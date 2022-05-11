Global Fire Suppression Systems Market to Reach US$26.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Suppression Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368315/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Fire Suppression Systems Market to Reach US$26.6 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fire Suppression Systems estimated at US$19 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Dry Chemical-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.7% share of the global Fire Suppression Systems market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Fire Suppression Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027.
- Other Product Types Segment Corners a 32.6% Share in 2020
- In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 332 Featured) AFEX Fire Suppression Systems APi Group Inc. Carrier Global Corporation Chubb Fire & Security Ltd. Kidde Fire Systems Marioff Corporation Oy Eusebi Impianti s.r.l Fike Corporation Fireboy®- Xintex® LLC Halma plc Hochiki Corporation Johnson Controls International Plc Jomarr Products, Inc. Minimax GmbH & Co. KG NAFFCO FZCO Semco Maritime A/S Siemens Building Technologies
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368315/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
Drop in Construction Activity and Slowdown in End-Use Market
Impacts Demand for Fire Suppression Systems Business
EXHIBIT 2: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2020-2028
COVID-19 Pandemic: A Double-Edged Sword for Fire Industry with
Future Ramifications
Competition
Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services
EXHIBIT 3: Fire Suppression Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Asian Companies Seek to Expand Business Footprint
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
249 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Fire Safety & Security: An Introductory Prelude
Manual & Automatic Technologies for Comprehensive Fire Safety
Strategy: A Snapshot
Fire Suppression Systems: An Introduction
Types of Fire Suppression Systems
Global Market Outlook
Regional Landscape
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fire Safety Equipment Gain Traction as Safety and Security
become Top Priorities Among Property Owners
EXHIBIT 4: Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire: 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Property Damage (In US$ Billion) in the US Caused by
Structure Fires for the Years 2010-2020
EXHIBIT 6: Breakdown of Structure Fires by Property Type in the
US (2020)
Rising Investments in Real Estate Projects Extend New
Opportunities
Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies Boost Growth
Innovations Drive Momentum in Fire Suppression Market
Sustainable Technologies Gain Spotlight
Smart Systems Evolve to Rejuvenate Growth
Next-Generation Smoke Detectors
Innovative Fire Safety Applications in Pipes
High-Rise, Modular Buildings Drive Space-Saving Innovations in
Fire Suppression Market
EXHIBIT 7: Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021
IoT Gains Prominence in Fire Suppression Technologies
Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Best for Heavy Machinery
Protection
Fire Suppression Systems Remain Crucial to Prevent Major
Service Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations
EXHIBIT 8: Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data
Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017,
2019 and 2021
Expanding Role of Fire Protection Engineering in Building
Architecture Generates Opportunities
Water Based Systems: A Prominent Market Segment
Wet Pipe Systems Continue to Widen Audience Base
Dry Pipe Systems Ideal for Structures Characterized by Sub-Zero
Temperatures
Design, Functional & Cost Limitations Hamper Adoption of Dry
Pipe Systems
Pre-Action Systems Gain Traction in Water-Leakage Sensitive
Environments
Deluge Sprinkler Systems for High-Hazard Sites
Water Mist Systems Burn Bright in Fire Safety Technology Industry
New Watermist Technologies Improve Fire Safety
Gaseous Fire Suppression for Cleaner and Effective Suppression
of Fire
Select Gaseous Fire Suppression Agents by Mechanism Type:
A Snapshot
F-Gas Regulation Curtail HFC-based Gaseous Systems
CO2 Systems for Fast, Highly Adaptive, Non-Damaging & Eco-
Friendly Fire Suppression
PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in
Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities
Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share
Clean Agents Make Rapid Progress
Emerging IoT Technologies Enhance Fire Safety in Smart Cities
EXHIBIT 9: Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2020,
2022, 2024, and 2026
Growing Popularity of Smart Buildings Bodes Well for
Modernization of Fire Safety Systems
High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects
Technologies Used in Building Automation Systems (BAS) by
Application Area: A Snapshot
Growing Adoption of Smart Homes Drive Installation of Smart
Fire suppression Systems
EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
Hospitals Integrate Fire Suppression in Building Security Mix
Healthcare Facility Requirements Drive Demand for Advanced Systems
Fire Suppression Systems Experience Increasing Demand in
Commercial Kitchens
Fire Suppression Systems Assume Critical Importance in
Industrial Manufacturing Sites
Warehouses & Logistics Sites Prioritize Fire Suppression to
Avoid Inventory Losses
Flammable Nature of Hydrocarbons Necessitates Fire Suppression
in Oil & Gas Facilities
Museums, Historic Buildings & Heritage Sites Extend Potential
Opportunities
Potential Opportunities in the Transportation Sector
Major Fire Safety Risks at Ports and Docks
Fire Suppression Systems Seek Role in the Airport Security Mix
Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector
Urbanization Remains a Fundamental Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 11: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage
of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
Chemical-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Dry Chemical-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Chemical-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Water-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 12: Reported Fires in the US by Type (in Thousand) : 2020
EXHIBIT 13: Number of Reported Fires in the US in Million:
2016-2020
Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
EXHIBIT 14: Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-
July): 2019 Vs 2020
EXHIBIT 15: US Construction Spending by Sector in US$ Million:
2019-2020
Sprinkler Systems Gain from Advancements
Demand for Water Mist Systems on Rise
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry
Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Fire Sprinklers Market
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry
Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry
Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368315/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Fire Suppression Systems Market to Reach US$26.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Suppression Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368315/?utm_source=GNW