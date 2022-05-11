Global Antibacterial Glass Market to Reach US$358.5 Million by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibacterial Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329795/?utm_source=GNW
- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Antibacterial Glass Market to Reach US$358.5 Million by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Antibacterial Glass estimated at US$205 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$358.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the period 2020-2027.Silver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$325.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Active Ingredients segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10% share of the global Antibacterial Glass market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Antibacterial Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$25.3 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) AGC Glass Europe Corning Inc. Essex Safety Glass Ltd. Glas Trosch Holding AG Innovative Glass Corporation Ishizuka Glass Company Limited Joh. Sprinz GmbH and Co. KG Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd. Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Saint Gobain S.A. SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 and Beyond
COVID-19 Impact on Anti-bacterial Glass Market
COVID-19 and the Use of Anti-microbial Glass
EXHIBIT 1: Antibacterial Glass - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Bacterial Growth & Contamination: An Omnipresent Issue
Interior and Exterior Application of Antibacterial Glass
Antibacterial Glass: Transforming & Taking Hygiene to Next Level
Antibacterial Glass Properties
Antibacterial Glass: Primary End-Use Domains
Global Market Overview
Rising Attention on Hygiene Brings Antibacterial Glass Market
to a Promising Juncture
Antibacterial Glass: Confluence of Factors Influencing Market
Dynamics
Interplay of Trends with Positive Implications for
Antibacterial Glass Market
Hospitals Account for the Largest End-use Market for Anti-
bacterial Glass
Silver Ions Lead the Anti-Bacterial Glass Market in terms of
Active Ingredients
Developed Regions Continue to Lead, Developing Nations Turbo
Charge Growth
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Adoption of
Antibacterial Glass
COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB: Highlight the Need for
Antibacterial Glass
EXHIBIT 2: World Tuberculosis Incidence and Mortality
Statistics (in Thousands) by Geographic Region (2018)
Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital Acquired Infections Propel
Antibacterial Glass Market
Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Antibacterial
Glass Market
Expanding Applications Drive the Antibacterial Glass Market
Health Risks of BPA Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass Packaging
Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for
Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings
Applications of Antimicrobial Nanocoatings
Growing Aging Population - A Key Demand Driver for
Antibacterial Glass
EXHIBIT 3: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in
Male and Females Aged 25+ Years
EXHIBIT 5: Percentage of Hypertension-Associated Deaths in
Various Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD)
Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance
Demand for Antibacterial Glass
EXHIBIT 6: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Augurs
Well for the Market Growth
Stringent Regulations Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass in
the Food Industry
EXHIBIT 7: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Increasing Demand for Antibacterial Glass in Military Applications
Recovery the Construction Sector to Drive the Antibacterial
Glass Market
EXHIBIT 8: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Corning?s Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass Makes a Breakthrough
Journey from Damage-Resistant to Bacteria-Resistant: Evolution
of Corning Gorilla Glass
Technological Advancements
AGC Glass Europe
Surface Coating Technology for Glass
Self-Cleaning and Virus killing Smartphone Glass
Curcumin - An Effective Antibacterial Glass for Food Applications
BonAlive Develops BonAlive® Bioactive Glass for Septic Bone
Surgery
Korean Research Team Develops Low Cost Antibacterial Glass
Panels with Iron Nanoparticles
ATM Touch Screens to Turn Hygienic with Antimicrobial Corning
Gorilla Glass
Antibacterial Smart Glass Offers Bacteria-Resistant and Privacy
Benefits in Hospitals
NovaMin® Bioactive Glass Offers Antibacterial Properties
Anti-bacterial Bioactive Glass in Healthcare Sector
Antibacterial Bioactive Glass for Bone Reconstruction
Dual Antibacterial & UV Blocking Glass Solution to Mitigate
Infection Risk
Antibacterial Touchscreen Coatings to Prevent Transmission of
Pathogens
Emerging Techniques Gaining Ground in Antimicrobial Coating Space
Antibacterial Bioactive Glass Witnesses Increased Popularity
Inhibiting Bacterial Growth with Bioactive Glass
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silver by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Silver by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Silver by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Active Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Active Ingredients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Active Ingredients
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Antibacterial Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Increased Awareness of HAI Drives Antibacterial Glass Demand
Rise in Hospital-Acquired Infections Propels Growth of
Antibacterial Glass
Rapidly Ageing Population: A Major Driving Demand for
Antibacterial Glass Market
EXHIBIT 9: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:
(1975-2050)
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Focus onto
Antibacterial Glass
Arthritis
EXHIBIT 10: CVD in the US: Cardiovascular Disease* Prevalence
in Adults by Gender & Age Group
EXHIBIT 11: % of Population Diagnosed with Arthritis by Age Group
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by Active
Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Antibacterial Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Increasing Rate of HAIs and Food Poisoning Stimulate
Antibacterial Glass Market
Ageing Population to Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass Market
EXHIBIT 12: European Population by Age Group (2016, 2030 &
2050): Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group for 0-14, 15-
64, and 65 & Above
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass
by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by Active
Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
