Global Anticorrosion Coatings Market Report: Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022, with Projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates through 2027

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anticorrosion Coatings: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of the report is broad and covers various product types used across anticorrosion coating applications and end-user segments. This report classifies the product types as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, zinc, chlorinated rubber, and others, in an effort to help companies and investors prioritize product opportunities and strategic movements.

End-user industries covered include marine, oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, construction, energy, automotive and others. These sectors consume anticorrosion coatings for applications such as heat exchangers, cooling towers, boilers, effluent water treatment plants, pipelines, drill equipment and rails that require specialized coating technologies to deal with corrosion resistance boosting for operational performance to be delivered by each of these major assets. Every component of an asset has a lifetime cost attached to it, and the life cycle purely depends on the regular maintenance work performed on the asset.

The market segmentation is further classified into technology-based waterborne, solvent-borne, powder coating and others. Solvent-based anticorrosion coatings contain a high amount of VOCs that are hazardous to human health and the environment. Water-borne coatings are gaining in popularity due to their properties, such as low VOC content in comparison with solvent-borne coatings. Powder coatings are used for metal protective coating applications as they deliver superior results, and in terms of color they stay bright and fresh for a long period.

Revenues are reported and estimated from 2021 to 2027 and given for each product type and end-user with estimated values derived from the companies' total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the leaders in each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for anticorrosion coatings and current industry trends.

The report offers a focus on the vendor landscape and concludes with profiles of the major vendors in the global market.

The Report Includes

An updated overview of the global market for anticorrosion coatings

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global anticorrosion coatings market and a country-level market value analysis for each segment

Highlights of the market potential of anticorrosion coatings, along with global market share analysis on the basis of product type, technology, end-user with major regions and countries involved

Information on market opportunities, prospects and threats, new and upcoming technologies, regulatory developments, and demographic shifts that are affecting the market

Industry value chain analysis of global anticorrosion coatings market providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including The Dow Chemical Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Hempel A/S, AkzoNobel N.V. and 3M



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Potential

Market Share

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Framework

ACQPA France

Occupational Safety and Health Administration

American Chemistry Council

The Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates

Toxic Substance Control Act

European Chemicals Agency

Reach Regulation No 1272/2008

Specific Regulatory Efforts Concerned With Coatings

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Growth Drivers Growing Need for Water as a Strategic Resource for Industrial Applications Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Driving Manufacturing Growing Need for Drinking Water and Municipal Wastewater Treatment Annual Maintenance Contracts and OEM Product Retrofit Opportunities Increased R&D by Coating Companies Growth of Food and Beverage Industry

Analysis of Market Restraints Increasing Operational Expenditure Concerns Increasing Environmental Concerns Increased Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Reduce the Consumption of Anticorrosion Coatings



Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Product

Epoxy Anticorrosion Coatings

Polyurethane Anticorrosion Coatings

Acrylic Anticorrosion Coatings

Alkyd Anticorrosion Coatings

Zinc Anticorrosion Coatings

Chlorinated Rubber and Other Anticorrosion Coatings

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Solvent-Borne Anticorrosion Coatings

Water-Borne Anticorrosion Coatings

Powder Coatings and Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry End-user

Marine

Oil and Gas

Industrial Manufacturing

Construction

Energy

Automotive

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Country

Chapter 9 Industry Structure



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3M

Akzonobel N.V.

BASF Se

The Dow Chemical Company

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Hempel A/S

Jotun

Rpm International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Wacker Chemie AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5d3me

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment