energy crisis, which makes optimizing the production processes necessary for the industry. Manufacturers face growing cost pressures and increasing demand for diverse product portfolios, coupled with regulatory and safety guidelines.

Technologies such as MES, PAM, and HMI help manufacturers standardize their workflow and minimize lead times by eliminating the time required for the approval of various associations and the FDA. MES also maintains data and processes that need to be followed for regulatory compliance during production. Using MES helps in eliminating the need for maintaining records on paper.

PAM and machine condition monitoring enable the proper functioning of systems used in the manufacturing process by providing continuous maintenance activities in these industries.



Operational technology market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR



The major factors driving the growth of the operational technology market in APAC are the rising demand for smart tools due to increasing automation in industries; growing adoption of technologies such as Industry 4.0, smart factory, IoT, and IIoT; and increasing need to optimize productivity and reduce operational and maintenance costs.

Government support in various APAC countries to drive industrialization is one of the important factors that will boost the demand for operational technology in the coming years. Various initiatives have been taken by the governments in the region.

For instance, China's "Made in China 2025," Japan's "Industrial Value Chain Initiative (IVI)," South Korea's "The Manufacturing Innovation Strategy 3.0 (Strategy 3.0)," and India's "Samarth Udyog Bharat 4.0," are likely to play major roles in industrial advancement and consequently create growth opportunities for the operational technology market.

Competitive landscape

Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Major companies offering operational technology technologies include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), IBM (US), and General Electric (US).

Premium Insights

Operational Technology Market to Have Huge Growth Opportunities in APAC

Industrial Sensors Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR Between 2022 and 2027

Dcs to Hold Largest Market Share Throughout Forecast Period

Market for Energy & Power Industry to Grow at Highest CAGR Between 2022 and 2027

Machine Manufacturing to Hold Largest Market Share Throughout Forecast Period

APAC to Hold Largest Share of Operational Technology Market Throughout Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Emphasis on Real-Time Data Analysis and Predictive Maintenance

Emergence of Connected Enterprises

Strategic Initiatives by Governments to Promote Adoption of Operational Technologies

Emphasis on Optimum Utilization of Resources

Restraints

High Installation and Maintenance Costs

Requirement of Maintenance and Frequent Software Upgrades

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Increased Demand for Safety Compliance Automation Solutions

Adoption of Emerging Technologies Such as IIoT and Cloud Computing in Industrial Environments

Development of Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics

Rapid Industrial Growth in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of Standardization in Industrial Communication Protocols and Interfaces

Rise in Instances of Automated Cyber Attacks

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Case Study

Use Case 1: Arb Midstream

Use Case 2: Canadian Crude Oil Producer

Use Case 3: Barcelona

Use Case 4: Hieta

Technology Trends

Industry 4.0

Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

Internet of Things (Iot)

Blockchain

Augmented Reality (Ar) & Virtual Reality (Vr)

Predictive Maintenance

Digital Twin

Standards & Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Regulatory Standards

Iec Ts 62832-1: 2020

Iso/Iec Tr 63306-1:2020

Iso 55001: 2014

Company Profiles

Key Players

ABB

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation Inc

Emerson Electric Co.

Oracle

IBM

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hollysys

Other Key Players

Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

Graymatter

Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc.

Scadafence Ltd.

Sap Se

Tesco Controls, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Nec Corporation

Azbil Corporation

Endress+Hauser Group Services Ag

