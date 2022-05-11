Global Welding Machinery Market to Reach $20.8 Billion by 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Welding Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915691/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Welding Machinery Market to Reach $20.8 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Welding Machinery estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Arc Welding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oxy-Fuel Welding segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
- The Welding Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
- Resistance Welding Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
- In the global Resistance Welding segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 382 Featured) ACRO Automation Systems, Inc. Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH Coherent, Inc. Daihen Corporation Denyo Co., Ltd. ESAB Fronius International GmbH IDEAL-Werk IGM Robotersysteme AG Illinois Tool Works, Inc. Hobart Brothers LLC Miller Electric Mfg. LLC Kemppi Oy Kiefel GmbH Kobe Steel, Ltd. KUKA AG Manufacturing Technology, Inc. Panasonic Corporation Sonics & Materials, Inc. The Lincoln Electric Company Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd. voestalpine Böhler Welding Group GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915691/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
Welding Equipment Industry to Recuperate Losses after COVID-19
Setback
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 1: Welding Machinery - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
380 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introductory Prelude to Welding Machinery
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 2: Global Welding Machinery Market by End-Use Sector:
(2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas,
Marine, and Other End-Uses
Growth Drivers
Select Product Segments: A Review
Developed Nations Make Way for Emerging Markets
EXHIBIT 3: Global Welding Machinery Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and
Japan
EXHIBIT 4: Developed Regions Remain the Primary Revenue
Contributors for World Welding Machinery Market - Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed Regions & Developing Regions
(2021 & 2027P)
Asian Markets: An Impregnable Turf for International Giants
Anticipated Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 5: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
Welding Machinery: Product Overview
Welding Machinery Industry: A Categorization
Robotic Welding
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emerging Welding Technology Trends: Key Insights into 2022
Diverse Challenges Encountered by Welding Companies & Relevant
Answers
Innovations Galore!
SpeedCore System Emerges to Replace Reinforced Concrete Core
System, PAUT Offers Advantages
Select Latest Innovations
Laser Welding: A Fast Emerging Trend
Ample Room for Future Growth of Global Arc Welding Equipment
Market
Use of Collaborative Welding Systems and Adaptive Controls on
the Rise
Automated Welding Offers Significant Potential
Robotic Welding Systems Offer Various Benefits
Novarc Technologies? Collaborative Robot Powered by AI and
Machine Vision Technologies to Improve Quality Consistency in
Welding
Deployment of Robotic Welding Systems based on Advanced
Technologies to Become Easier in the Future
John Deere in Association with Intel Develops a System with
Machine Vison and Neural Network AI Algorithm for Improved
Defect Detection
Solid Wires Replacing Stick Electrodes
Adhesives Reduce Need for Welding
User Friendly Equipment: Order of the Day
Rising Demand for Aluminum Welding Equipment
Measures to Overcome Issues with Aluminum Welding
Advances in TIG Welding Offer Growth Opportunities
FCAW Gains Acceptance
Hybrid Welding Technology to Drive Growth
Plastics Welding Sidelines Metal Welding
Maintenance & Repair Projects to Drive Demand
Increased Emphasis on Improving Welding Process
Favorable HSAW Pipes Market Signals Opportunities
Steel Production & Consumption: Key Indicators of Welding
Market Dynamics
EXHIBIT 6: World Steel Consumption in Million Metric Tons:
2020-2027
Hit by COVID-19 Outbreak, Steel Industry & Demand Speedily
Returning to Normalcy: The Current Scenario
Regional Recovery Scenario
Healthy Prospects for Steel Industry in Developing Countries
An Overview of End-Use Segments
Construction Sector Remains Prominent Consumer
EXHIBIT 7: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 8: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$
Billion) in 2019
Oil & Gas: Rise in Pipeline Projects Signals Growth Avenues for
Welding Equipment
EXHIBIT 9: Global Capital Spending (in $ Billion) on Planned &
Announced Oil & Gas Projects by Segment (2018-2025)
Pipeline Investments to Soar Post-Pandemic
EXHIBIT 10: Number of Crude Oil Pipeline Worldwide by Project
Status: 2020
EXHIBIT 11: Number of Natural Gas Pipeline Worldwide by Project
Status: 2020
Changing Energy Mix Set to Influence Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 12: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of
Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020,
2030 and 2040
EXHIBIT 13: Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %)
for 2018 and 2040
Pipeline Operating Conditions Determine Welding Equipment Usage
Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads
Pure Welds Achieved for Interiors of Crude Oil Pipes Using
Oxygen Sensors
Power Generation
EXHIBIT 14: Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for
the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
EXHIBIT 15: China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for
Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for
2017-50
Wind Energy
Nuclear Power Plants
Automotive Manufacturing
EXHIBIT 16: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-
2022
Railroad Industry
Heavy Fabrication
Shipbuilding
New Welding Technologies Seek Role in Shipbuilding Programs
ESAB?s Welding Systems Equipped with WeldCloud
Orbital Welding Systems for Precision Welds for Semiconductor
and Biopharmaceutical Industries
New Technology Improves Capabilities of Orbital Welding Systems
for Improved Manufacturing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Welding Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Arc Welding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Arc Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oxy-Fuel Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Oxy-Fuel Welding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Oxy-Fuel Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Resistance Welding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Resistance Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Beam Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Laser Beam Welding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Laser Beam Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automatic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Automatic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Automatic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Automatic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Semi-Automatic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Semi-Automatic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manual by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Manual by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Manual by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 12-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 12-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 12-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Welding Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Major End Users of Welding Machinery
Anticipated Positive Construction Outlook Offers Growth
Opportunities
Market Analytics
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Machinery by Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel
Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Welding Machinery by Product
Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser
Beam Welding and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam
Welding and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Machinery by Type - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and
Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Welding Machinery by Type -
Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,
Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Machinery by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Welding Machinery by End-Use -
Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil &
Gas, Marine and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: USA 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Welding Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Machinery by Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel
Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Welding Machinery by
Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance
Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam
Welding and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Machinery by Type - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and
Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Welding Machinery by Type -
Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,
Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Machinery by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Welding Machinery by
End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace,
Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Welding Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Machinery by Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel
Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Welding Machinery by
Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance
Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam
Welding and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Machinery by Type - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and
Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Welding Machinery by Type -
Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,
Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Machinery by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Welding Machinery by
End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace,
Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Welding Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Machinery by Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel
Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Welding Machinery by
Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance
Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam
Welding and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Machinery by Type - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and
Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: China Historic Review for Welding Machinery by Type -
Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: China 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,
Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Machinery by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: China Historic Review for Welding Machinery by
End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace,
Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: China 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Welding Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Automation Trends Bodes Well for Equipment Makers
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915691/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Welding Machinery Market to Reach $20.8 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Welding Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915691/?utm_source=GNW