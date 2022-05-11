Global Antibacterial Glass Market to Reach US$358.5 Million by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibacterial Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329795/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Antibacterial Glass estimated at US$205 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$358.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the period 2020-2027.Silver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$325.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Active Ingredients segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10% share of the global Antibacterial Glass market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Antibacterial Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$25.3 Million by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

COVID-19 Impact on Anti-bacterial Glass Market

COVID-19 and the Use of Anti-microbial Glass

EXHIBIT 1: Antibacterial Glass - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Bacterial Growth & Contamination: An Omnipresent Issue

Interior and Exterior Application of Antibacterial Glass

Antibacterial Glass: Transforming & Taking Hygiene to Next Level

Antibacterial Glass Properties

Antibacterial Glass: Primary End-Use Domains

Global Market Overview

Rising Attention on Hygiene Brings Antibacterial Glass Market

to a Promising Juncture

Antibacterial Glass: Confluence of Factors Influencing Market

Dynamics

Interplay of Trends with Positive Implications for

Antibacterial Glass Market

Hospitals Account for the Largest End-use Market for Anti-

bacterial Glass

Silver Ions Lead the Anti-Bacterial Glass Market in terms of

Active Ingredients

Developed Regions Continue to Lead, Developing Nations Turbo

Charge Growth

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Adoption of

Antibacterial Glass

COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB: Highlight the Need for

Antibacterial Glass

EXHIBIT 2: World Tuberculosis Incidence and Mortality

Statistics (in Thousands) by Geographic Region (2018)

Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital Acquired Infections Propel

Antibacterial Glass Market

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Antibacterial

Glass Market

Expanding Applications Drive the Antibacterial Glass Market

Health Risks of BPA Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass Packaging

Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for

Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings

Applications of Antimicrobial Nanocoatings

Growing Aging Population - A Key Demand Driver for

Antibacterial Glass

EXHIBIT 3: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in

Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

EXHIBIT 5: Percentage of Hypertension-Associated Deaths in

Various Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD)

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance

Demand for Antibacterial Glass

EXHIBIT 6: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Augurs

Well for the Market Growth

Stringent Regulations Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass in

the Food Industry

EXHIBIT 7: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Increasing Demand for Antibacterial Glass in Military Applications

Recovery the Construction Sector to Drive the Antibacterial

Glass Market

EXHIBIT 8: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Corning?s Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass Makes a Breakthrough

Journey from Damage-Resistant to Bacteria-Resistant: Evolution

of Corning Gorilla Glass

Technological Advancements

AGC Glass Europe

Surface Coating Technology for Glass

Self-Cleaning and Virus killing Smartphone Glass

Curcumin - An Effective Antibacterial Glass for Food Applications

BonAlive Develops BonAlive® Bioactive Glass for Septic Bone

Surgery

Korean Research Team Develops Low Cost Antibacterial Glass

Panels with Iron Nanoparticles

ATM Touch Screens to Turn Hygienic with Antimicrobial Corning

Gorilla Glass

Antibacterial Smart Glass Offers Bacteria-Resistant and Privacy

Benefits in Hospitals

NovaMin® Bioactive Glass Offers Antibacterial Properties

Anti-bacterial Bioactive Glass in Healthcare Sector

Antibacterial Bioactive Glass for Bone Reconstruction

Dual Antibacterial & UV Blocking Glass Solution to Mitigate

Infection Risk

Antibacterial Touchscreen Coatings to Prevent Transmission of

Pathogens

Emerging Techniques Gaining Ground in Antimicrobial Coating Space

Antibacterial Bioactive Glass Witnesses Increased Popularity

Inhibiting Bacterial Growth with Bioactive Glass



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silver by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Silver by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Silver by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Active Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Active Ingredients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Active Ingredients

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Antibacterial Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Increased Awareness of HAI Drives Antibacterial Glass Demand

Rise in Hospital-Acquired Infections Propels Growth of

Antibacterial Glass

Rapidly Ageing Population: A Major Driving Demand for

Antibacterial Glass Market

EXHIBIT 9: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:

(1975-2050)

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Focus onto

Antibacterial Glass

Arthritis

EXHIBIT 10: CVD in the US: Cardiovascular Disease* Prevalence

in Adults by Gender & Age Group

EXHIBIT 11: % of Population Diagnosed with Arthritis by Age Group

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other

Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by Active

Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &

Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other

Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &

Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other

Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &

Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other

Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &

Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Antibacterial Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Increasing Rate of HAIs and Food Poisoning Stimulate

Antibacterial Glass Market

Ageing Population to Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass Market

EXHIBIT 12: European Population by Age Group (2016, 2030 &

2050): Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group for 0-14, 15-

64, and 65 & Above

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other

Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &

Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other

Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &

Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other

Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass

by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &

Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other

Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &

Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other

Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by Active

Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &

Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other

Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &

Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other

Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &

Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



