The global market for HMO market is estimated to be valued at USD 199 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 556 million by 2027, recording a CAGR of 22.7%

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HMO Market by Type, Application, Concentration & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276175/?utm_source=GNW

Recent studies show that HMOs can boost infant health and reduce disease risk. HMOs are the main nutrients that benefit infants’ growth and are abundantly present in human milk. Currently, HMOs have been synthesized artificially in infant milk formulations to benefit infants who cannot be fed with breast milk, support their growth, and provide them with protection against diseases.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 23.2% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region accounts USD 92.6 Million of the market size in global market for HMO. The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, retaining its dominance as the leading market for HMOs. Asia Pacific is the most densely populated region consisting of countries like China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand and Others. It is also one of the key markets for HMOs. China is a dominant market in the region, as it is one of the largest consumers of infant formulas in the world. Hence, any market fluctuation in China is expected to significantly affect the global infant formulas market, which will, in turn, affect the HMO market. China is expected to be the largest market for human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) in 2022. The country has witnessed high adoption of infant formula crafted with premium ingredients, including HMOs, mainly due to the increasing income level, modernization, and middle-class population. The government in China has started easing its stand on the one-child policy and is allowing couples to have two children. This is expected to increase the number of newborn infants, which will, in turn, boost the demand for HMOs.



The type 2’ FL is gaining rapid popularity in the HMO market across the globe.

HMOs are known to have Bifidus, a beneficial bacteria species also known as Bifidobacterium. 2’FL selectively grows in intestinal Bifidobacterium because of three different bifidobacterial categories, such as B. dentium, Bifidobacterium bifidum, and B. infantis. On account of their numerous health benefits and a wide array of applications, 2’FL-based HMOs have become popular over the past few years. Various government agencies are granting their approval for their industrial and commercial use. For instances; in July 2021, according to Taiwan Food and Drug Administration, Taiwan authorized the usage of 2’FL Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) in infant formula, milk formula for children aged below seven years, food formula for kids aged below seven years, and growing-up formula. The allowed use of this formula is 1.2g/liter. The 2’FL segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2022, as a result of rigorous and ongoing research in the development of 2’FL-based HMOs by key players.



Extensive R&D activities by infant formula manufacturers.

In Infant formula is made from industrially modified.It is intended to be used as a substitute for breast milk and is formulated by manufacturers to mimic the nutritional composition of breast milk for the overall growth and development of infants.



According to an article published by the National Library of Medicine in June 2019, from the age of 6 months, an infant’s energy and nutrient requirements start to exceed those provided by breast milk. A lot of research and activities are being conducted by the key market players for developing HMO-based infant formula, baby food etc. for supporting the infant health across the world. Manufacturers involved in the development of infant formulas are constantly engaged in the research and development activities for creating new formulas and ingredients as per the customer requirements. For instance; in January 2019, Nestlé (Switzerland) opened a new R&D center in Ireland. The company made an investment of USD 30.0 million for the same. The center is likely to focus on developing products for infant nutrition. Infant formulas, by providing for the deficiencies, play an important role in the development of infants.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By HMO Manufacturers: Managers – 50.0%, Directors - 30.0%, Junior Level Employees – 20.0%

• By Designation: Managers – 30.0%, CXOs – 26.0%, and Executives- 44.0%

• By Country: India - 55%, US – 20%, UK - 20%, China – 5%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• DSM (Netherlands)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• CHR Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

• DUPONT (US)

• Nestle (Switzerland)

• Biosynth Carbosynth (US)

• Inbiose N.V (Belgium)

• Gnubiotics Sciences S.A ( Switzerland)

• Abbott Laboratories (US)

• Royal Friesland Campina N.V (Netherlands)

• Elicityl S.A (France)

• Dextra Laboratories (UK)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the HMO market on the basis of type, end-user, nature, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the HMO, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the HMO market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the HMO market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276175/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________