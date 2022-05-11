Global Automotive Specialty Gaskets Market Report to 2026 - Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Specialty Gaskets Market, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for speciality gaskets in the automotive industry is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026, taking the market to US$ 2.3 billion by 2026.



Speciality gaskets include all types of gaskets used in the automotive industry other than cylinder head gaskets. It is a flexible sealing system that helps to prevent leakages, to maintain internal pressures, and block the intrusion of foreign materials such as, dirt and pollutants. With the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry with the sole aim to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, the demand for highly efficient, robust, and reliable gaskets is evolving that meet the requirements of modern automotive engines & systems. With technical advancements, gaskets now provide a cost-effective way to improve fuel efficiency paired with lowering repair and maintenance costs, extending the average life span of vehicle components.



Until 2017, the automotive industry was seeing healthy expansion. Following that, the industry had a severe downturn in 2018 and 2019, mainly due to the US-China trade war, which resulted in a global economic recession. While a good recovery was projected in 2020, the pandemic hit the industry hard in 2020, causing significant disruption and losses for stakeholders. In 2020, the market for speciality gaskets dropped by -16.0% causing unthinkable loss to the shareholders. The long-term outlook appears to be favourable.



Based on the vehicle type, the automotive speciality gaskets market is segmented as passenger car, LCV, and M&HCV. Despite a drop in 2020, passenger car is predicted to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing vehicle type in the market during the forecast period. With the increasing production of electric vehicles, there has been an incessant demand for speciality gaskets to protect electric motors from lubricants and to cover battery housings from dirt, moisture, and external environmental conditions.



Based on the material type, the market is segmented as metallic gaskets, elastomeric gaskets, composite gaskets, and other gaskets. Metallic gaskets are expected to remain the most dominant material type in the market during the forecast period. Because of their strength, stiffness, and toughness, metallic gaskets are suitable for high-performance applications. Major automobile gasket suppliers are focused on designing cost-effective gaskets made of high-quality materials and built to endure extreme heat and pressure.



Based on the application type, the market is segmented as inlet section, central engine system, exhaust section, transmission system, battery, and others. Central engine system is expected to remain the larger segment of the market during the forecast period. Stringing vehicle emission standards across the world are enforcing automotive stakeholders to focus on engine downsizing and exhaust gas purification systems. This is increasing the demand for highly efficient engine gaskets that can withstand extreme temperature and pressure conditions.



Based on the end-user type, the market is segmented as OE and aftermarket. OE is likely to continue to be the market's larger segment throughout the projection period. High durability and reliability of the gaskets is the major factor behind the dominance of the OE segment in the automotive speciality gaskets market.



In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for automotive speciality gaskets during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the leading producer of automobiles with huge production bases in China, Japan, India, Korea, and Thailand. North America is projected to witness the highest growth in the automotive speciality gaskets market during the forecast period, mainly driven by the USA.



Key Players



The following are the key players in the automotive speciality gaskets market:

Dana Incorporated

ElringKlinger AG

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

Tenneco Incorporated

Nichias Corporation

Freudenberg Group

Uchiyama Manufacturing Corporation

Yantai Ishikawa Sealing Technology Co., Ltd.

Nippon Gasket Co., Ltd.

Kokusan Parts Industry Company Limited

Nippon Leakless Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market Environment Analysis

2.1. Supply Chain Analysis

2.2. PEST Analysis

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Challenges



3. Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. Real GDP Loss Vs Automotive Speciality gaskets Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic Scenarios



4. Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market Assessment (2015-2026)

4.1. Vehicle-Type Analysis

4.1.1. Passenger Car: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.2. Light Commercial Vehicle: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.3. Medium- & Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2. Material-Type Analysis

4.2.1. Metallic Gaskets: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.2. Elastomeric Gaskets: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.3. Composite Gaskets: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.4. Other Gaskets: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Application-Type Analysis

4.3.1. Inlet Section: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2. Central Engine System: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.3. Exhaust Section: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.4. Transmission System: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.5. Battery: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.6. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4. End-User-Type Analysis

4.4.1. OE: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4.2. Aftermarket: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.5. Regional Analysis

4.5.1. North American Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market: Country Analysis

4.5.1.1. The USA's Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.1.2. Canadian Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.1.3. Mexican Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.2. European Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market: Country Analysis

4.5.2.1. German Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.2.2. French Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.2.3. Russian Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.2.4. The UK's Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.2.5. RoE's Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.3. Asia-Pacific's Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market: Country Analysis

4.5.3.1. Chinese Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.3.2. Japanese Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.3.3. Indian Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.3.4. RoAP's Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.4. Rest of the World's (RoW) Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market: Country Analysis

4.5.4.1. Argentinian Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.4.2. Brazilian Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.4.3. Other Automotive Speciality Gaskets Market T&F (US$ Million)



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1. Market Consolidation Level

5.2. Competitive Landscapes

5.3. Market Share Analysis

5.4. Product Portfolio Analysis

5.5. Geographical Presence

5.6. New Product Launches

5.7. Strategic Alliances

5.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Vehicle Type

6.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

6.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

6.1.4. Market Attractiveness by End-User Type

6.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Region

6.1.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

6.2. Emerging Trends

6.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

6.4. Strategic Implications

6.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



7. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

7.1. Dana Incorporated

7.2. ElringKlinger

7.3. Freudenberg Group

7.4. Kokusan Parts Industry Company Limited

7.5. Nichias Corporation

7.6. Nippon Gasket Co., Ltd.

7.7. Nippon Leakless Corporation

7.8. Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

7.9. Tenneco Incorporated

7.10. Uchiyama Manufacturing Corporation

7.11. Yantai Ishikawa Sealing Technology



8. Appendix

