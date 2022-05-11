New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151493/?utm_source=GNW
Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market to Reach US$28.3 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Care segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.2% share of the global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 37.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 37.63% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.
- Eye Care Segment Corners a 18% Share in 2020
- In the global Eye Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 120 Featured) Allergan Plc SkinMedica, Inc. Biopelle, Inc. Clinique Laboratories, LLC Cutera, Inc. Emerson Ecologics, LLC iS CLINICAL Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc. La Roche-Posay Laboratoire Pharmaceutique Neutrogena Corp. Obagi Medical Products, Inc. SkinCeuticals Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
The Global Beauty Industry Recovers Cautiously from the
Pandemic Impact
EXHIBIT 2: Global Beauty Sector Percentage YoY Growth: 2016 to
2024
Dermatology Practices amid the Pandemic
A Peek into Future Skincare Trends
Beauty-from-Within Trend Scripts Inventive Plays for
Cosmeceuticals & Delivery Formats
Competition
EXHIBIT 3: Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals
Types of Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals
Select Major Ingredients Used in Physician-Dispensed
Cosmeceuticals
Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals: Delivering Health and Beauty
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Physician-Dispensed Skin Care Products Lead the Global Market
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits of Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals
Drives Market Growth
Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Bodes Well for
Physician-Dispensed Products
Aging Population Emerges as a Key Demographic Driver of Growth
in the Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 5: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Societal Pressure to Look Young Peps Demand for Facial Aesthetics
Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With
Anti-Aging Products: The Prime Category in the Physician-
Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve
Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor
Increased Focus on Skin Microbiome Paves Way for New Generation
Skincare Products
Cosmeceuticals Receive Boost from Introduction of Lipid
Nanoparticles
Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Significant
Opportunities for Growth
Stem Cell Products Transform Market
Select Popular Stem Cell Beauty Products
Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables
Market
EXHIBIT 7: Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed
Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Gender
for 2020E
Factors Propelling the Cosmetic Botox Market: In a Nut Shell
Millennials: A Popular Demographic Group for Botulinum Toxin
EXHIBIT 8: Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed
Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age
Group for 2019
Cosmeceutical Consumers: A Highly Informed, Aesthetically-
Conscious Group
Rise in Young Population and Skin Conditions Such as Acne Drive
Demand
Women Account for Highest Spends on Skin Care
EXHIBIT 9: Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries:
2019
Growing Trend towards Cosmeceuticals with Natural Ingredients
Focus on Finding Alternatives to Hydroquinone for Pigment
Control Purposes
Manufacturers Widen Customer Base
Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals Remains a Contentious Topic
Distribution Scenario
E-Commerce Channels Reinforce Sales of Physician Dispensed
Products
EXHIBIT 10: Percentage Share of Online Channel in Health and
Beauty Sector: 2020 and 2025
Social Networking Emerges as an Effective Marketing Tool in the
Beauty Space
An Insight into Notable Barriers to Market Growth
What's New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, May 11, 2022