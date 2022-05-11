Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market to Reach $131 Billion by 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283202/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) estimated at US$67.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$131 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Accounting & Finance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$38.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Human Resource Management segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR
- The Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.
- Sales & Marketing Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR
- In the global Sales & Marketing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
BPaaS Allows Organization to Restore Normal Business
Functioning amid the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
59 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Cloud Computing: A Prelude
Types of Cloud Computing Services
An Introduction to Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)
Why BPaaS?
Advantages of BPaaS Model
BPaaS Adoption in Various Settings
BPaaS by Service Type
Why Do Businesses Require Cloud-Based BPaaS?
The Ways BPaaS Provides Simplicity and Efficiency
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
BFSI Sector Leads Global BPaaS Market
Developed Regions Lead BPaaS Market, Developing Economies to
Spearhead Future Growth
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
BPaaS: A Game Changer for the BPO Industry
Transforming Characteristic of BPO Industry: Advantage BPaaS!
Traditional Outsourcing Vs BPaaS
Pandemic-Triggered Recession Induces Weakness into BPO Sector
Cloud Computing Continues to Gain Prominence as a Mainstream IT
Strategy
EXHIBIT 3: Global Public Cloud Services Market: Breakdown of
Spending (in %) by Service Type for 2021
Pandemic Accelerates Demand for Cloud-based Technologies and
Offerings
IT Spending Levels Impact Growth in the BPaaS Market
EXHIBIT 4: IT Spending Shifts Towards the Cloud: Enterprise IT
Spending Breakdown (in %) by Traditional IT and Cloud for 2022
and 2025
Amidst Accelerated Digital Transformation, Businesses Turn to
BPaaS to Benefit from the Digitization Trend
EXHIBIT 5: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Cloud
Services, Driving Need for BPaaS: Global Digital
Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
Enterprise Focus on Business Continuity & Remote Working
Technologies Presents Market Opportunities
EXHIBIT 6: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for 2019
and 2020
BPaaS Emerges as an Outcome-Driven Model
Rising Significance of Cloud-based Business Processes Model for
Small Businesses
Expanding Applications to Provide Growth Opportunities for
Operation BPaaS Market
Customer Identification: A Promising Area of Growth
Analytics Emerges as an Important BPaaS Application
BPaaS: The Future of HR BPO
Popularity of BPaaS Options
BPaaS Addresses Challenges of Multi-Process HRO Model
F&A Sector: Shared Service Delivery Model Gains Prominence
Finance & Accounting BPaaS in SMBs
BPaaS in Public Services: Promising Opportunities in Store
BPaaS Becomes an Inevitable Change for Banking and Financial
Services Sector
BPaaS Delivery Model Witnesses Growing Adoption in Healthcare
Sector
BPaaS Poised to Play a Vital Role in the Future of Healthcare
Insurance Companies Warmup to BPaaS
Procurement and Supply Chain BPaaS: Promising Growth in Store
The Next Evolution of BPaaS to Shape the Capital Markets Industry
Rise of e-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic Fuels Growth for
BPaaS Market
EXHIBIT 7: e-Commerce Sales as % of Total Retail Sales
Worldwide for the Period 2015-2022P
Need for Synergy between BPO & Operations Encourages Shift
towards As-a-Service Model
Migration to SaaS and Private Cloud to Gain Momentum
Human Cloud and the Role of BPO & BPaaS Services
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
