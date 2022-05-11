Ion Chromatography Market Valuation to Exceed USD 3,794 Million by 2027 at 8.51% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ion Chromatography Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Ion Chromatography Market Information by Technique, Application, End User and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is likely to acquire a valuation of USD 3,794.96 million by the end of 2027. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a robust CAGR of approximately 8.51% during the assessment timeframe.

Market Scope:

Ion chromatography, also known as ion-exchange chromatography, refers to a chromatography process separating polar molecules and ions based on their resemblance to the ion exchanger, considering the electrical charge of the protein that has both negatively and positively charged chemical groups and can be modified by changes in the pH of the buffer, using a linearity gradient increasing salt concentration. Ion chromatography has been adopted rapidly across the globe in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly attributed to the expanding utilization of ion chromatography techniques for protein purification and the mounting demand for monoclonal antibodies. Furthermore, the adoption of the technique across several industrial applications is another crucial parameter boosting the growth of the ion chromatography market over the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

The global ion chromatography market has leading players such as:

MembraPure GmbH (Germany)

Cecil Instruments (UK)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Sykam (Germany)

Metrohm (Switzerland)

Qingdao Luhai (China)

Tosoh Bioscience (Japan)

East & West Analytical Instruments (China)

Shimadzu (Japan)

Qingdao Puren Instrument (China)

Qingdao Shenghan Chromatograph Technology Co., Ltd (China)

Nittoseiko Analytech Co., Ltd (Japan)

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global ion chromatography market has registered an enormous spike in the growth rate in the last few years. The major factor causing an upsurge in the market's growth is the increasing demand for ion chromatography in the pharmaceutical industry and drug analysis. The technique is used to analyze and quantify charged species. Ion Chromatography (IC) has been designed and developed into a crucial analytical methodology in several areas, including the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, factors like growing R&D funding for chromatographic techniques and increasing food safety concerns are also projected to positively impact the market's growth. In addition, the growing utilization of chromatography in the purification of monoclonal antibodies is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players worldwide over the coming years.

Market Restraints

Although there are a number of factors propelling the growth of the ion chromatography market, the growth is likely restrained by some of the market restraints. During the process, ion exchange resins do not eliminate microorganisms such as bacteria from the feed water, causing bacterial growth. This major risk of bacterial contamination during the ion exchange process is likely to be one of the major restraining aspects of the growth of the ion chromatography market.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 has affected the ion chromatography market moderately in recent times. The pandemic led to unlashing an array of exceptional events affecting most industry sectors. The pandemic disrupted various R&D and pharmaceutical sectors in the early phase. Several research institutes halted research activities at the beginning of the pandemic. A recent survey showed that 65% of the respondents were concentrated to rest their research given the pandemic, with a quarter of those yet to restart. Amid the partial or complete lockdown across various regions, laboratories were closed, hampering the market's growth.

Segment Analysis

The global market for ion chromatography has been categorized into several segments based on application, technique, and region.

Based on technique, the global ion chromatography market is split into ion-pair chromatography, ion-exchange chromatography, and ion-exclusion chromatography. Among others, the ion-exchange chromatography segment accounted for the largest share across the market globally in 2020. The segment is likely to maintain its dominance over the assessment timeframe. The segment's growth is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of ion-exchange techniques across the globe.

Based on application, the global market for ion chromatography is split into the chemical industry, environmental testing, food industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others. The growing demand for the environmental testing segment is causing an upsurge in the global market's growth.

Regional Analysis

The global market for ion chromatography is studied across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR analysis suggests that the North American region will dominate the global ion chromatography market in 2020. The regional market's growth is mainly accredited to the presence of constant technological developments along with the breakthroughs causing the adoption of novel ion separation methods by several leading players across North America.

The European regional market for ion chromatography is likely to grow substantially over the coming years. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the factors such as implementing High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), improving R&D spending, and advanced healthcare infrastructure across the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest pace in the global ion chromatography market over the coming years. the growth of the regional market is mainly credited to the developing healthcare infrastructure across the region. Furthermore, the rising demand for ion chromatography across several industry sectors like forensics, pharmaceutical industries, and environmental testing is projected to boost the regional market's growth over the assessment era. Moreover, improving chromatography processes techniques to make it more accessible and feasible is projected to impact the regional market's growth positively.

