- Global Tire Cord Market to Reach US$6.5 Billion by the Year 2026



- Tire cord is an engineered material used in tire manufacturing to reinforce the rubber matrix of tires, and functions as the backbone of tire carcass which helps in providing comfort, safety, and stability to vehicles. Tire cord is a shaped or twisted structure made out of single or multiple tiered strips of inorganic material such as steel or organic polymers such as polyester, rayon or nylon. Tire cord is used as a reinforcement material for different types of tires including light vehicle tires, passenger car tire, heavy vehicle tire, and off-the-road tires to increase the durability and strength of these tires. Different types of tire cords used in the manufacturing of tires include steel cords, dipped nylon cords, polyester cords, rayon cords, fiberglass cords, aramid cords, and PEN cords. Growing adoption of cap ply technology, which uses additional fabric layers to hold steel belts in position inside the tires have fueled the growth of PA6,6-based tire cord reinforcements. Cap ply technology continued to spread from North America and Europe to various other regions, and the technology is increasingly adopted by several tire-producing regions.



- As tire cord forms an integral part of tires providing safety, stability, durability, and comfort to vehicles and increased driving performance, the global tire cord market is directly linked to dynamics of the automotive industry, especially the tires market. In addition to the general economy, the market for tire cords is highly variable and dependent on several other factors such as regional automotive market growth, tire demand, both in OEM and aftermarkets, sales of passenger cars, increase in usage of commercial vehicles as a means of transport, tire radialization and tire production trends, among others. Opportunities in the tire cord market are particularly influenced by tire production and OEM automobile production levels. Higher number of automobiles produced translates into increased use of tires, which in turn creates the need for tire cord in the production of OEM tires. Therefore, disruptions in automobile production tend to distort opportunities in the tires market and subsequently in the tire cord market. In addition to the OEM demand, replacement demand from vehicles plying on the road offers growth opportunities.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tire Cord estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Nylon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.1% share of the global Tire Cord market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $903 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026



- The Tire Cord market in the U.S. is estimated at US$903 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 16.78% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$502.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China has emerged as a major market for tire cord worldwide and is driven by strong demand for automobiles including passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers in the country. With China evolving as the global manufacturer of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, domestic automotive tires industry grew considerably, opening up growth opportunities for tire cord market. Besides China, other Asian majors such as India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand will continue to be the growth engines for tire cord market in the coming years.

- Rayon Segment to Reach $645.3 Million by 2026



Rayon Segment to Reach $645.3 Million by 2026

In the global Rayon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$385.2 Million will reach a projected size of US$460.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$99.9 Million by the year 2026. Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured) Century Enka Limited CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG FORMOSA TAFFETA CO., LTD. Hyosung Corporation Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Kiswire Ltd. Kolon Industries, Inc. Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S. NV Bekaert S.A. Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. SRF Limited Teijin Limited Toray Industries Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

EXHIBIT 1: Tire Cord - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

50 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Here?s Why Tires Are the Most Important Part of the Vehicle

Tire Cord, an Important & Interesting Part of the Tire With

Equally Interesting Market Dynamics

Discussing Prognosis: Here?s What Everyone Should Know About

the Pandemic & the Global Economy

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the

Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in

2022

EXHIBIT 2: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.

But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

January 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of

Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &

Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 5: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a

Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the

Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of

January 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination

Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the

Unvaccinated

EXHIBIT 6: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards

COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %

Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be

Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,

Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as

Compared to 2021

EXHIBIT 7: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New

Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for

2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,

Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

EXHIBIT 8: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term

Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven

Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019

Through 2023

New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War Threatens

Economic Recovery

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Market Fortunes Linked to the Automotive Industry, It Pays

to Understand Where the Automotive Industry is Heading in 2022 &

Beyond

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

Although Nervous, Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes, a

Downside Risk Aggravating Market Nervousness

Russia-Ukraine War Has the Automotive Industry on Edge

Stable Long-Term Outlook for Tires to Benefit Demand for Tire Cord

EXHIBIT 9: A Buzzling Tire Business Translates Into Increased

Supply Opportunities for Tire Cord Manufacturers: Global Tire

Demand (In Million Units) for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Environmental Burden of Tires Brings Sustainability

into the Spotlight in the Tire Cord Market

Focus on Vehicle Safety & Production Efficacy Drives Focus on

Tire Cord Product & Production Innovations

Here?s Why Nylon Remains The Most Popular Fabric Choice for

Tire Cords

Here?s How Radialization Continues to Boost Market Prospects

Wear & Tear & Aging Vehicles Push Up Demand for Replacement

Tires in the Aftermarket, Driving Opportunities in the

Upstream Tire Cords Market

EXHIBIT 10: Average Age of Registered Vehicles Worldwide by

Country for the Year 2021



