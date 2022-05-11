Global Fire Suppression Systems Market to Reach US$26.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Suppression Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368315/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fire Suppression Systems estimated at US$19 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Dry Chemical-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.7% share of the global Fire Suppression Systems market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Fire Suppression Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027.



- Other Product Types Segment Corners a 32.6% Share in 2020



- In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 332 Featured) AFEX Fire Suppression Systems APi Group Inc. Carrier Global Corporation Chubb Fire & Security Ltd. Kidde Fire Systems Marioff Corporation Oy Eusebi Impianti s.r.l Fike Corporation Fireboy®- Xintex® LLC Halma plc Hochiki Corporation Johnson Controls International Plc Jomarr Products, Inc. Minimax GmbH & Co. KG NAFFCO FZCO Semco Maritime A/S Siemens Building Technologies





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Drop in Construction Activity and Slowdown in End-Use Market

Impacts Demand for Fire Suppression Systems Business

EXHIBIT 2: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2020-2028

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Double-Edged Sword for Fire Industry with

Future Ramifications

Competition

Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services

EXHIBIT 3: Fire Suppression Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Asian Companies Seek to Expand Business Footprint

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

249 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Fire Safety & Security: An Introductory Prelude

Manual & Automatic Technologies for Comprehensive Fire Safety

Strategy: A Snapshot

Fire Suppression Systems: An Introduction

Types of Fire Suppression Systems

Global Market Outlook

Regional Landscape



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fire Safety Equipment Gain Traction as Safety and Security

become Top Priorities Among Property Owners

EXHIBIT 4: Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire: 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Property Damage (In US$ Billion) in the US Caused by

Structure Fires for the Years 2010-2020

EXHIBIT 6: Breakdown of Structure Fires by Property Type in the

US (2020)

Rising Investments in Real Estate Projects Extend New

Opportunities

Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies Boost Growth

Innovations Drive Momentum in Fire Suppression Market

Sustainable Technologies Gain Spotlight

Smart Systems Evolve to Rejuvenate Growth

Next-Generation Smoke Detectors

Innovative Fire Safety Applications in Pipes

High-Rise, Modular Buildings Drive Space-Saving Innovations in

Fire Suppression Market

EXHIBIT 7: Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021

IoT Gains Prominence in Fire Suppression Technologies

Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Best for Heavy Machinery

Protection

Fire Suppression Systems Remain Crucial to Prevent Major

Service Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations

EXHIBIT 8: Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data

Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017,

2019 and 2021

Expanding Role of Fire Protection Engineering in Building

Architecture Generates Opportunities

Water Based Systems: A Prominent Market Segment

Wet Pipe Systems Continue to Widen Audience Base

Dry Pipe Systems Ideal for Structures Characterized by Sub-Zero

Temperatures

Design, Functional & Cost Limitations Hamper Adoption of Dry

Pipe Systems

Pre-Action Systems Gain Traction in Water-Leakage Sensitive

Environments

Deluge Sprinkler Systems for High-Hazard Sites

Water Mist Systems Burn Bright in Fire Safety Technology Industry

New Watermist Technologies Improve Fire Safety

Gaseous Fire Suppression for Cleaner and Effective Suppression

of Fire

Select Gaseous Fire Suppression Agents by Mechanism Type:

A Snapshot

F-Gas Regulation Curtail HFC-based Gaseous Systems

CO2 Systems for Fast, Highly Adaptive, Non-Damaging & Eco-

Friendly Fire Suppression

PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in

Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities

Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share

Clean Agents Make Rapid Progress

Emerging IoT Technologies Enhance Fire Safety in Smart Cities

EXHIBIT 9: Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2020,

2022, 2024, and 2026

Growing Popularity of Smart Buildings Bodes Well for

Modernization of Fire Safety Systems

High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects

Technologies Used in Building Automation Systems (BAS) by

Application Area: A Snapshot

Growing Adoption of Smart Homes Drive Installation of Smart

Fire suppression Systems

EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Hospitals Integrate Fire Suppression in Building Security Mix

Healthcare Facility Requirements Drive Demand for Advanced Systems

Fire Suppression Systems Experience Increasing Demand in

Commercial Kitchens

Fire Suppression Systems Assume Critical Importance in

Industrial Manufacturing Sites

Warehouses & Logistics Sites Prioritize Fire Suppression to

Avoid Inventory Losses

Flammable Nature of Hydrocarbons Necessitates Fire Suppression

in Oil & Gas Facilities

Museums, Historic Buildings & Heritage Sites Extend Potential

Opportunities

Potential Opportunities in the Transportation Sector

Major Fire Safety Risks at Ports and Docks

Fire Suppression Systems Seek Role in the Airport Security Mix

Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector

Urbanization Remains a Fundamental Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 11: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage

of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry

Chemical-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Dry Chemical-Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Chemical-Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Water-Based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 12: Reported Fires in the US by Type (in Thousand) : 2020

EXHIBIT 13: Number of Reported Fires in the US in Million:

2016-2020

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

EXHIBIT 14: Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-

July): 2019 Vs 2020

EXHIBIT 15: US Construction Spending by Sector in US$ Million:

2019-2020

Sprinkler Systems Gain from Advancements

Demand for Water Mist Systems on Rise

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,

Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry

Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,

Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,

Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,

Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Fire Sprinklers Market

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,

Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,

Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,

Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,

Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,

Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry

Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,

Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,

Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry

Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR





