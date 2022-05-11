Global Welding Machinery Market to Reach $20.8 Billion by 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Welding Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915691/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Welding Machinery estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Arc Welding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oxy-Fuel Welding segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



- The Welding Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



- Resistance Welding Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



- In the global Resistance Welding segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

Welding Equipment Industry to Recuperate Losses after COVID-19

Setback

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 1: Welding Machinery - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

380 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introductory Prelude to Welding Machinery

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EXHIBIT 2: Global Welding Machinery Market by End-Use Sector:

(2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas,

Marine, and Other End-Uses

Growth Drivers

Select Product Segments: A Review

Developed Nations Make Way for Emerging Markets

EXHIBIT 3: Global Welding Machinery Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and

Japan

EXHIBIT 4: Developed Regions Remain the Primary Revenue

Contributors for World Welding Machinery Market - Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed Regions & Developing Regions

(2021 & 2027P)

Asian Markets: An Impregnable Turf for International Giants

Anticipated Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 5: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Welding Machinery: Product Overview

Welding Machinery Industry: A Categorization

Robotic Welding

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Welding Technology Trends: Key Insights into 2022

Diverse Challenges Encountered by Welding Companies & Relevant

Answers

Innovations Galore!

SpeedCore System Emerges to Replace Reinforced Concrete Core

System, PAUT Offers Advantages

Select Latest Innovations

Laser Welding: A Fast Emerging Trend

Ample Room for Future Growth of Global Arc Welding Equipment

Market

Use of Collaborative Welding Systems and Adaptive Controls on

the Rise

Automated Welding Offers Significant Potential

Robotic Welding Systems Offer Various Benefits

Novarc Technologies? Collaborative Robot Powered by AI and

Machine Vision Technologies to Improve Quality Consistency in

Welding

Deployment of Robotic Welding Systems based on Advanced

Technologies to Become Easier in the Future

John Deere in Association with Intel Develops a System with

Machine Vison and Neural Network AI Algorithm for Improved

Defect Detection

Solid Wires Replacing Stick Electrodes

Adhesives Reduce Need for Welding

User Friendly Equipment: Order of the Day

Rising Demand for Aluminum Welding Equipment

Measures to Overcome Issues with Aluminum Welding

Advances in TIG Welding Offer Growth Opportunities

FCAW Gains Acceptance

Hybrid Welding Technology to Drive Growth

Plastics Welding Sidelines Metal Welding

Maintenance & Repair Projects to Drive Demand

Increased Emphasis on Improving Welding Process

Favorable HSAW Pipes Market Signals Opportunities

Steel Production & Consumption: Key Indicators of Welding

Market Dynamics

EXHIBIT 6: World Steel Consumption in Million Metric Tons:

2020-2027

Hit by COVID-19 Outbreak, Steel Industry & Demand Speedily

Returning to Normalcy: The Current Scenario

Regional Recovery Scenario

Healthy Prospects for Steel Industry in Developing Countries

An Overview of End-Use Segments

Construction Sector Remains Prominent Consumer

EXHIBIT 7: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 8: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$

Billion) in 2019

Oil & Gas: Rise in Pipeline Projects Signals Growth Avenues for

Welding Equipment

EXHIBIT 9: Global Capital Spending (in $ Billion) on Planned &

Announced Oil & Gas Projects by Segment (2018-2025)

Pipeline Investments to Soar Post-Pandemic

EXHIBIT 10: Number of Crude Oil Pipeline Worldwide by Project

Status: 2020

EXHIBIT 11: Number of Natural Gas Pipeline Worldwide by Project

Status: 2020

Changing Energy Mix Set to Influence Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 12: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of

Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020,

2030 and 2040

EXHIBIT 13: Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %)

for 2018 and 2040

Pipeline Operating Conditions Determine Welding Equipment Usage

Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads

Pure Welds Achieved for Interiors of Crude Oil Pipes Using

Oxygen Sensors

Power Generation

EXHIBIT 14: Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for

the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

EXHIBIT 15: China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for

Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for

2017-50

Wind Energy

Nuclear Power Plants

Automotive Manufacturing

EXHIBIT 16: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022

Railroad Industry

Heavy Fabrication

Shipbuilding

New Welding Technologies Seek Role in Shipbuilding Programs

ESAB?s Welding Systems Equipped with WeldCloud

Orbital Welding Systems for Precision Welds for Semiconductor

and Biopharmaceutical Industries

New Technology Improves Capabilities of Orbital Welding Systems

for Improved Manufacturing



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Welding Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Major End Users of Welding Machinery

Anticipated Positive Construction Outlook Offers Growth

Opportunities

Market Analytics

Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding Machinery by Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel

Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Welding Machinery by Product

Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser

Beam Welding and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc

Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam

Welding and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding Machinery by Type - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and

Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Welding Machinery by Type -

Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,

Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding Machinery by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Welding Machinery by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil &

Gas, Marine and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: USA 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Welding Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding Machinery by Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel

Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Welding Machinery by

Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance

Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc

Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam

Welding and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding Machinery by Type - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and

Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Welding Machinery by Type -

Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,

Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding Machinery by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Welding Machinery by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace,

Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Welding Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding Machinery by Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel

Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Welding Machinery by

Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance

Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc

Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam

Welding and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding Machinery by Type - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and

Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Welding Machinery by Type -

Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,

Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding Machinery by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Welding Machinery by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace,

Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Welding Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding Machinery by Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel

Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Welding Machinery by

Product Type - Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance

Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc

Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam

Welding and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding Machinery by Type - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and

Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Welding Machinery by Type -

Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,

Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding Machinery by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Welding Machinery by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace,

Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 12-Year Perspective for Welding Machinery by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Welding Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Automation Trends Bodes Well for Equipment Makers



