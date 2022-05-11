Resilinc Partners with Snowflake to Deliver AI-Powered Supply Chain Risk Monitoring Capabilities for Snowflake Customers

MILPITAS, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the world’s leading supply chain risk monitoring and mapping solution, has partnered with Snowflake to provide organizations with near real-time alerts for disruptive events that could impact their supply chain. Snowflake customers are able to leverage Resilinc’s EventWatch AI , a 24/7 global event monitoring service that contextualizes and analyzes more than 1.7 billion news feeds about potential and existing supply chain disruptions from approximately 4.7 million sources in 108 languages, including daily news, government regulatory reports, and social media.



EventWatchAI is available immediately for supply chain teams to receive EventWatchAI alerts in their Snowflake account via Snowflake Data Marketplace, enabling them to monitor for and get ahead of global supply chain disruptions. Supply chain teams can collect and analyze Snowflake logs, in near real-time, to monitor for incidents and supply chain risks.

“According to Resilinc’s EventWatchAI data, supply chain disruptions were up 88% last year. No supply chain is risk free, especially in today’s climate of supply and labor shortages, pandemic-related lockdowns, and extreme weather events,” said Sumit Vakil, CPO of Resilinc. “Being alerted in real-time about a factory fire, a labor violation, or a hurricane in a specific location, gives organizations visibility into a potential disruption and time to determine how to mitigate it. We are pleased to be partnering with Snowflake to make supply chain disruption monitoring accessible to more organizations.”

"With Resilinc’s supplier EventWatchAI data now available in Snowflake Data Marketplace, Snowflake customers can have near real-time visibility to disruptions around the globe, enabling manufacturers to minimize, or avoid, impacts to their upstream and downstream supply chains," said Tim Long, Global Head of Manufacturing at Snowflake.[4]

EventWatchAI monitors millions of news and social feeds across 100+ countries and languages. The AI removes the noise so your alerts are relevant and our team provides well-researched, actionable insights. Benefits of EventWatchAI include:

Supply chain disruption monitoring across 45 event types





Tailored notification preferences





Virtual WarRooms to confirm supplier impact





Access to “What If” scenario playbooks for proactive planning

EventWatch AI, is now available on the Snowflake Data Marketplace.

About Resilinc

Resilinc was founded with the purpose to strengthen global supply chains, making them resilient, ethical, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions which create an ecosystem where organizations have unmatched visibility into their supply networks and can collaborate with their suppliers in a transparent environment.

Since our launch in 2010 Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency, worldwide. With 95% of the global supply chain mapped across the industries we serve, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early- warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers; our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com.