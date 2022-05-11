New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Cord Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010587/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Global Tire Cord Market to Reach US$6.5 Billion by the Year 2026
- Tire cord is an engineered material used in tire manufacturing to reinforce the rubber matrix of tires, and functions as the backbone of tire carcass which helps in providing comfort, safety, and stability to vehicles. Tire cord is a shaped or twisted structure made out of single or multiple tiered strips of inorganic material such as steel or organic polymers such as polyester, rayon or nylon. Tire cord is used as a reinforcement material for different types of tires including light vehicle tires, passenger car tire, heavy vehicle tire, and off-the-road tires to increase the durability and strength of these tires. Different types of tire cords used in the manufacturing of tires include steel cords, dipped nylon cords, polyester cords, rayon cords, fiberglass cords, aramid cords, and PEN cords. Growing adoption of cap ply technology, which uses additional fabric layers to hold steel belts in position inside the tires have fueled the growth of PA6,6-based tire cord reinforcements. Cap ply technology continued to spread from North America and Europe to various other regions, and the technology is increasingly adopted by several tire-producing regions.
- As tire cord forms an integral part of tires providing safety, stability, durability, and comfort to vehicles and increased driving performance, the global tire cord market is directly linked to dynamics of the automotive industry, especially the tires market. In addition to the general economy, the market for tire cords is highly variable and dependent on several other factors such as regional automotive market growth, tire demand, both in OEM and aftermarkets, sales of passenger cars, increase in usage of commercial vehicles as a means of transport, tire radialization and tire production trends, among others. Opportunities in the tire cord market are particularly influenced by tire production and OEM automobile production levels. Higher number of automobiles produced translates into increased use of tires, which in turn creates the need for tire cord in the production of OEM tires. Therefore, disruptions in automobile production tend to distort opportunities in the tires market and subsequently in the tire cord market. In addition to the OEM demand, replacement demand from vehicles plying on the road offers growth opportunities.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tire Cord estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Nylon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.1% share of the global Tire Cord market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $903 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
- The Tire Cord market in the U.S. is estimated at US$903 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 16.78% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$502.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China has emerged as a major market for tire cord worldwide and is driven by strong demand for automobiles including passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers in the country. With China evolving as the global manufacturer of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, domestic automotive tires industry grew considerably, opening up growth opportunities for tire cord market. Besides China, other Asian majors such as India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand will continue to be the growth engines for tire cord market in the coming years.
- Rayon Segment to Reach $645.3 Million by 2026
- In the global Rayon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$385.2 Million will reach a projected size of US$460.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$99.9 Million by the year 2026. Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured) Century Enka Limited CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG FORMOSA TAFFETA CO., LTD. Hyosung Corporation Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Kiswire Ltd. Kolon Industries, Inc. Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S. NV Bekaert S.A. Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. SRF Limited Teijin Limited Toray Industries Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010587/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
EXHIBIT 1: Tire Cord - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
50 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Here?s Why Tires Are the Most Important Part of the Vehicle
Tire Cord, an Important & Interesting Part of the Tire With
Equally Interesting Market Dynamics
Discussing Prognosis: Here?s What Everyone Should Know About
the Pandemic & the Global Economy
As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the
Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in
2022
EXHIBIT 2: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.
But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
January 2022
At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of
Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &
Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 5: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a
Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the
Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of
January 2022
The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination
Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the
Unvaccinated
EXHIBIT 6: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards
COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %
Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be
Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,
Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as
Compared to 2021
EXHIBIT 7: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New
Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for
2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,
Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
EXHIBIT 8: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term
Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven
Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019
Through 2023
New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War Threatens
Economic Recovery
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With Market Fortunes Linked to the Automotive Industry, It Pays
to Understand Where the Automotive Industry is Heading in 2022 &
Beyond
Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020
Although Nervous, Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive
Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes, a
Downside Risk Aggravating Market Nervousness
Russia-Ukraine War Has the Automotive Industry on Edge
Stable Long-Term Outlook for Tires to Benefit Demand for Tire Cord
EXHIBIT 9: A Buzzling Tire Business Translates Into Increased
Supply Opportunities for Tire Cord Manufacturers: Global Tire
Demand (In Million Units) for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025
Growing Environmental Burden of Tires Brings Sustainability
into the Spotlight in the Tire Cord Market
Focus on Vehicle Safety & Production Efficacy Drives Focus on
Tire Cord Product & Production Innovations
Here?s Why Nylon Remains The Most Popular Fabric Choice for
Tire Cords
Here?s How Radialization Continues to Boost Market Prospects
Wear & Tear & Aging Vehicles Push Up Demand for Replacement
Tires in the Aftermarket, Driving Opportunities in the
Upstream Tire Cords Market
EXHIBIT 10: Average Age of Registered Vehicles Worldwide by
Country for the Year 2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Tire Cord by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rayon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Rayon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Rayon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Replacement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Replacement by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Replacement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Tire Cord - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -
Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester, Rayon
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -
Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester,
Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -
Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester, Rayon
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -
Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester, Rayon
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Tire Cord - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -
Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester,
Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -
Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester,
Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -
Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester,
Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -
Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester, Rayon
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material - Nylon,
Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester, Rayon
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by
Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon,
Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by
Application - Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tire Cord by
Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon,
Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tire Cord by
Application - Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Tire Cord by
Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon,
Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Tire Cord by
Application - Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 57
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010587/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Tire Cord Market to Reach US$6.5 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Cord Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010587/?utm_source=GNW